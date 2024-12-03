Top 10 Actors With Iconic Film Debut Roles

Several of today’s top actors had iconic film debut roles, from dramatic roles to unforgettable characters across genres. The success of the films and their debut roles helped shape their careers. They not only showcased their talents but also left a lasting impression on audiences.
While many were cast in supporting or minor roles, some debuted in lead roles. Unlike these actors who went on to have impressive careers, several others, despite having memorable film debuts, failed to capitalize on its success. For a newer generation of movie audiences and a remainder for older audiences, here are 10 actors who had iconic film debut roles.
1. Jamie Lee Curtis in Halloween
Actress Jamie Lee Curtis was cast as Laurie Strode in the 1978 horror classic Halloween. The character, a high school student and babysitter was portrayed as smart and resourceful. In Halloween, Laurie Strode becomes the target of the masked killer Michael Myers. Her performance as the “final girl” in the 1978 Halloween, as well as the movie’s success, launched Curtis’ career into stardom. The role quickly earned Jamie Lee Curtis the “Scream Queen” title, solidifying her place in the horror genre.
2. Denzel Washington in Carbon Copy
A year before he was cast as Dr. Philip Chandler on NBC’s medical drama St. Elsewhere, Academy Award-winning actor Denzel Washington made his film debut. His film debut role was in the 1981 comedy-drama Carbon Copy. Denzel Washington was cast as Roger Porter, a young Black man who discovers that a wealthy white executive, Walter Whitney (George Segal), is his biological father.
3. Eddie Murphy in 48 Hrs.
Legendary actor-comedian Eddie Murphy made his film debut in 1982. He was cast as Reggie Hammond, a fast-talking convict in the buddy cop action comedy 48 Hrs. Reggie teams up with a gruff cop, Jack Cates (Nick Nolte), to catch a pair of dangerous criminals. Although his film debut, Eddie Murphy’s performance was widely praised. His dynamic chemistry with Nolte and memorable performance helped boost Murphy’s career.
4. Johnny Depp in A Nightmare on Elm Street
Although not cast in the lead role, Johnny Depp’s film debut role left a lasting impression on audiences. He made his film debut in Wes Craven’s 1984 supernatural slasher A Nightmare on Elm Street. In the film, Depp was cast as Glen Lantz, a teenager and boyfriend to the film’s protagonist, Nancy Thompson (Heather Langenkamp).
Depp’s character is one of the group of teenagers being terrorized by the dream-stalking killer Freddy Krueger (Robert Englund). Johnny Depp’s Glen character’s death scene, where he’s pulled into his bed and a geyser of blood erupts, is one of horror cinema’s most iconic moments. The role helped kickstart Johnny Depp’s career.
5. Matthew McConaughey in Dazed and Confused
Matthew McConaughey was known in the 2000s for his roles in romantic comedies. However, his film debut was as far back as 1993, when he was cast as David Wooderson in Richard Linklater’s coming-of-age comedy Dazed and Confused. In the film, McConaughey’s character is a laid-back, older guy who still hangs out with high school students.
Wooderson is known for his memorable lines, especially the iconic, “Alright, alright, alright,” which became one of McConaughey’s signature catchphrases. Although a relatively small role in Dazed and Confused, McConaughey’s charismatic performance was one of the film’s highlights. As a cult classic, Dazed and Confused helped launch his career in Hollywood.
6. Cameron Diaz in The Mask
Having signed a modeling contract at age 16, Cameron Diaz had a successful modeling career before making her acting debut in 1994. Aged 21 at the time, Cameron Diaz was cast as Tina Carlyle in Chuck Russell’s 1994 superhero comedy film The Mask. Her character was the protagonist’s love interest, Stanley Ipkiss/The Mask (Jim Carrey). Diaz’s Tina is introduced as a lounge singer and the girlfriend of the villainous Dorian Tyrell (Peter Greene). Diaz’s character plays a key role in The Mask as she becomes entangled in the chaos caused by the magical mask, which transforms Stanley Ipkiss into a maniac, cartoonish superhero.
7. Anne Hathaway in The Princess Diaries
The Princess Diaries was not only Anne Hathaway’s film debut but also made her one of America’s sweethearts. She was cast as the iconic Mia Thermopolis, the shy, awkward San Francisco teenager who discovers she’s the heir to the throne of the fictional European kingdom of Genovia. Mia’s life takes a dramatic turn when her grandmother, Queen Clarisse Renaldi (Julie Andrews), reveals her royal lineage.
8. Chris Pine in The Princess Diaries 2: Royal Engagement
While the first film introduced audiences to Anne Hathaway, the 2004 sequel, The Princess Diaries 2: Royal Engagement, was actor Chris Pine’s film debut. In the sequel, Chris Pine plays Nicholas Devereaux, who is introduced as a charming and initially antagonistic character. He later became Mia Thermopolis’s love interest. Nicholas is introduced as a potential rival for Genovia’s throne. Nicholas’s uncle, Viscount Mabrey (John Rhys-Davies), schemes to have Nicholas take the crown by sabotaging Mia’s ascension.
9. Chris Hemsworth in Star Trek
Australian actor Chris Hemsworth made his film debut in 2009. However, his acting debut happened seven years earlier on Australian television. Hemsworth’s film debut was in J. J. Abrams’ reboot film Star Trek. Cast as George Kirk, Hemsworth’s character was the father of Chris Pine’s James T. Kirk character.
In the 2009 Star Trek dramatic opening sequence, George Kirk, First Officer of USS Kelvin, takes command of the spaceship after it is attacked by the Romulan ship, Narada. George sacrificed himself by piloting Kelvin into the Narada to protect his crew and family, including his wife, Winona Kirk (Jennifer Morrison), who is in labor with their son, James T. Kirk. Although Chris Hemsworth’s role is brief, his performance is pivotal, setting the emotional tone for the film and establishing Kirk’s legacy of courage and leadership.
10. Lupita Nyong’o in 12 Years a Slave
Lupita Nyong'o's film debut role as Patsey in 12 Years a Slave was a career-defining performance. Besides being a feature-length film debut, the performance earned Nyong'o her first Oscar nomination and win. As Patsey, Nyong'o played a young enslaved woman on a Louisiana plantation. The character is depicted as being exceptionally skilled at picking cotton. However, she endures relentless abuse, particularly from her owner, Edwin Epps (Michael Fassbender), who's obsessed with and cruel to her. Lupita Nyong'o's performance is deeply moving and harrowing, solidifying her place as one of Hollywood's rising stars after the film's release.
