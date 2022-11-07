The Year was 1995. The movie was Clueless. Cher made history that year as the fashionably clueless daughter of a litigator who drives her totally cool white jeep without a driver’s license while giving back to the world by making love matches and funding school drive with shoes and other oddities. She was the IT girl of the 90s, and there is not a woman born in the 80s who doesn’t remember the year Clueless came out.
In fact, we all remember the lines of this movie verbatim every single time it comes on, and we can still quote the lines without assistance. It was that good. But now, in 2022, as we come up on almost 30 years since the movie first aired, we have to wonder about the Clueless cast. Where is the Clueless Cast now? Despite being relatively unknown in 1995 when they made this movie, the entirety of the Clueless cast went on to do huge things.
Alicia Silverstone
Cher herself is one of Hollywood’s most famous actresses. Her role as Cher led Alicia Silverstone to become the hottest actress in Hollywood in the 90s, and she also became one of the highest-paid. She went on to star in movies such as Batman and Robin. She also became a major activist and a mother, and she’s living her best life.
Stacey Dash
Her life hasn’t quite worked out the way she thought it might, but she’s all right. Dash has been married and divorced several times, but she’s got great kids she loves. She’s been a talk show host and an outspoken political commentator, and she’s continued to act. She’s been in some of television’s biggest shows, and she’s proud of the work she’s done.
Brittany Murphy
In the years following her role as Tai, Brittany Murphy became a huge celebrity. Murphy co-starred alongside Eminem in the hit movie 8 Mile. She starred in Uptown Girl, Sin City, Just Married, and so much more. She got married, and she was doing her thing. Sadly, the young actress was only 32 when she died in 2009. It was a shocking announcement, and the world mourned her tragic and untimely death. Her cause of death was ruled cardiac arrest.
Paul Rudd
Need we say more? Paul Rudd became
one of the biggest movie stars of all time. He’s been in every romcom and other movies imaginable since his role in this movie, and he has not aged a day. He’s also a superstar who has been part of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. He was in the Avengers Endgame cast.
Donald Faison
Scrubs star Donald Faison was not famous when he took on the role of Murray. However, he is now one of the most famous of the entire cast. He spent years starring in the show Scrubs, and he went on to also star in a lot of other shows and movies. He even married CaCee Cobb, who is a bona fide reality star and the best friend of famed star Jessica Simpson.
Jeremy Sisto
Jeremy Sisto was the insufferable Elton. But he also is a bona fide star. He was in many movies and shows, but we love him right now as the man in charge of the original FBI show. The show has gone on to produce two spinoffs and is part of the FBI Franchise, and he’s a huge hit in the show.
Breckin Meyer
Breckin Meyer continues to work as an actor. He’s done quite well for himself, too. His most notable roles are in movies such as Garfield and Road Trip. He’s done a lot more, but those are the roles that stand out the most.
Dan Hedaya
Cher’s dad is a big star. He’s the man who starred in movies such as “The First Wives Club” and “Fantastic Beasts and Where to find Them,” among many others. He wasn’t just Cher’s scary attorney father. He was so much more.
Wallace Shawn
Mr. Hall was way harsh. But, he is the man who starred in shows such as Gossip Girl as the man Blair Waldorf’s own mother found love with (much to the annoyance of Blair Waldorf). He’s done many, many things, such as lending his voice to characters in movies such as Toy Story and The Incredibles, too.
Twink Caplan
Miss Geist herself went on to continue acting. She was part of many different projects both before and after. However, it’s her role as a dance teacher on the hit show Community that is most notable.
Elisa Donovan
She played Amber in the movie, but Elisa Donovan didn’t stop there. She would go on to play a role in A Night at the Roxbury, 90210, Sabrina the Teenage Witch, and more. She’s also an author, a blogger, and a mom. She’s doing things her own way, and that’s precisely how she likes it.