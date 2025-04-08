7 Big Changes Disney Made in Its 2025 Live-Action ‘Snow White’ Movie

Disney’s anticipated live-action musical fantasy film Snow White premiered theatrically on March 21, 2025. Directed by Marc Webb, the 2025 Snow White attracted controversies and polarized views before its release. Like several live-action adaptations before, many feared the 2025 live-action reimagining film might fail to do justice to the original 1937 classic.
From a color-blind casting that saw Latina actress Rachel Zegler portray the iconic Snow White to its reimagining of the Seven Dwarfs, critics haven’t been too kind with their reviews. While the 2025 $240–270 million budget Snow White generally paid homage to its 1937 predecessor and the Brothers Grimm’s 1812 fairy tale, as expected, it takes several creative liberties to adapt the story for modern audiences. Here are 7 Big changes made in the 2025 Snow White from its source material.
The Origin of Snow White’s Name
Many Snow White faithful will quickly notice the first big change to the Brothers Grimm’s classic fairy tale very early in the film. Snow White is born during a snowstorm. Her parents, referred to as the Good King and Queen, decide, in all of their wisdom, to name their daughter “Snow White” because of the relentless blizzard.
In the 1937 Snow White film and Brothers Grimm’s fairy tale, the princess is named “Snow White” because she has “skin as white as snow, lips as red as blood and hair as black as ebony.” Understandably, with a color-blind casting that had Rachel Zegler portray the titular character, it’s impossible to follow such a narrative. Zegler’s skin, as a Latina actress, wouldn’t naturally be considered “white as snow.”
A Bandit Leader Replaces The Charming Prince
In recent times, Hollywood has shown it has no interest in propagating the “Prince saves the damsel” storyline. The classic Snow White meeting and falling in love with a charming Prince has been deemed unrealistic. In a kingdom where the Evil Queen has usurped the throne, the possibility of a Prince from another kingdom just wondering about and meeting a singing Snow White is zero to none.
As such, the 2025 Snow White opted for a local, Jonathan (Andrew Burnap), who is the leader of a band of thieves. These bandits are rebels in defiance of the Evil Queen’s rule. Jonathan is introduced while trying to steal food from the Queen’s pantry to share with the townspeople. After being caught and sentenced to be punished, Snow White comes to the rescue and frees Jonathan. Besides removing the charming Prince characters, the 2025 Snow White movie introduces a new character and love interest, Jonathan.
Dopey the Dwarf Isn’t Mute
This is undoubtedly one of the most shocking changes the 2025 Snow White movie incorporates in its storyline. Although the live-action movie only features Snow White in its title, the Seven Dwarfs are just as important characters in the original story. Each of the Seven Dwarfs stands out for their unique traits and physique.
Dopey, the youngest of the Dwarfs, is one of the most memorable characters in the 1937 movie. While he has the biggest crush on Snow White, Dopey is mute and never speaks in the classic animated film. The 2025 Snow White takes creative liberties and gives Dopey a line. Besides talking after Snow White helps build his self-confidence, Dopey is actually Snow White’s narrator. American actor Andrew Barth Feldman voiced Dopey.
The Evil Queen’s Death
In the classic 1937 Snow White movie, the Evil Queen (Gal Gadot) falls to her death. The Evil Queen is pursued to a cliff after Snow White is given the poisoned apple. While she attempts to roll a boulder on the Seven Dwarfs, a lightning strike causes her to fall off the cliff to her death.
In the 2025 Snow White, the Evil Queen returns to the palace after successfully poisoning Snow White. The Evil Queen meets her death after she angrily destroys her Magic Mirror. This created a vortex into which she was sucked. Although it is a drastic change from what was known and appreciated, there’s no denying it is a far less brutal way to die on screen.
Snow White Isn’t Kept in a Glass Coffin
One of the most memorable scenes from Disney’s 1937 Snow White is the one where Snow White is placed in a glass coffin after she falls into the Sleeping Death. In the 2025 Snow White, she’s placed on a rock in a sleeping tent. The live-action movie, yet again, took a realistic approach to its storytelling rather than opting for fairy tales. Although audiences will not see a glass coffin, the story generally remains the same, as Snow White is awoken by true love’s kiss.
Changes or Omissions in Musical Songs
As a musical, the 2025 Show White also incorporates many musical songs. Several of these songs are nostalgic, bringing back old memories from the classic film. However, a few songs have been omitted, or their lyrics have been changed. One notable omission is “Someday My Prince Will Come,” which isn’t applicable since there is a character change from charming Prince to bandit leader. It isn’t only Snow White’s musicals that get changed.
The iconic “Whistle While You Work” song, performed while Snow White cleaned the home of the Dwarfs before they first returned, has new verses. Also, it was performed with the Seven Dwarfs at home. The “Bluddle-Uddle-Um-Dum (The Dwarfs’ Washing Song),” sung while the Seven Dwarfs bathed before dinner, also doesn’t feature in the 2025 film.
The Citizens of the Kingdom Make an Appearance
One of the realistic omissions from the classic 1937 Snow White is the absence of the citizens of the kingdom. The focus was entirely on the Good King, Good Queen, Snow White, Evil Queen, and the Huntsman. The 2025 Snow White movie showcased the people of the kingdom. This allowed for a little backstory that Jonathan was the rebellious leader of a group of thieves. It also allowed for a realistic plot to show the effect of the Evil Queen’s wicked rule over the kingdom. With these big chances, audiences should have an open mind about the 2025 Snow White live-action movie, as it looks to bring an old, classic story to a modern audience.
