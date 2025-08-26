Best Michelle Yeoh Voice Roles in Movies and Television

With a career spanning four decades, Michelle Yeoh voice roles highlight her incredible versatility and talent as an actress. The Malaysian actress made her screen debut in the 1984 Hong Kong action-comedy The Owl vs Bombo after winning the Miss Malaysia World beauty contest a year earlier at age 20. A decade after retiring in 1987, Yeoh made her Hollywood debut as the first ethnic Chinese Bond girl in the Pierce Brosnan-led James Bond film Tomorrow Never Dies (1997).
While she has had an impressive run in her live-action projects, critically and commercially, Michelle Yeoh has also found success as a voice actor. Interestingly, for someone whose career began in 1984, Yeoh’s first voice role was in 2011. Since then, she has joined the voice cast of several box-office hits, lending her voice to iconic characters. Here’s a rundown of the best Michelle Yeoh voice roles through the years.
Kung Fu Panda 2 (2011)
Michelle Yeoh joined the voice cast of the Kung Fu Panda franchise in its second installment, Kung Fu Panda 2. In the film, Yeoh voiced the Soothsayer character. Her character is the wise and mythical Cashmere goat who serves as an advisor to the film’s main villain, Lord Shen. Despite working for Shen, the Soothsayer is a compassionate and perceptive character who ultimately tries to guide him toward a better path. Her performance received special praise, especially in a debut voice role.
Minions: The Rise of Gru (2022)
Surprisingly, Michelle Yeoh’s next voice role came eleven years later. She again joined the cast of an established franchise in its 2022 spin-off sequel, Minions: The Rise of Gru. Yeoh voiced Master Chow, a skilled acupuncturist and Kung Fu fighter. Her character trains the Minions and helps them in their mission to rescue Gru (Steve Carell). In all honesty, Michelle Yeoh’s casting didn’t come as a surprise. In recent years, she has established herself as one of Hollywood’s go-to voices for Asian characters.
Paws of Fury: The Legend of Hank (2022)
In the same 2022, Michelle Yeoh joined the star-studded voice cast of the animated martial arts comedy Paws of Fury: The Legend of Hank. She voiced Yuki, a Persian cat living in the village of Kakamucho. She’s also the overprotective mother of Emiko (voiced by Kylie Kuioka). Initially wary of Hank (Michael Cera), the beagle dog training to become a samurai, Yuki later becomes optimistic and supportive of his efforts to save their community. Although it sits as one of the best Michelle Yeoh voice roles, Paws of Fury: The Legend of Hank bombed at the Box Office.
Transformers: Rise of the Beasts (2023)
Stepping away from animated films, Michelle Yeoh joined the cast of Steven Caple Jr.‘s Transformers: Rise of the Beasts in a voice role. She was cast as the voice of Airazor, the fierce Maximal warrior. As a descendant of the Autobots, Airazor transforms into a peregrine falcon, bringing agility and aerial prowess to the Maximal team. While not a central character, Yeoh’s character helps to explore the Beast Wars era within the Transformers universe.
The Tiger’s Apprentice (2024)
While The Tiger’s Apprentice had polarized reviews from critics, it still stands out as one of the best Michelle Yeoh voice roles. The actress lent her voice to a villain character, Penny Loo. Her character is a powerful, shape-shifting sorceress who’s the film’s main antagonist. Portrayed with chilling elegance, Loo is driven by a relentless quest to seize the Phoenix stone, which is a magical artifact safeguarded by Tom Lee’s (Brandon Soo Hoo) grandmother, Mrs. Diane Lee (Kheng Hua Tan).
Ark: The Animated Series (2024)
Michelle Yeoh made her television voice role debut in the Paramount+ adult animated epic sci-fi series Ark: The Animated Series (2024). She lent her voice to the character Meiyin Li in the show. Her character is introduced as a formidable Chinese rebel leader originally from the Yellow Turban Rebellion during the 3rd century. This earned her the intimidating title of the “Beast Queen” on the Ark. The series generally had positive reviews, with its second part scheduled for release sometime in 2025.
Ne Zha 2 (2025)
Adding to the growing Michelle Yeoh voice roles, the actress has been announced as part of 2025’s highest-grossing film’s English-language dub voice cast. Her casting in Ne Zha 2 reflects her status in cinema and as an established voice actress of Asian descent. The actress is rumored to have been cast to voice Nezha’s mother, Lady Yin. With an expanding filmography, audiences can expect to see more Michelle Yeoh voice roles in the near future.
