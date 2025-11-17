30 Nightmare-Inducing Pics Of Terrifying Bedrooms, As Shared On This Hilarious Facebook Group (New Pics)

From fossilized feces to barf bags, it’s no secret that we, humans, are weird and like to collect things that are even weirder. Still, though, how many bizarre-o-bedroom connoisseurs have you met before?

If you’re wondering what we’re on about, we are talking about the one and only Bedrooms With Threatening Auras community, dedicated to collecting cursed bedrooms. And while some of these designs look like they’d transport us into a Twin Peaks-esque nightmare, with almost 49,000 members, the appeal of such an attraction is undeniable.

#1

Image source: Bedrooms with threatening auras

#2

Image source: Bedrooms with threatening auras

#3

Image source: Bedrooms with threatening auras

#4

Image source: Bedrooms with threatening auras

#5

Image source: Bedrooms with threatening auras

#6

Image source: Bedrooms with threatening auras

#7

Image source: Bedrooms with threatening auras

#8

Image source: Bedrooms with threatening auras

#9

Image source: Bedrooms with threatening auras

#10

This couple has 444 Christmas trees in their house.

Image source: Bedrooms with threatening auras

#11

Image source: Bedrooms with threatening auras

#12

Image source: Bedrooms with threatening auras

#13

Image source: Bedrooms with threatening auras

#14

Image source: Bedrooms with threatening auras

#15

Image source: Bedrooms with threatening auras

#16

Image source: Bedrooms with threatening auras

#17

Image source: Bedrooms with threatening auras

#18

Image source: Bedrooms with threatening auras

#19

Image source: Bedrooms with threatening auras

#20

Image source: Bedrooms with threatening auras

#21

Image source: Bedrooms with threatening auras

#22

Image source: Bedrooms with threatening auras

#23

Image source: Bedrooms with threatening auras

#24

Image source: Bedrooms with threatening auras

#25

Image source: Bedrooms with threatening auras

#26

Image source: Bedrooms with threatening auras

#27

Image source: Bedrooms with threatening auras

#28

Image source: Bedrooms with threatening auras

#29

Image source: Bedrooms with threatening auras

#30

Image source: Bedrooms with threatening auras

