Who Is Maxx Morando? 7 Things to Know About Miley Cyrus’ Fiancé

Maxx Morando may not be a recognizable name in the entertainment industry, but his relationship with Miley Cyrus has put him in the spotlight. Unlike in the ’80s and ’90s, many of today’s A-list stars are opting to date lesser-known people who prefer to stay out of the spotlight. While it doesn’t automatically guarantee a long-lasting union, the media has done its fair share of damaging several high-profile relationships.
However, Maxx Morando isn’t a tabloid caricature or a “game accessory.” Morando is a talented, grounded musician with a legacy and creative identity of his own. Although their relationship isn’t new, their appearance at the December 2025 premiere of James Cameron’s sequel Avatar: Fire and Ash stunned fans. Here’s everything to know about Miley Cyrus’s boyfriend, Maxx Morando.
1. Maxx Morando is a Talented Musician with a Strong Band History
Maxx Morando is first and foremost a professional musician. He currently plays drums for the Los Angeles-based rock band Liily. Beyond drums, Morando also plays guitar. As one of the founding members of the four-member band, which includes Dylan Nash (frontman), Sam De La Torre (guitarist), and Charlie Anastasis (bassist), Liily was formed in 2016. The band has achieved relative success, with an EP (I Can Fool Anybody in This Town) and an album (TV or Not TV ) released in 2019 and 2022, respectively.
2. Maxx Morando Was a Former Member of The Regrettes Band
Members of Liily met while in music school. However, before that time, Maxx Morando was a drummer for the Los Angeles punk rock band The Regrettes. Morando was also a founding member of the band, alongside Lydia Night (lead vocalist), Genessa Gariano (guitarist), and Sage Chavis (bassist). Interestingly, the trio, besides Night, were part of a band called Genessa. Maxx Morando left the band in May 2018, after the band released its debut studio album, Feel Your Feelings Fool!, two years earlier.
3. Maxx Morando Met Miley Cyrus on a Blind Date
Unlike many other love stories, Maxx Morando and Miley Cyrus’ love story didn’t start on a film or music video set. As Cyrus revealed in a 2023 interview with British Vogue, “Well, it was blind for me and not really for him.” The unconventional meet-cute speaks to how their connection was built on more than fame. Over time, the blind date evolved into a meaningful relationship marked by support, mutual respect, and shared values.
4. Maxx Morando is Significantly Younger Than Miley Cyrus
Max Morando was born on November 16, 1998, making him a proud member of Gen Z. On the other hand, Miley Cyrus, born on November 23, 1992, is a member of the Millennial generation. Their six-year age gap reflects different generational outlooks. Despite the age difference, the couple seems to be deeply in love, according to those close to them. Miley has publicly acknowledged that their generational gap only helps keep things interesting.
5. Their Relationship Spanned a Couple of Years Before Engagement
Maxx Morando and Miley Cyrus have officially been together since late 2021, though public confirmation came in early 2022. Over the years, the public timeline of their romance unfolded slowly. According to a report by AOL, the couple’s first major outing was at the 2021 Gucci “Love Parade” fashion show. By April 2022, paparazzi spotted them sharing a kiss in West Hollywood, prompting confirmation of the romance. In the past four years, the couple has attended fashion events, music shows, and award ceremonies, but has always preserved a bit of privacy.
6. Maxx Morando and Miley Cyrus Have Worked Together on Music
Over the years, Maxx Morando and Miley Cyrus’s relationship has blurred the lines between romance and artistry. Morando contributed to Miley Cyrus’s eighth studio album Endless Summer Vacation. He also played a part in her 2025 album Something Beautiful, proving they aren’t just lovers but creative partners. Their shared musical journey speaks volumes about their connection.
7. He’s Also Into Fashion and Art
Beyond drumming, Maxx Morando expresses creativity through fashion and art. He collaborated on a sustainable fashion look Miley Cyrus once wore, designing cartoon-style illustrations used in the ensemble. His love for fashion is yet another side of Max Morando that many do not know about.
Follow Us