How Alicia Silverstone Earned Her $20 Million Net Worth

As if! Anyone thinking Alicia Silverstone is not serving it up on a silver platter more than 25 years after making the phrase famous is seriously mistaken. She may have made it her go-to line, but this is one actress who hasn’t slowed down since becoming a famous star. The Clueless actress is living her best life more than 25 years later with a staggering net worth of approximately $20 million. While her life hasn’t turned out quite how she thought, she’s not someone complaining about her gifts, her achievements, and her lifestyle. So, what is Alicia Silverstone up to these days, and how did she earn that impressive net worth?
Clueless Did Not Make Her Rich
Alicia Silverstone is most famous for her role as Cher in the hit movie Clueless. The movie is a cult classic with a huge following even after almost 30 years. What shocks fans is that the actress was only paid $250,000 for this role. Of course, in 1995, that was a lot more money than it is, not considering inflation, but we don’t know exactly how many dollars that will be in 2022 dollars. However, we do know the young actress was 19, and it was her first major role. She landed a hefty payday for it and was not upset about her income.
Batgirl Paid More
In 1997, she was one of the biggest stars in the industry, thanks to the success of Clueless. Everyone knew her name. Everyone wanted to be her. She was cast as Batgirl in the 1997 movie Batman and Robin, and that is where she earned her first million-dollar payday. She actually earned an impressive $1.5 million for the role, which was massive in those days. It was unheard of for a young actress to earn that much back then. She was officially one of the highest-paid actresses in Hollywood at that point.
Excess Baggage
By the time she landed the lead role in Excess Baggage, she was earning $5 million. It was a huge role, and she was officially a star. She did some big things then, and she was making more per role than most other actresses at the time. She was widely regarded as one of the most sought-after young women in Hollywood, though this role would not be her best one.
We find it ironic that the role she is most famous for is also the role for which she made the least amount of money. She did continue to act after this, but she also began to become more selective of her roles. She was making more money, taking time to decide what she wanted to do, and she was thinking about things like eventually getting married and starting a family, and she was changing her own lifestyle.
Alicia Silverstone’s Personal Life
When she is not busy with her life as an actress and a superstar earning big bucks from work, she’s a mom. When she met Christopher Jareki in 1997, they were both standing outside of a movie theater in California. For the next eight years, they were a couple. They seemed to do everything together. They were what you might call smitten. In 2004, he finally asked Alicia Silverstone to be his wife. They said their vows to one another in 2005. Their own happily ever after began, and their son only made things better. They welcomed Bear in the spring of 2011. Sadly, their marriage did not last. They divorced in 2018, but she and her ex-husband make it a point to put their son first.
In addition to her son, she’s been very adamant about her lifestyle. She lives a clean, healthy lifestyle that includes being a vegan. She lives in an environmentally friendly home, and she does what she can for the world. Silverstone is a staunch advocate for many different causes, and it brings her joy to spend her time advocating for the many things she finds important. In addition, she spends a great deal of her time focused on animals. She’s an activist and more, and much of her time and energy goes into helping where she thinks the world needs help. It’s all part of her $20 million net worth.