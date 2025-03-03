10 Best Comedies Of The 1990s

The best comedies of the 1990s entertained audiences and became classics over time. The movie industry had many great entries across various genres in the ’90s, but comedy made a major impact. The decade launched several popular comedy films, including Ace Ventura: Pet Detective, Home Alone, Sister Act, American Pie, Dumb and Dumber, and The Mask. As such, it is considered one of the best decades for the genre.
In addition to gracing the industry with great comedies, the ’90s also served as a platform for iconic comedy stars such as Jim Carrey, Whoopi Goldberg, and Adam Sandler to spring to prominence. These talented entertainers took the industry by storm and continued the trend afterward. While recent comedies threaten to send the oldies into oblivion, some of the best offerings in the genre came from the 1990s. Sit back and enjoy this nostalgic blast from the best comedies of the 1990s.
1. Home Alone (1990)
Macaulay Culkin was 10 when he became an instant star for his portrayal of eight-year-old Kevin McCallister in the first entry in the Home Alone franchise. Directed by Chris Columbus who also takes credit for Mrs. Doubtfire, Home Alone follows Kevin’s adventures as he tries to defend his home from intruders after his family accidentally left him behind while going on a holiday. Kevin’s mischievous antics as he unleashes chaos make this a memorable entry.
2. Dumb and Dumber (1994)
Slapstick comedy is at its best in this box-office banger. Riding on the wave of his successful outing in Ace Ventura: Pet Detective, Jim Carrey teamed up with Jeff Daniels to lead the cast of Dumb and Dumber as Lloyd Christmas and Harry Dune respectively. Though released to mixed reviews, Dumb and Dumber grossed $247 million and rose to gain a cult following. It also spawned two sequels and an animated series.
3. There’s Something About Mary (1998)
Starring Ben Stiller (Ted Stroehmann), Cameron Diaz (Mary Jensen), and Matt Dillon (Pat Healy), There’s Something About Mary is another masterpiece by the Farrelly brothers (Peter and Bobby) who directed and co-wrote the piece. The film finished strong at the box office, grossing over $369 million worldwide against a $23 million budget. It was also a critical success with several awards to solidify its status as 27th in the American Film Institute’s 100 Years, 100 Laughs: America’s Funniest Movies.
4. Sister Act (1992)
From singing in a nightclub, Deloris Van Cartier (Whoopi Goldberg) goes into witness protection in a convent to escape the mob coming for her life. She revamps the convent choir, attracting members to the church before her cover is blown. Sister Act was one of the most successful movies in the 1990s and several decades later, its popularity has not waned. The intense hilarity makes this one of the best comedies of the 1990s.
5. The Mask (1994)
When ordinary bank clerk Stanley Ipkiss (Carrey) stumbles upon superhuman powers through a magical mask he found, he unleashes chaos and hilarity in their highest forms. One of the films that propelled Carrey to prominence in the ’90s, The Mask is a perfect blend of comedy and superhero themes. A critical and commercial success, The Mask doesn’t get old regardless of how often you watch it.
6. The Nutty Professor (1996)
Eddie Murphy delivered his best in The Nutty Professor, depicting various characters. He seamlessly transformed into seven different roles, including Professor Sherman Klump who weighs 400 pounds. The side-splitting humor set up by the plot and character development makes this entry one of the best comedies of the 1990s. The film was released to rave reviews with Murphy’s performance receiving praise from critics.
7. Liar Liar (1997)
Carrey’s performance received praise from critics and audiences in this fantasy comedy film directed by Tom Shadyac. He portrayed a divorced defense lawyer who struggles with his pathological lying syndrome after being cursed to speak only the truth for a day. Carrey earned a Golden Globe nomination for Best Actor in a Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy for his performance.
8. Clueless (1995)
A coming-of-age comedy, Clueless is loosely based on Jane Austen‘s 1815 novel Emma. The film focuses on Alicia Silverstone‘s Cher Horowitz, a rich high school student who sets out to use her resources and popularity to help a newcomer. Clueless earned a cult following and is considered one of the best teen films ever.
9. Rush Hour (1998)
Jackie Chan and Chris Tucker play mismatched police officers in this hugely successful buddy cop action comedy film. Though he gained global prominence for his performance in Rush Hour, Chan was already an established Asian actor when he starred alongside Tucker. The film’s success inspired two sequels Rush Hour 2 (2001) and Rush Hour 3 (2007).
10. Election (1999)
What a way to wrap up the decade. Based on Tom Perrotta‘s 1998 novel of the same title, Election is a satire of the world’s political system and high school life. Reese Witherspoon‘s charming performance as overachieving high school student Tracy Flick received critical acclaim and a Golden Globe nomination for Best Actress – Motion Picture Comedy or Musical.
