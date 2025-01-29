Top 10 Movies Set in The White House

The White House has long been an iconic symbol of power, politics, and history for the United States. Completed on November 1, 1800, the White House has served as the residence of every U.S. president since John Adams. As such, for over a century, it has been a compelling setting for filmmakers.
Whether portraying gripping political dramas, edge-of-your-seat thrillers, or comedic escapades, movies set in the White House often provide a fascinating look at the inner workings of the American government. Unarguably, there are countless films that have incorporated the White House, either in part or as the main setting of the movie. Hers are 10 movies whose runtime is majorly set in the White House.
1. Dave
Ivan Reitman’s 1993 political comedy Dave may not be popular with today’s film audiences, but it was a hit far back in the 1990s. When the U.S. president becomes incapacitated, Dave Kovic (Kevin Kline), the President’s lookalike, is hired to impersonate the President. Although a humorous take on the presidency, the movie explored themes of integrity, leadership, and the power of the presidency to make a change if it chooses. Dave also starred Sigourney Weaver, Frank Langella, Kevin Dunn, Ving Rhames, and Ben Kingsley. Several real-life politicians, media personalities, and actors also made cameo appearances.
2. The American President
Michael Douglas led the cast of Rob Reiner’s 1995 political romantic comedy-drama The American Presidency. He played the fictional President of the United States, Andrew Shepherd. He plays a widowed president who falls romantically for environmental lobbyist Sydney Ellen Wade (Annette Bening). As their relationship blossoms, their romance complicates his political agenda, with political opponents using it to attack Shepherd’s credibility for re-election. The American President also starred Martin Sheen, Michael J. Fox, and Richard Dreyfuss.
3. Nixon
The Oliver Stone-directed biographical drama Nixon explores the complex life of President Richard Nixon. It delves into Nixon’s political rise and personal struggles. Much of the film’s runtime occurs as flashbacks within the White House. With a cast led by Anthony Hopkins, who portrayed Richard Nixon, Hopkins masterfully portrays Nixon’s ambition, paranoia, and controversial presidency. Nixon covers the President’s early career, the Watergate scandal, and eventual resignation.
4. Wag the Dog
A more popular political comedy from the 1990s that has remained relevant in today’s politics has to be Barry Levinson’s 1997 Wag the Dog. The film critiques the power of media and political deception in influencing public opinion. Wag the Dog may not have been the highest-grossing film of 1997, but it stayed in the spotlight, especially because of the media comparison between its storyline and the real-life Clinton–Lewinsky scandal.
Wag the Dog, a political satire centers around a fabricated war to distract from a presidential scandal. A spin doctor (Robert De Niro) and a Hollywood producer, Stanley Motss (Dustin Hoffman), create the fake news to manipulate public perception and have the President re-elected. Wag the Dog explores themes of manipulation, propaganda, and the blurred lines between truth and fiction. The film’s star-studded cast also included Anne Heche, Willie Nelson, Kirsten Dunst, Denis Leary, William H. Macy, Craig T. Nelson, and Woody Harrelson.
5. Lincoln
Steven Spielberg’s 2012 Lincoln movie is one of the highest-grossing biological historical dramas of all time. Although several scenes occur outside of the White House, with the film centered around President Abraham Lincoln, the film’s setting is primarily at Pennsylvania Avenue. Lincoln focuses on the final months of President Abraham Lincoln’s life and presidency. Rather than covering his entire career, the film series focuses on his efforts to pass the 13th Amendment to the United States Constitution, which would permanently abolish slavery.
Set during the waning days of the Civil War, Lincoln highlights Abraham Lincoln’s political acumen and moral resolve as he navigates a divided Congress, contentious public opinion, and the human cost of war. Daniel Day-Lewis led the cast as President Abraham Lincoln. The film also starred Sally Field, Joseph Gordon-Levitt, Adam Driver, David Oyelowo, Jeremy Strong, Tommy Lee Jones, and Walton Goggins. Jackie Earle Haley, Tim Blake Nelson, James Spader, Colman Domingo, and Jared Harris also appeared in supporting roles.
6. Olympus Has Fallen
Antoine Fuqua’s 2013 political action thriller Olympus Has Fallen opened the year with several White House-based films. The movie became the first installment in the Has Fallen film series and the only one entirely set in the White House. Olympus Has Fallen centered around a dramatic attack on the White House. It was an unprecedented take on a building audiences had watched for decades as the world’s most powerful and secure house.
Led by Gerard Butler, his character, a former Secret Service agent, Mike Banning, is caught in the middle of a terrorist siege when North Korean militants launch a brutal assault on the White House. Aaron Eckhart played the fictional U.S. president Benjamin Asher. Olympus Has Fallen also starred Morgan Freeman, Rick Yune, Angela Bassett, Ashley Judd, Robert Forster, Cole Hauser, Ashley Judd, Melissa Leo, and Dylan McDermott.
7. White House Down
Following in a similar storyline, Roland Emmerich’s 2013 White House Down was another political action thriller whose main plot is set in the White House. The film’s storyline follows John Cale (Channing Tatum), a divorced U.S. Capitol Police officer, who attempts to impress his daughter, Emily (Joey King), by securing a tour of the White House. During the tour, a heavily armed paramilitary group infiltrates the White House, taking the President and others hostage. John Cale becomes an unlikely hero, working to rescue the hostages and thwart the attackers’ plans. Like Olympus Has Fallen, Emmerich’s White House Down was also a commercial success.
8. The Butler
Lee Daniels’ 2013 historical drama The Butler was loosely based on Eugene Allen’s life. Allen was a long-serving White House butler. The Butler follows Cecil Gaines (Forest Whitaker), who rose from a humble background and served as a butler in the White House for over three decades. The film’s narrative intertwines Gaines’s personal life, including his strained relationship with his activist son, Louis (David Oyelowo), with the broader social and political shifts of the 20th century. As Cecil Gaines serves under eight American presidents, he witnesses history unfold from the unique perspective of someone working behind the scenes of power. Through Cecil Gaines’s eyes, The Butler explores pivotal moments in American history, particularly regarding civil rights, racial tensions, and political change.
9. Elvis & Nixon
Elvis & Nixon (2016) is a comedy-drama that imagines the real-life meeting between rock ‘n’ roll legend Elvis Presley and U.S. President Richard Nixon on December 21, 1970. Elvis & Nixon centers around Elvis’s unannounced visit to the White House, where he seeks to discuss his concerns about the youth counterculture. He also desires to become a federal agent for the Bureau of Narcotics and Dangerous Drugs. Kevin Spacey portrayed President Richard Nixon, while Michael Shannon portrayed Elvis Presley. Although Elvis & Nixon received generally positive reviews, it was a commercial failure. However, it still makes the list as one of the movies set in the White House.
10. Vice
Unlike other White House-based films, Adam McKay’s 2018 biographical political satire Vice focuses on the Vice President of the United States. The film centers around the life and career of Dick Cheney (portrayed by Christian Bale), the 47th Vice President of the United States. Cheney served under President George W. Bush from 2001 to 2009. Vice delves into Cheney’s ambition, manipulations behind the scenes, and his often shadowy presence in the White House. Although Vice received above-average critical reviews, Christian Bale’s drastic transformation and portrayal of Dick Cheney received critical acclaim.
Follow Us