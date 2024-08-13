Nickelodeon and Paramount+ Marketing Head Sabrina Caluori Steps Down

Sabrina Caluori, the head of global kids and family marketing for Nickelodeon and Paramount+, has departed Paramount, according to media reports.
The executive was elevated to EVP and head of marketing and brand strategy for Nickelodeon just over two years ago, taking over the post from former CMO Jenny Wall. Caluori first joined Nickelodeon in August 2021 as SVP of brand and content strategy, where she led on-and-off-air consumer marketing and global brand and content launches across linear, digital, and social platforms.
In her expanded role as head of kids and family marketing for Nickelodeon and Paramount+, Caluori was focused on developing consumer-based campaigns aimed at connecting Nickelodeon franchises with families and children.
A representative for Nickelodeon did not immediately respond to comments regarding Caluori’s departure. The exit comes just days after Paramount Global co-CEO Chris McCarthy announced another round of layoffs, which will reduce the company’s U.S.-based workforce by 15%. The cuts are expected to impact marketing and communications significantly.
This follows Chris McCarthy’s Q2 earnings call announcement:
As you can imagine, these are difficult decisions to make. We have incredibly talented people at Paramount and these actions are not a reflection of their contributions.
Caluori’s exit arrives amid broader strategic moves by Paramount aimed at achieving $500 million in cost efficiencies by 2025. This plan is part of a larger $2 billion cost-saving initiative despite being established prior to the Skydance merger.
