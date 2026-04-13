Awards season usually celebrates excellence, but the Razzie Awards exist to do the exact opposite. Instead of honoring career-defining performances, the 2026 Razzies focus on the roles that left audiences frustrated or confused. Each year, they arrive with a mix of sarcasm, shock, and uncomfortable honesty, calling out Hollywood’s most disappointing performances.
The 2026 Razzie Awards continue that tradition, shining a spotlight on actors whose work sparked criticism rather than applause. The 20 actors nominated for worst performances at the 2026 Razzie Awards come from a wide range of projects and genres. While some were caught in badly written films, others struggled with roles that never quite made sense. However, these nominations don’t erase past successes.
1. Dave Bautista in In the Lost Lands
Razzie Awards Nomination: Worst Actor
Dave Bautista played the male lead, Boyce, in Paul W. S. Anderson’s action fantasy film In the Lost Lands. The movie was adapted from one of George R. R. Martin’s short stories, with fans having high expectations. Besides being a commercial flop, In the Lost Lands was also critically panned. Knowing the Razzies, it was one nomination that didn’t come as a surprise for many.
2. Ariana DeBose in Love Hurts
Razzie Awards Nomination: Worst Actress
Ariana DeBose entered Love Hurts with high expectations following her previous acclaim. Unfortunately, the action comedy’s uneven tone left her performance feeling disconnected from the story. Critics pointed to forced emotional beats that never fully landed.
3. Ice Cube in War of the Worlds
Razzie Awards Nomination: Worst Actor
Ice Cube’s turn in War of the Worlds drew criticism for its lack of urgency and depth. While the film aimed for a grounded reimagining, his performance was seen as oddly disengaged. The disconnect weakened the film’s attempt at realism.
4. Milla Jovovich in In the Lost Lands
Razzie Awards Nomination: Worst Actress
Milla Jovovich played the female lead in her husband’s film as a witch named Gray Alys. For critics, Jovovich’s performance leaned heavily on familiar genre habits without offering anything new. Many felt she was limited by shallow characterization rather than a lack of effort.
5. Scott Eastwood in Alarum
Razzie Awards Nomination: Worst Actor
Scott Eastwood’s role in the action-crime thriller Alarum was criticized for its stiff delivery and limited emotional range. Despite the film’s action-driven premise, his performance failed to anchor the story. The result was a lead role that felt interchangeable.
6. Natalie Portman in Fountain of Youth
Razzie Awards Nomination: Worst Actress
Natalie Portman’s nomination came as a surprise to many. However, Fountain of Youth proved to be an awkward fit. Critics felt her performance clashed with the film’s uneven tone. Even strong moments were undercut by inconsistent storytelling. She starred alongside John Krasinski and Eiza González.
7. Jared Leto in Tron: Ares
Razzie Awards Nomination: Worst Actor
Jared Leto hasn’t had a good movie in a few years. If it isn’t struggling at the Box Office, it’s getting panned by critics. Also, Leto’s stylized approach did not resonate in Tron: Ares. His performance was widely described as excessive, overshadowing the film’s visual ambition. For many audiences and critics, subtlety was sorely missed.
8. Rebel Wilson in Bride Hard
Razzie Awards Nomination: Worst Actress
Rebel Wilson is no stranger to the Razzies, having received two nominations and a win at the award. However, in Bride Hard, her comedic instincts were constrained by the film’s formulaic humor. Her performance relied heavily on repetition rather than sharp timing. As a result, jokes often felt recycled instead of fresh.
9. Abel “The Weeknd” Tesfaye in Hurry Up Tomorrow
Razzie Awards Nomination: Worst Actor
Grammy Award-winning singer-songwriter and music producer Abel “The Weeknd” Tesfaye earned his first Razzie nomination with his performance in the psychological thriller Hurry Up Tomorrow. His continued move into acting hit a stumbling block with Hurry Up Tomorrow. Critics pointed to limited emotional expression and uneven delivery.
10. Michelle Yeoh in Star Trek: Section 31
Razzie Awards Nomination: Worst Actress
Michelle Yeoh’s talent was never in doubt, but Star Trek: Section 31 struggled to give her material worthy of her skill. The performance felt restrained by weak dialogue and tonal confusion. As far as Razzie critics were concerned, even her presence couldn’t elevate the script.
11. All Seven Artificial Dwarfs in Snow White
Razzie Awards Nomination: Worst Supporting Actor
The use of motion-capture dwarfs in Snow White became one of the year’s most criticized creative decisions. Audiences found the execution distracting and emotionally hollow. The nomination reflects backlash against technology-driven shortcuts.
12. Anna Chlumsky in Bride Hard
Razzie Awards Nomination: Worst Supporting Actress
Anna Chlumsky’s supporting role in Bride Hard failed to stand out. Her performance was overshadowed by a crowded cast and underdeveloped characters. Critics noted she had little room to make an impact.
13. Nicolas Cage in Gunslingers
Razzie Awards Nomination: Worst Supporting Actor
Nicolas Cage is no stranger to Razzie attention, and Gunslingers continued that trend. His performance leaned heavily into exaggerated mannerisms. For some critics and viewers, it crossed from entertaining into excessive.
14. Ema Horvath in The Strangers – Chapter 2
Razzie Awards Nomination: Worst Supporting Actress
Ema Horvath struggled to carry the emotional weight required for The Strangers – Chapter 2. Critics felt her reactions lacked believability in key moments. This weakened the film’s tension and atmosphere.
15. Greg Kinnear in Off the Grid
Razzie Awards Nomination: Worst Supporting Actor
Greg Kinnear’s performance in Off the Grid was described as oddly detached. Despite the film’s high stakes, his portrayal lacked urgency. The disconnect reduced the story’s emotional impact.
16. Stephen Dorff in Bride Hard
Razzie Awards Nomination: Worst Supporting Actor
Stephen Dorff’s role added little to Bride Hard’s already uneven tone. His performance felt underwritten and forgettable. Critics noted that he seemed miscast from the start.
17. Kacey Rohl in Star Trek: Section 31
Razzie Awards Nomination: Worst Supporting Actress
Kacey Rohl’s performance suffered from the same issues affecting the larger production. The character lacked clear motivation, leaving her portrayal feeling flat. If the screenplay had a stronger writing, it may have changed the outcome.
18. Sylvester Stallone in Alarum
Razzie Awards Nomination: Worst Supporting Actor
Sylvester Stallone’s appearance in Alarum drew criticism for feeling tired rather than authoritative. The performance relied on familiar tropes without adding new energy. Many felt it was a misjudged role choice.
19. Scarlet Rose Stallone in Gunslingers
Razzie Awards Nomination: Worst Supporting Actress
Sylvester Stallone’s daughter, Scarlet Rose Stallone, also got a Razzie in 2026, alongside her father. Her performance was scrutinized for her inexperience. Critics pointed to uneven line delivery and limited screen presence. The nomination reflects a role that may have come too early in her career.
20. Ísis Valverde in Alarum
Razzie Awards Nomination: Worst Supporting Actress
Rounding off the list is Brazilian actress Ísis Valverde. Her role in Alarum was hindered by poor characterization. While she showed flashes of potential, the performance never fully connected. Weak scripting ultimately held her back.
Follow Us