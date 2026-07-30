Lisa Kudrow: Bio And Career Highlights

Image credits: Wikimedia Commons
Lisa Kudrow
July 30, 1963
Encino, California, US
63 Years Old
Leo
Who Is Lisa Kudrow?
Lisa Valerie Kudrow is an American actress known for her sharp comedic timing and ability to embody quirky, memorable characters. Her unique delivery has made her a beloved figure in television.
She first gained widespread recognition playing Phoebe Buffay on the hit sitcom Friends, a role that earned her an Emmy Award. The show became a cultural phenomenon, launching her into global stardom.
Early Life and Education
Lisa Kudrow grew up in Encino, California, the daughter of Nedra, a travel agent, and Lee Kudrow, a headache specialist and physician. Her household fostered a strong emphasis on education and professional achievement.
She attended Portola Middle School and Taft High School before earning a Bachelor of Science degree in Biology from Vassar College. Kudrow initially planned a medical research career, working with her physician father before acting called.
Notable Relationships
Lisa Kudrow married French advertising executive Michel Stern on May 27, 1995, a lasting partnership that began before her major rise to fame. Their enduring relationship remains one of Hollywood’s more private unions.
She shares one son, Julian Murray Stern, with whom she maintains a close and supportive family life. Kudrow and Stern have successfully navigated decades in the public eye together.
Career Highlights
Kudrow’s portrayal of Phoebe Buffay on Friends defined a generation of television comedy, spanning ten seasons and earning her a Primetime Emmy Award. She also garnered critical acclaim for her role in the film Romy and Michele’s High School Reunion.
Beyond acting, Kudrow co-created and executive produced the acclaimed web series Web Therapy, later adapted for Showtime, showcasing her talent behind the camera. She also hosted the genealogy series Who Do You Think You Are?.
Signature Quote
It’s a really special thing for an actor to play a character that they love, and to have other people love her too.
Follow Us