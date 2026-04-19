8 Shocking Superhero Roles Famous Actors Turned Down Before They Became Blockbusters

While superhero movies dominate modern cinema, unbeknownst to many, casting them is rarely straightforward. Long before billion-dollar grosses and global fandoms, many comic book films struggled to attract A-list talent. Naturally, studios approached major stars who ultimately walked away, sometimes because of scheduling conflicts, skepticism about the genre, or simple gut instinct. In hindsight, some of those decisions look shocking, especially considering how massively successful these films later became.
These casting “almosts” reveal how unpredictable Hollywood really is, and how it once felt about comic book adaptations. Still, fans cannot help but wonder what would have happened if another actor had landed these famous roles. Would Wolverine have become as iconic without Hugh Jackman? Would the Marvel Cinematic Universe feel different with a different Black Widow? What is certain is that passing on these roles gave another actor the opportunity of a lifetime. Here are the most surprising superhero roles actors turned down before those films became global hits.
Josh Hartnett — Batman, Superman, and Spider-Man
Few actors have ever turned down as many superhero opportunities as Josh Hartnett. In the early 2000s, Hartnett was one of Hollywood’s hottest rising stars after hits like Pearl Harbor and Black Hawk Down. Studios approached him to portray Batman, Superman, and Spider-Man in multiple comic book roles.
Hartnett declined them all because he feared being typecast and locked into long studio contracts. At the time, in his defense, superhero franchises hadn’t yet proven their long-term prestige. Hartnett later confirmed in interviews that he wanted a more varied career rather than committing to multiple film projects. Ironically, those very franchises helped define Hollywood’s modern blockbuster era.
Emily Blunt — Black Widow in Iron Man 2
Before Scarlett Johansson became synonymous with Natasha Romanoff, Emily Blunt was Marvel’s first choice. She was offered the role but had to decline due to a contractual obligation to star in Gulliver’s Travels. As a result of that scheduling conflict, Marvel recast the part, and Johansson went on to play Black Widow across nearly a decade of films. Emily Blunt has publicly confirmed this story, noting she would have loved to take the role if circumstances had allowed. Given how central Black Widow became to the Marvel Cinematic Universe, this remains one of the most famous “what if” casting stories in superhero history.
Joaquin Phoenix — Doctor Strange
Marvel reportedly pursued Joaquin Phoenix for the title role in Doctor Strange before casting Benedict Cumberbatch. Phoenix engaged in talks but ultimately walked away from negotiations. He later explained that he prefers character-driven films and wasn’t sure he wanted to commit to the multi-film obligations typical of superhero franchises. Ironically, Phoenix eventually joined the comic book genre on his own terms years later, winning an Academy Award for playing the Joker in a standalone film. His earlier decision shows how selective he has always been in his project choices.
Dougray Scott — Wolverine in X‑Men
One of the most famous near-misses in comic book casting history involves Dougray Scott. Interestingly, he was originally cast as Wolverine but had to drop out because filming on Mission: Impossible II ran over schedule. That forced the studio to quickly find a replacement, leading to the casting of Hugh Jackman. Jackman’s portrayal became legendary and lasted nearly two decades. Scott has acknowledged that losing the role was disappointing, but it remains one of Hollywood’s clearest examples of how timing can reshape film history.
Leonardo DiCaprio — Spider-Man and Robin
Before Tobey Maguire donned the web-slinger suit, Leonardo DiCaprio was approached about playing Spider-Man in an earlier development phase. He declined because he didn’t feel ready to take on a superhero role at that stage of his career. Years earlier, he had also turned down the chance to play Robin in Batman Forever. DiCaprio has explained that he simply didn’t feel the projects were right for him artistically. Considering how carefully he has curated his filmography, his decisions align with his long-standing strategy of prioritizing dramatic roles over franchise commitments.
Matthew McConaughey — Ego in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2
Marvel offered Matthew McConaughey the role of Ego the Living Planet, Star-Lord’s father. McConaughey allegedly passed because he felt another project (The Dark Tower) was a better fit for him creatively. The role ultimately went to Kurt Russell, who earned praise for his charismatic performance. McConaughey later confirmed the decision publicly, emphasizing that choosing roles is about instinct rather than predicting box-office success. In retrospect, Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 became a massive hit, while The Dark Tower struggled critically and commercially.
Amanda Seyfried — Gamora
Amanda Seyfried also revealed she turned down the role of Gamora in Guardians of the Galaxy. At the time, she worried the film might flop and didn’t want to spend hours daily in heavy makeup. She also feared that a talking tree and raccoon might make the movie seem strange to audiences. The gamble didn’t pay off as Guardians became one of Marvel’s biggest surprise successes and helped launch a beloved new franchise. Seyfried has since admitted she misjudged how audiences would respond to the film’s quirky tone.
Jason Momoa — Drax
Before he became Aquaman for DC, Jason Momoa was offered the role of Drax in Guardians of the Galaxy. He declined because he didn’t want to play another character defined mainly by makeup and limited dialogue after his experience on Stargate Atlantis. Dave Bautista ultimately took the role and turned Drax into a fan favorite. Momoa later said he wanted parts that allowed him to show more range as an actor. Ironically, his eventual casting as Aquaman gave him exactly that opportunity, and turned him into a superhero star anyway.
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