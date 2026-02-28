Every Alfred Hitchcock Nomination at the Oscars

Alfred Hitchcock is one of the most celebrated filmmakers in cinema history. He was renowned for his mastery of suspense, psychological depth, and unforgettable storytelling. Over his decades-long career, Hitchcock crafted more than 50 feature films that have influenced generations of filmmakers and enthralled audiences worldwide. Despite this towering legacy, Hitchcock’s relationship with the Academy Awards was complicated. While many of his films earned nominations across various categories, Alfred Hitchcock never won a competitive Oscar for Best Director.
The films directed by Hitchcock that received Academy Award nominations span genres and decades, from Gothic suspense to psychological thrillers and ingenious action pictures. Some of these movies received nominations for major categories such as Best Picture, Director, and acting awards, while others were honored for their technical achievements in cinematography, editing, and art direction. What unites them is not just awards recognition but enduring cultural impact. Four decades after his death, these films continue to be studied, celebrated, and revered by lovers of cinema.
Rebecca (1940)
Alfred Hitchcock’s Hollywood breakthrough arrived with Rebecca in 1940. The film was a romantic psychological thriller based on Daphne du Maurier’s 1938 novel. Although Hitchcock was still settling into American filmmaking, the movie struck a chord with both audiences and critics. Rebecca was nominated for 11 Academy Awards at the 13th Academy Awards, including Best Director, and went on to win Best Picture. At the time, it was a rare feat for a suspense-driven story.
For Hitchcock personally, Rebecca brought his first Oscar nomination for Best Director. This placed him among Hollywood’s elite filmmakers of the era. The film also earned nods in several acting, technical, and writing categories. These include Best Actress for Joan Fontaine and Best Supporting Actress for Judith Anderson, underscoring the Academy’s complete embrace of the Film. Yet despite the acclaim and the film’s Best Picture win, Hitchcock himself would not receive the Oscar for directing that night.
Lifeboat (1944)
During World War II, Alfred Hitchcock directed Lifeboat, a taut survival thriller that confined an ensemble cast to a single lifeboat after a German U-boat attack. This lean, character-driven film marked Hitchcock’s second nomination for Best Director at the Academy Awards. Beyond directing, Lifeboat earned nominations in other categories, including Best Original Story and Best Cinematography. While it didn’t secure wins, the multiple nominations reflected how the film’s ingenuity and ensemble-driven drama resonated with the Academy in a particularly competitive era of Hollywood filmmaking.
Spellbound (1945)
Spellbound stands as one of Alfred Hitchcock’s more unusual Oscar contenders. The film blends psychological drama, Freudian dream sequences, and Salvador Dalí-inspired visuals. Spellbound was recognized by the Academy with a nomination in the Best Director category, marking Hitchcock’s third career nomination in that field.
In addition to directing, Spellbound received several other nominations, including Best Picture. The Academy also honored elements such as its cinematography and acting. If anything, this demonstrated how the film’s artistic ambition translated into widespread award recognition. Even so, like his previous bids, Hitchcock came up short of the eventual win.
Rear Window (1954)
By the 1950s, Alfred Hitchcock had truly mastered his signature style. To date, Rear Window is often referenced as one of his most perfectly executed films. The story of a confined photographer spying on his neighbors showcased suspense, character tension, and cinematic ingenuity that still influence filmmakers today.
Rear Window earned Hitchcock another Best Director nomination. It made it the fourth time the Academy formally acknowledged his command of cinematic language. The film was also nominated in other categories, including Best Screenplay and Best Color Cinematography, though it didn’t bring home any Oscars. Despite the lack of wins, Rear Window remains one of Hitchcock’s most celebrated works.
Psycho (1960)
In 1960, Alfred Hitchcock delivered what many consider his most influential masterpiece: Psycho. Its groundbreaking approach to horror and structure shocked audiences and redefined genre filmmaking. At the Oscars, Psycho garnered four nominations, including Best Director for Hitchcock, which was his fifth and final nomination in that category.
The film’s other nominations included Best Supporting Actress for Janet Leigh, Best Art Direction (Black-and-White), and Best Cinematography (Black-and-White). Although Psycho didn’t win any of these awards, its multiple nominations remain a testament to its technical achievement and enduring impact on cinematic storytelling.
Other Oscar Recognition for Hitchcock Films
While Alfred Hitchcock himself was nominated five times for Best Director, many films in his extensive catalog received Oscar attention in other ways. For example, Foreign Correspondent (1940) was nominated for Best Picture and several other categories at the 1941 Oscars, including Best Supporting Actor and Best Original Screenplay.
Films like North by Northwest (1959) also earned nominations in technical categories, including Best Film Editing and Best Art Direction. Alfred Hitchcock’s movies reportedly received about 51 Oscar nominations. However, Hitchcock’s influence far outstrips his actual Oscar tally. Alfred Hitchcock went on to receive the Irving G. Thalberg Memorial Award in 1968, a special Oscar recognizing his enduring contribution to motion picture artistry and the industry as a whole.
Follow Us