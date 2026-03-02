7 Most Anticipated Netflix Original Movies in 2026

Netflix original movies continue to shape the streaming landscape, and 2026 is already lining up to be one of the platform’s most exciting years yet. From ambitious big-budget productions to prestige projects built for awards season, Netflix is clearly betting big on cinema-level storytelling. Audiences have grown accustomed to the streamer delivering surprise hits, but the upcoming slate suggests fewer risks and more calculated crowd-pleasers. With top filmmakers and A-list actors involved, expectations are understandably high.
While a few have had their release dates confirmed, the others, although confirmed for 2026, are yet to be announced. Netflix’s confidence in these projects is evident from their scale alone. A few have budgets of $200 million, making them among the most expensive films ever made. With several on the list, these seven Netflix original films are the most anticipated releases for 2026.
The Rip
The Rip stands out as one of the most talked-about Netflix original movies set to premiere in early 2026. Directed and written by Joe Carnahan, this gritty crime thriller reunites Hollywood heavyweights and best friends Matt Damon and Ben Affleck. The Rip follows a Miami police team that uncovers a massive stash of cash in a derelict stash house, thrusting them into a tense game of trust, betrayal, and moral ambiguity.
The Rip is scheduled to be released on Netflix on January 16, 2026. The film also features an ensemble cast that includes Steven Yeun, Teyana Taylor, Sasha Calle, Scott Adkins, and Kyle Chandler. This electrifying start to Netflix’s 2026 slate proves that the streaming service is committed to delivering pulse-pounding storytelling that keeps subscribers glued to their screens.
Peaky Blinders: The Immortal Man
For fans of one of the most acclaimed crime dramas of the last decade, this Netflix Original movie, Peaky Blinders: The Immortal Man, promises a powerful return to Tommy Shelby’s world. This feature-length continuation of the hit series reunites Cillian Murphy with creator Steven Knight and director Tom Harper. Peaky Blinders: The Immortal Man’s story thrusts Tommy Shelby back into the fray during World War II. Before its Netflix release on March 20, 2026, Peaky Blinders: The Immortal Man will have a theatrical debut in select theaters on March 6, 2026.
It picks up years after the television finale, sending Shelby out of self-imposed exile to confront both old enemies and new challenges amid the chaos of war. The film will also have familiar faces return, including Sophie Rundle, Stephen Graham, and Ned Dennehy. Joining the cast lineups are Barry Keoghan and Tim Roth. For old and new fans, Peaky Blinders: The Immortal Man would feel like both a nostalgic revisiting and a bold new chapter. This continuation is shaping up to be one of the biggest Netflix event films of the year.
Apex
Netflix is also stepping into the survival thriller space with Apex. The intense action film is directed by Icelandic actor-director Baltasar Kormákur. Away from her sci-fi films, Charlize Theron co-leads the cast alongside Taron Egerton. Eric Bana also joins the cast in an undisclosed role. Apex is scheduled to be released on Netflix on April 24, 2026.
In this high-concept story, Theron plays a rock climber forced into a deadly game of cat-and-mouse in the wild when she becomes the target of a relentless hunter. Filming in stunning natural landscapes and driven by a lean yet powerful narrative, Apex promises to deliver breathtaking action and heart-pounding tension that should appeal to fans of survival thrillers and character-driven cinema alike.
Narnia: The Magician’s Nephew
One of the most ambitious entries among Netflix original movies in 2026 is Narnia: The Magician’s Nephew. It is a live-action adaptation of the beloved C.S. Lewis novel, directed by Greta Gerwig. This project serves as a prequel to The Chronicles of Narnia film series, delving into the origins of the magical world of Narnia and the mystical wardrobe.
With stars like Emma Mackey and Carey Mulligan leading the cast, the film bridges fantastical storytelling with a richly textured cinematic vision. Narnia: The Magician’s Nephew is scheduled for a theatrical release on November 26, 2026. It will later be available for streaming on Netflix over the holiday season. Gerwig’s track record with thoughtful, character-rich adaptations sets high expectations, making The Magician’s Nephew a major highlight of Netflix’s 2026 movie roster.
72 Hours
Adding a lighter, comedic touch to Netflix Original movies in 2026 is Tim Story‘s 72 Hours. It is a workplace comedy headlined by Kevin Hart. This Netflix original movie taps into the hilarious chaos of an accidental bachelor party weekend that goes wildly off-script. 72 Hours packed an ensemble cast, featuring Teyana Taylor, Zach Cherry, and Michael Mando. Although its plot details are straightforward, the combination of Hart’s comedic presence and a sharp, situational premise makes 72 Hours a refreshing change of pace from more dramatic entries on this list.
The Adventures of Cliff Booth
Perhaps the most intriguing project on this list is David Fincher’s period comedy-drama The Adventures of Cliff Booth. It is a Netflix original movie born from one of cinema’s most beloved worlds. Bringing back Brad Pitt as the legendary stuntman Cliff Booth from Once Upon a Time in Hollywood, this sequel-style feature reunites Pitt with director David Fincher and writer Quentin Tarantino.
Although plot details are still closely guarded, early reports suggest the film expands Booth’s universe with the same blend of wit, character depth, and nostalgic nods that made the original story unforgettable. The project reportedly has a $200 million budget, and also stars Scott Caan, Elizabeth Debicki, and Yahya Abdul-Mateen II. The Adventures of Cliff Booth has all the makings of a standout Netflix cinematic moment.
Animals
Rounding out this Netflix Original list is Animals. Ben Affleck joins the project as both director and cast lead. Animals will be his second Netflix Original for the year. In Animals, a mayoral candidate’s son is kidnapped, forcing him and his wife into a desperate race against time that exposes dark secrets and tests their limits. With a strong ensemble cast including Gillian Anderson, Kerry Washington, and Steven Yeun, this film promises tense, emotionally charged storytelling, backed by strong performances. Although its exact Netflix release date is still unconfirmed, Animals is widely expected to hit the platform in 2026, potentially becoming one of the year’s most compelling crime dramas.
