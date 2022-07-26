“Gangs Of New York” Turns 20 In 2022

It has been 20 years since the release of Gangs of New York, and in 2022, it will be celebrated as a classic. This Martin Scorsese film is set in the Five Points district of New York City in 1862 and tells the story of Vallon, an Irish immigrant who fought for control of the neighborhood against Bill The Butcher, a Protestant nativist and anti-immigrant gang leader. The film was nominated for 10 Academy Awards, including Best Picture and Best Director. Gangs of New York was a hit during its release and continues to be regarded as one of the best movies of the last 20 years. And on its 20th anniversary in 2022, fans of the movie are celebrating this period masterpiece. Here are some of the reasons why Gangs of New York should be rewatched in 2022 on its 20th anniversary:
It’s one of Martin Scorsese’s best works
Gangs of New York is widely considered to be one of Martin Scorsese‘s best films. The movie is a return to form for the director, who had been making more experimental movies in the years leading up to its release. Scorsese’s signature filmmaking style is apparent in the movie, from the way he uses music to the way he shoots action scenes. When asked by film writer Kevin Baker whether the making of the movie was difficult, considering that Americans have an “idealized notion of the past,” Martin Scorsese responded: “I think what might make it difficult for an audience is if they think the past is something too distant for them to identify with, to be accessible. I think you have to give them a sense of what people wanted, what people always want. What they’re looking for in life, and how they had to go about getting it. I think this is the key. The details of how they got water, where they ate, what they ate. That helps you make a film.” His insight into history definitely helped him create one of the best movies of the last 20 years.
It features Daniel Day-Lewis at his finest
Daniel Day-Lewis gives one of the best performances of his career as Bill The Butcher. Day-Lewis is known for his method acting, and he brings that intensity to the role. He’s both menacing and charismatic, making him a truly magnetic presence on screen. His amazing performance in the movie is prominent in how well-remembered the character is, even 20 years later.
It features an all-star cast
Gangs of New York features an all-star cast, including Leonardo DiCaprio, Daniel Day-Lewis, Cameron Diaz, and John C. Reilly. The performances in the movie are top-notch across the board. The cast is perfectly and carefully assembled, which resulted in great chemistry on screen. DiCaprio’s performance, in particular, has been lauded for its rawness and emotion. John C. Reilly has also been praised for his surprising and scene-stealing turn in the movie. When asked by Saturday Evening Post about his insight on taking on serious roles as a comedian, Reilly responded: “I’m an actor because that’s what I’ve been since I was a little kid. It’s just something I always did. I like experiencing things and sharing them through a character because it makes me feel connected to people. I almost became a clown actually. My plan was to go to clown college after I finished acting school. And then somebody talked me out of it who was a clown. They were like, “No man. It’s a five-year contract and you have to ride in the worst compartment of the train. It’s a nightmare.” So I reconsidered. But I think I figuratively joined the circus when I started doing theater when I was 8 years old. That’s when I found my people, my fellow freaks. As for going for laughs, a lot of comedians are desperate for them because, I don’t know, their mom and dad didn’t laugh at them or something. I’m not one who is craving to fill some missing place inside of me with laughter”
It’s a visually stunning movie
Gangs of New York is a beautiful movie to look at. The cinematography and production design are top-notch, and the movie is filled with visual spectacle. From the massive sets to the intricate costumes, there’s a lot to take in visually. And Scorsese’s use of color is particularly impressive, making the movie a feast for the eyes.
It’s a great movie about America
Gangs of New York is a great movie about America. It tells the story of immigrants fighting for their place in America, and how they shaped the country. The movie is also about race and ethnicity, and how they’ve affected America throughout its history. These are all still relevant topics today, and Gangs of New York is a great movie to watch in order to better understand them.
It’s a love letter to New York City
Gangs of New York is set in the Five Points district of New York City, and Scorsese shot the movie on location. The movie captures the grit and grime of 19th century New York, and makes you feel like you’re right there in the middle of it all. It’s a love letter to the city, and an essential piece of New York filmmaking.
It’s an important historical film
In addition to being a great piece of entertainment, Gangs of New York is also an important historical film. The movie depicts the tensions between immigrants and nativists in the years leading up to the Civil War. It’s a fascinating look at a time in American history that isn’t often portrayed on film.
It’s one of the best movies of the new century
Gangs of New York is one of the best movies of the last 20 years. It’s a masterful piece of filmmaking, and an essential piece of American cinema. It’s a movie that everyone should see, and on its 20th anniversary in 2022, it’s the perfect time to watch it again.
It’s a period piece that feels relevant today
Gangs of New York is set in the 1860s, but the themes of immigration, nativism, and gang violence feel just as relevant today as they did when the movie was released. The movie is a timeless classic that continues to resonate with audiences.