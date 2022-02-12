10 Things You Didn’t Know about Kaitlyn Leeb

Kaitlyn Leeb is the type of actress who has been around long enough that most people don’t realize they don’t know much about her. She’s an actress who has been in the business for as long as we can remember, and fans adore her. No matter what the role, she finds a way to make it uniquely her own. She’s the type of actress who can do so much for a character that you have a difficult time imaging she is not the character. However, she’s a woman who isn’t who you see her playing on television, and we have everything you need to know about her right here.
1. She is an 80s Girl
Kaitlyn Leeb is a girl who was born in the 80s. Since she was born on June 18, 1988, she did not get to grow up in the 80s. She was more of a 90s child than anything, but it was still a great decade in which to grow up in her area of Canada.
2. She Was a Model First
It should not come as a big surprise that this lovely actress was a model when she began her career. She worked in the print campaign area of the modeling industry. You saw her photos in print rather than on a runway when she was working.
3. She’s on Billboards
When she worked as a print model, many of her campaigns made her larger than life in a literal sense. She was on her fair share of billboards, and that is a cool concept. She got to do print work for companies such as Virgin Mobile as well as some Dentyne Ice. Both are such huge brands that it had to be such a cool thing to see her own face up there in the air like that.
4. She Has Such Cool Genes
She’s obviously beautiful, but you might wonder what her heritage looks like. She is someone who has great genes no matter where they came from, but you might be surprised to learn she is a mix of Chinese and Irish family members – and the combination is so good.
5. She is Married
She has been married for almost a decade, too. She married her husband, Ted Leeb, in 2013. If his name is familiar to you, it’s likely because he is a man often discussed on the internet. He’s had a few sites looking to find out more information about him in the past few months, and it seems he’s quite good at keeping his life private. Most can only speculate, but they do seem lovely together.
6. She’s Been Acting More than Half her Life
She was only 15 when she began to find her passion for acting. She was modeling at the time, and she knew that there were things about acting she wanted to try out. She knew it was a passion, that it might be something she could work her way into, and she also knew that she could figure it out along the way. She gave it a try – and here she is.
7. She Finds Modeling and Acting Vastly Different
If there is one thing of which she is absolutely certain, is that modeling is nothing like acting. Considering we have never done either, we will take her word for it. She enjoys doing both, but she finds that modeling taught her so many things she would later find useful as an actress.
8. She Finds Challenges in Off-Screen Acting
Leeb has an outlook on acting that many don’t discuss. When she’s on a show like “Heartland,” her character is not in every single episode. However, she has to show up a few episodes later like she’s been living her life in the background, yet she’s only pretending. She finds it a challenge to continue to act like someone who had a whole life happen that people didn’t see, but it helps her with her character.
9. She Feels She Becomes Her Characters
As an actor, she feels that each of her characters become such an integral part of her own life for so many reasons. She feels that they are always there just a bit somewhere on the inside. It’s a very cool premise to consider.
10. She’s Relatively Private
At the end of the day, Kaitlyn Leeb prefers to keep her life as private as possible. She and her husband have a daughter of their own who they like to have a normal life with when the world isn’t watching, and that is a lovely thing to protect.