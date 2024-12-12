Disney’s Live-Action ‘Snow White’ Trailer Racks Up Hate

Disney fans are not happy about the new live-action Snow White, and their feelings are being made explicitly evident! The film starring Rachel Zegler and Gal Gadot has been met with passionate backlash despite the fact that it hasn’t even hit theatres yet! The Snow White live-action is all set to release on March 21, 2025.
The official trailer for the Snow White live-action was released on the official Disney YouTube channel on December 3, 2024, and has since amassed over 5.7 million views. While YouTube made the number of dislikes on a video private back in 2021 to prevent trolling and review bombing, there are multiple extensions and websites that help individuals avail the numbers (approximately). According to Toonado, as of December 9, 2024, the trailer has been subject to over 700K dislikes as opposed to a mere 28K likes. This shouldn’t really come as a surprise since the Snow White teaser trailer that dropped back in August 2024 was met with a similar fate as it racked up on dislikes.
To make matters worse, the comments section was filled with hate as fans directed their displeasure about the questionable CGI dwarfs, possible storyline tweaks, and the lead actress Rachel Zegler. Numerous comments threw shade at Disney for being bold enough to leave the comments section open — foreshadowing the degree of hate being targeted toward the live-action remake of a beloved classic. Following is one amongst the sea of hate comments under the trailer, which just about sums up the whole gist of fan feelings:
“ “Mirror mirror on the wall, who is the bravest of them all?”
“Disney, for not locking the comment section.” ”
The ‘Snow White’ Live Action Has Been Swimming in Controversy in Addition To Sporting a Whopping Price Tag
The live-action Snow White has been subject to backlash, set fires, delays, and a mammoth production cost. In January 2022, Peter Dinklage criticized the film for how it depicts dwarfs. The film also faced delays due to a massive fire on set, which pushed its release from 2024 to 2025.
There was immense trolling when it was announced that Rachel Zegler had been cast as Snow White, and matters only got worse when the actress expressed how certain aspects of the 1937 film were “weird” and even equated the prince to a stalker. Following her comments, social media outrage against Zegler’s casting only got louder, although she did try to justify her statements in an interview with Variety. The actress also came under heat for an aggressive social media post (since deleted) after Donald Trump’s recent win at the elections.
According to Variety, the total production cost for the Snow White live-action movie is a whopping $240 million. The controversy and backlash that the film has been subject to since its initial announcement are cause for concern about its impending box office numbers.
The Snow White live-action releases exclusively in theaters in the US on March 21, 2025. In the meantime, you can watch the 1937 animated version on Disney+.
|Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs (1937)
|Cast
|Adriana Caselotti, Lucille La Verne, Harry Stockwell, Roy Atwell, Pinto Colvig
|Release Date
|December 21, 1937 (Premiere), February 4, 1938 (Wide Release)
|Stream On
|Disney+
|Directed by
|David Hand
|Produced by
|Walt Disney
|Based On
|Snow White by the Brothers Grimm
|Plot Summary
|A classic fairy tale about a princess who escapes her wicked stepmother, finds refuge with seven dwarfs, and is awakened by true love’s kiss.
|Musical Elements
|Songs like “Heigh-Ho,” “Some Day My Prince Will Come,” and “Whistle While You Work”; score by Frank Churchill, Leigh Harline, and Paul J. Smith
|Current Status
|Available for streaming on Disney+; live-action remake set for release on March 21, 2025
