Top 5 Classic Movie Remakes That Won Fans Over

Remaking a classic movie is a very dicey proposition, one that Hollywood has become quite familiar with. Oftentimes, filmmakers slap a famous title on something new, cross their fingers, and pray that no one finds out that they just want to make some quick cash. Most of the time, it’s a disaster. Fans get mad, critics sharpen their knives, and pretty much everyone agrees that the original was better.
But sometimes, a filmmaker comes along and changes that narrative. They take the old version and steadfastly put in the work required to improve it. These five movies are proof of concept. They didn’t just dodge the usual hate people throw at remakes; they became the go-to version. The one people actually remember whenever they talk about the movie.
1. Ocean’s Eleven (2001) – Remake of Ocean’s 11 (1960)
The 1960 version of Ocean’s 11 with Frank Sinatra and his Rat Pack buddies was basically a two-hour excuse to watch famous faces goof around in Vegas. The heist barely made sense, and the plot? What plot? Steven Soderbergh watched that and came up with the brilliant idea of building a real heist out of all that star power, one where George Clooney, Brad Pitt, Matt Damon, Julia Roberts, and a few more big hitters each got something to do instead of standing around and looking cool. It worked out brilliantly, which is more than anyone can say about the original. Fans loved it, and the movie raked in over $450 million worldwide. Two sequels followed, and then a spin-off with an all-female cast that no one saw coming.
2. The Fly (1986) – Remake of The Fly (1958)
David Cronenberg’s 1986 masterpiece throws out the cute, creepy tone of the 1958 original. His version strips the story down and rebuilds it as a tragic love story wearing monster makeup. Jeff Goldblum’s slow transformation into Brundlefly happens in stages, each one grosser than the last, and the practical effects are still jaw-dropping decades later. There are no CGI shortcuts here, just latex, slime, and a whole lot of patience from the makeup team who rightfully took home an Oscar. And Geena Davis, who plays investigative science journalist Veronica “Ronnie” Quaife, also does an incredible job of making viewers care about their relationship even as her boyfriend turns into a six-legged abomination.
3. The Departed (2006) – Remake of Infernal Affairs (2002)
This remake settled a score decades in the making. Before he put his stamp on The Departed, Martin Scorsese had earned five Best Director nominations (for Raging Bull, The Last Temptation of Christ, Goodfellas, Gangs of New York, The Aviator) without ever taking home the statue. It was turning into an embarrassing streak, and The Departed gave him the shot at fixing it. Infernal Affairs was already a sharp, well-liked Hong Kong thriller, so the pressure was certainly on not to mess things up.
Not to be denied, Scorsese moved the whole setup to South Boston, cast Leonardo DiCaprio, Damon, and a completely unhinged Jack Nicholson, and produced an instant classic that reshaped the back half of his career. The cat-and-mouse game feels meaner and more personal with Boston’s grittier streets than it did under Hong Kong’s neon glow. The Academy finally handed Scorsese his long-awaited Best Director trophy, and they sweetened the deal with three more wins, including one for Best Picture.
4. Invasion of the Body Snatchers (1978) – Remake of Invasion of the Body Snatchers (1956)
Something’s wrong in San Francisco, and nobody seems to know what it is. That’s the vibe viewers immediately get from watching Philip Kaufman’s remake of Invasion of the Body Snatchers. His 1978 version is way scarier than the small-town vibe of the 1956 version, which honestly felt like a Twilight Zone episode (in a good way, but still). The ending is still one of the most devastating final shots in horror history. Donald Sutherland’s scream still haunts people who saw the movie decades ago. Leonard Nimoy and Jeff Goldblum round off a cast that sells the slow-burn terror scene by scene, right up until the alien takeover stops feeling like a metaphor and starts feeling terrifyingly real.
5. Scarface (1983) – Remake of Scarface (1932)
Unlike the other options on this list, fans and critics didn’t immediately endorse Brian De Palma’s take on the 1932 gangster classic. The box office numbers didn’t exactly set the pulse racing either, and some Miami Cuban expats strongly objected to how they were portrayed on screen. Oliver Stone’s script swapped Prohibition-era Chicago for Reagan-era Miami, trading bootleg liquor for cocaine and giving the whole thing a garish, cooked-out energy the original never had.
But somewhere along the way, public opinion changed completely. Al Pacino’s Tony Montana became this larger-than-life symbol of what ambition looks like when it gets out of hand. Hip-hop artists started quoting the movie nonstop, and the “Say hello to my little friend” line became legendary. Now it’s probably the first movie people recommend to friends who are interested in gangster flicks.
Follow Us