This Online Group Is Dedicated To Things That Are Very Satisfying, Here Are 50 Of The Best Ones

Do you ever feel like you just can’t get no satisfaction? No, not in the way Mick Jagger meant it. But because scrolling on the internet often leads us down a bleak rabbit hole. Whether it’s heartbreaking news headlines or facepalm worthy stories about people who shouldn’t have platforms, it can be difficult to find anything uplifting. 

But if you’re looking for some much needed respite from the stress of the world, we’ve got the perfect list down below, pandas. We’ve visited two online communities that are dedicated to sharing satisfying images. So enjoy scrolling through this list that is like ASMR for your eyes, and be sure to upvote the pics that make you feel warm and fuzzy inside!

#1 This

Image source: redgrap3s

#2 Stained Glass Reflection On This Cat

Image source: BelleAriel

#3 Sheets Of Snow

Image source: readit1173

#4 Perfectly Aligned Cloud

Image source: reddit.com

#5 I Know This Sub Would Appreciate This Beauty!

Image source: Tradex88

#6 Photo Of A Peacock Bird (Not The Owner)

Image source: reddit.com

#7 Right Spot At The Right Time

Image source: WhizLove

#8 The Colors Of This Iceberg Are So Magical

Image source: Teekhi_Mirchic

#9 These Cats Sleeping Perfectly Aligned On The Stairs

Image source: HappyJacket3113

#10 Wheat Blends Perfectly With Lavender

Image source: Ashamed_Bandicoot_81

#11 When Winter Comes And It’s Cold, The Cat Curls Up In A Perfect Circle

Image source: Altruistic-Throat-36

#12 The Way This Ice Froze To This Fence

Image source: Tighnari

#13 The Perfect Snow

Image source: hadbilmez

#14 The Way Water Droplets Formed On My Strawberry Plant

Image source: bigdaddyfoot

#15 Very Rare Beauty. Radiant!

Image source: LoveYogurt_00

#16 My Husband’s Hobby Is Beekeeping. A Colony Abandoned One Of The Hives And This Was Inside 🐝

Image source: Dryncronaip

#17 I Sold My Sofa Over Facebook. Buyer Sent Me This Photo. Perfect Fit

Image source: feridunferman

#18 The Horizon, Ocean, And Railing Lined Up

Image source: justadair

#19 Perfect Cable Management

Image source: dokolibra

#20 The Dog I’m Dogsitting Looks Exactly Like Her Food

Image source: Limp_Plenty2294

#21 The Croissants Are Evenly Arranged Into A Perfect Shape Waiting To Be Baked

Image source: Minute-Tumbleweed-83

#22 Peeled To Perfection

Image source: I_Moonwlk_Whn_Scared

#23 The Way The Snow Accumulated

Image source: Rotalamin

#24 Oh How Wonderful The Rolling Snow Is

Image source: ResortNo7407

#25 Image Of A Turtle In A Clear Lake

Image source: So_prettys

#26 The Perfect Pea

Image source: ginothegreendino

#27 Harika

Image source: alingurmen

#28 A Tree Is Like A Chemist

Image source: BitePrudent2323

#29 Snow Pinwheels! Natures Warning Sign Of Rising Avalanche Risk

Image source: BC_Wanderer

#30 For All You Dads Out There

Image source: kyleg65738

#31 Tetris Tots

Image source: SerpentKing1987

#32 Two Of The Same Car Painted Exactly Opposite Of Each Other

Image source: maxt0r

#33 House Covered In Snow

Image source: readit1173

#34 The Way This Dog Naturally Lines Up With The Silhouette Of The Pig On This Rug

Image source: Limishot

#35 This Solution Door My Luncheon Meat

Image source: UnagiRules

#36 Sunrise Over The Blue Ridge Mountains

Image source: Organic_Accident137

#37 This Egg My Sister Opened Today

Image source: MrPassiveMenis

#38 Hippo Table!

Image source: brolbo

#39 My Diet Coke Bubbles (Oc)

Image source: Eten2490

#40 Driving To Work At 5am And All The Stop Lights Were Green

Image source: Historical_Impact_77

#41 Smoothie Perfection (Oc)

Image source: Eten2490

#42 I Designed The Ouroboros Keychain

Image source: Bird_gardena

#43 This Super Satisfying Scoop Of Peanut Butter Looks Amazing

Image source: reddit.com

#44 A Spectrum In My Backyard

Image source: Pretty_Angely

#45 Cleaned Up The Leather On An Old Pair Of Boots. Oddly Satisfying To Bring Old Leather Back To Life

Image source: Vegetable-Move-7950

#46 The Way A Customer Returned A Dish Of Shrimps After Eating Them

Image source: llondru-es

#47 I Caught It At The Exact Moment

Image source: Ohio_Exiled

#48 The Difference Where This Sweater Has Been Defuzzed

Image source: IntentionSafe79

#49 The Way The Pikles Arranged Themselves In The Jar Is Quite Beautiful

Image source: cravinadventure

#50 After 25 Years On This Earth…it Happened

Image source: LurkingCollarCitizen

