7 Movies to Watch If You Enjoyed Enola Holmes

In Enola Holmes, the titular character, played by the talented Millie Bobby Brown, embarks on a quest to uncover the truth behind her mother’s disappearance. However, she also stumbles upon another mystery along the way. Enola Holmes 2 dives into the Match Girl strike of the 1800s. These movies are intertwined with historical events, action, and humor.
Netflix’s Enola Holmes also brings Sherlock Holmes to movie screens once again. Based on Nancy Springer‘s young adult novel, this thrilling drama introduces a young detective who shares her family’s passion for solving puzzles. So if you liked the Enola Holmes movies, the seven mystery-filled films in this article, featuring strong female detectives are bound to up your alley.
1. Nancy Drew
Nancy Drew, released in 2007, is a lot like Enola Holmes. Nancy takes center stage as a gifted young woman, navigating the challenges of a new city and trying to blend in as a regular teenager. But when a famous movie star’s mysterious death unfolds before her, she can’t help but use her sharp detective skills to solve the case.
Enola Holmes and Nancy Drew, starring Emma Roberts, have determined young women as leads with a knack for solving mysteries. However, although Enola Holmes is a comparatively more sophisticated film, Nancy Drew brings lightheartedness and a modern touch. Picture a puzzle intertwined with teenage drama and a cast of quirky characters.
2. Gone Girl
Gone Girl delves into the unsettling case of a vanished married woman and the complicated dynamics of her relationship with her husband, Nick. As rumors unfold, suspicions arise, and fingers point toward Nick as the culprit. Based on Gillian Flynn‘s novel, this film is a rollercoaster ride of twists and shocking revelations. Like Enola Holmes and her quest to uncover her mother’s whereabouts, Gone Girl’s enigmatic disappearance shares a few parallels.
Directed by David Fincher, this movie goes far beyond a mere mystery; it explores themes of social media, deception, and manipulation. It is a web of suspense, where every move and motive becomes a piece of an intricate puzzle waiting to be unraveled. Gone Girl takes viewers on a mind-bending journey where trust becomes fragile and the depths of marital bonds are tested.
3. Little Women
Although Little Women may not exactly be a mystery movie similar to Enola Holmes, the film dives into powerful themes such as female empowerment, feminism, and progress. In this adaptation of Louisa May Alcott‘s novel, Jo March is a kindred spirit who yearns to defy society’s expectations for women in a male-dominated world. Like Enola, Jo embarks on a journey of self-discovery, becoming a fiercely independent working woman.
The movie delves into Jo and her sibling’s diverse struggles and the pressures they face. Little Women captivates audiences with its heartfelt exploration of womanhood, and it has been lauded for its faithful retelling of the novel. Featuring a stellar cast, including Saoirse Ronan and Florence Pugh, their remarkable performances have garnered well-deserved recognition.
4. National Treasure
National Treasure is a quest for historical treasure that takes an unexpected turn: stealing the Declaration of Independence. Like Enola Holmes, National Treasure includes challenges in deciphering cryptic clues and riddles along the way. The twist, however, is that American history holds the key to these challenges, leading Benjamin Gates, played by Nicolas Cage and his team on a race against time.
National Treasure keeps viewers on the edge of seats, featuring an adventure brimming with action, mystery, and puzzle-solving thrill. The film weaves a compelling narrative, intertwining significant historical events with the thrill of the chase. With each twist and turn, National Treasure is undoubtedly a worthy companion to Enola Holmes.
5. Sherlock Holmes
An obvious yet delightful choice that pairs well with Enola Holmes is Sherlock Holmes. In this thrilling adaptation, Sherlock Holmes finds himself entangled in a web of crimes that plague the streets of London. With his trusted confidant, John Watson, by his side, Holmes embarks on a mission to track down the culprits.
Robert Downey Jr. brings Holmes to life, adding a blend of quirkiness and intrigue to the character. Both Enola and Sherlock Holmes showcase brilliance as they navigate their respective adventures. While each interpretation brings its own unique flair, Guy Ritchie‘s take on the detective returns to the essence of the original novels.
6. Scooby-Doo
Just as Enola Holmes showcases the power of collaboration in solving mysteries, the 2002 live-action movie adaptation of Scooby-Doo does too. While most animated series feature the Scooby Gang working together with no trouble, the film takes a different approach. It starts with a fallout among the gang before they are individually invited to Spooky Island to investigate a series of eerie occurrences.
Although Scooby-Doo may have a disjointed plot, it embraces the spirit of mystery-solving, just as Enola Holmes does. And much like how Enola and Sherlock join forces to solve a disappearance, the Scooby Gang faces a similar situation. The film also highlights the importance of unity, trust, and minds coming together to solve crimes.
7. Veronica Mars
Veronica Mars is a kindred spirit who shares Enola’s struggles as an amateur detective. Having once embraced a life of solving crimes during her teenage years, this recent law graduate finds herself drawn back to her roots when her ex becomes the prime suspect in a murder case. Convinced of his innocence, Veronica must navigate a treacherous path to prove his worth.
The 2014 film adaptation, Veronica Mars, shines as a beacon of similarity to Enola Holmes, making it a must-watch. Within its frames resides a determined female detective who fearlessly tackles any obstacle in her path. Veronica’s tenacity will captivate the audience’s imagination as the story unfolds.