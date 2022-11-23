10 Things You Don’t Know About Ema Horvath

Ema Horvath is a talented young actress, but her face sometimes makes us look twice. The Lord of the Rings actress is beautiful, but she often resembles not one but four famous women, depending on her hairstyle and her smile. It’s uncanny how each time she appears on a red carpet or in a photo, she can look like either Emma Watson, a young Hilary Swank, a young Jennifer Garner, or Kendall Jenner. On any given day, we’d not say those four resemble one another in any way, but somehow Ema Horvath brings them all together. Regardless, she’s talented, and she deserves her own place. Here are ten fascinating things you didn’t know about her.
1. Ema Horvath Began Acting as a Flower
Not many people get to say their first role was such a fun one, but Ema Horvath does. She was five, and she was cast in a play at a local theater in her hometown. Horvath is the lovely tulip in the play, and it is all she needs to tell her that the future involves acting. She may not have been old enough to really understand what she was doing making decisions for the rest of her life, but she did it – and here she is now.
2. Horvath is an Ivy League Graduate
A child at the age of five making life decisions about her career sounds like a smart child. Ema Horvath was, indeed, a smart child. She was a wonderfully intelligent student growing up, and she was accepted into Harvard University. She graduated in 2016 with a Bachelor’s Degree in English Literature.
3. She is Insecure About Something Specific
Her television show is all about the Lord of the Rings, which is a Tolkein classic. She acts in the show, but her character was invented for it. Her character is Earien, and she is Isildur’s sister. While her character is not part of the iconic books (or the subsequent movies), many facets of her character’s life and existence are part of the book’s original score. When she gets something a little bit wrong, her fans are the first to let her know. The internet is, after all, filled with critics feeling awfully brave behind their screens and keyboards. She is not immune to feeling insecure when she gets something wrong, but she also learns from those moments and improves.
4. She’s a Fashion Icon
Ema Horvath has an impeccable style. She is class epitomized. Her red carpet looks are flawless. Her casual wear is elegant. She gives us a feeling of old-school glam, and we are making a prediction right now. She’ll go down in history decades from now as one of Hollywood’s most fashionably dressed women, and future generations of our own grandchildren will draw inspiration from her timeless, classic looks.
5. She Recognizes Her Character’s Feeling
Her character is a young woman who has lost her mother, and she’s working diligently to take over the role of a mother figure to her family. However, Horvath believes she’s too young for this and shouldn’t focus so much on the feeling of needing to take over the mother-figure role. She loves the character’s depth and her feelings, and she recognizes where she derives this energy, though.
6. She’s in a Remake
Horvath is starring in the remake of The Strangers. She’ll take on a role in the movie that did well then and help revamp it into something else. The premise is that a group spends the night in an Airbnb. However, things begin going very wrong when three strangers terrorize the group all through the night. Thriller is an accurate description of this film.
7. Her Family is Slovakian
Though Horvath was born and raised in the state of Georgia, her mother and father both came from Slovakia. Since they were both born and raised there, she grew up with many Slovakian traditions in her household. She’s the first generation American, and that is a cool thing to get to say.
8. Ema Horvath is Still So Young
Seeing her act, it’s difficult to believe she’s so young. She has the depth and quality of someone who has been in this industry for decades despite her young age. She was born on January 28, 1994, which means she will celebrate her last birthday in her 20s at the beginning of 2023.
9. Her first Major Role was in 2017
Horvath was cast in ‘Like.Share.Follow,’ in 2017. It was her first major role, and the excitement she felt at finally being cast in something major was palpable. She did so well in her role that she was immediately cast in two more films, both in 2019, and the rest is history.
10. Horvath is a Horror Professional
Lord of the Rings on Amazon is a period piece, but the rest of her work is all in the horror sector. Will she continue her career in a horror capacity, or does this new role on television allow her to branch out? Horvath is quite good at her job in horror, but we believe she can branch out and successfully take on more roles in different genres with ease.