New York City-born filmmaker JJ Abrams is one of the leading filmmakers in Hollywood. A man of many talents, Abrams has credits as a director, producer, writer, actor, TV show creator, and composer. Because of his wide range of talents, Abrams has worked with many top actors and filmmakers in the industry. Like a few filmmakers before him, JJ Abrams was born into a family whose careers revolved around film and television.
Abrams’ father, Gerald W. Abrams, is a veteran television producer, while his mother, Carol Ann Abrams, was a television executive producer. Although Abrams began his career as a writer, he soon created a working relationship and recurring collaborations with a few actors when he became a director. So far, Abrams has directed six feature films (all Box Office successes) and is the first director to have directed a Star Wars film and a Star Trek film. These are 5 of JJ Abrams’ most frequent collaborators; the director has collaborated with these actors at least four times.
Jeff Chase – 4
Actor Jeff Chase is one of the few actors who have worked in more than one of J. J. Abrams’ films. Although often known for playing background characters, Chase’s 2.01 meters height still makes him a recognizable face in film and television. The first time Chase was in a J. J. Abrams movie was in the TV series Alias. He played a large Russian man. He appeared in the third installment in the Mission: Impossible film series, Mission: Impossible III (2006). Chase played the role of a bodyguard to Philip Seymour Hoffman‘s character, Owen Davian. In 2009, Chase played an Alien Cadet in Abrams’ Star Trek (2009). Although he did not star in Super 8 (2011), Jeff Chase returned to play a minor role as a Security Officer in Star Trek Into Darkness (2013).
Simon Pegg – 4
English actor Simon Pegg has starred in four of JJ Abrams’ six directed feature films. Pegg starred in Abrams’ directorial debut, Mission: Impossible III (2006), as Benjamin “Benji” Dunn. It was the first time the character, an IMF agent and technician, was introduced in the Mission: Impossible film series. Since then, Pegg has reprised his role in subsequent films in the film series. JJ Abrams also cast Simon Pegg in his sophomore-directed feature film, Star Trek (2009). Pegg was cast as Montgomery “Scotty” Scott. This made Pegg the second actor, after James Doohan, to portray the character. Pegg reprised the role in the film’s sequel, Star Trek Into Darkness (2013). When Abrams was hired to direct the 2015 Star Wars: The Force Awakens, he cast Pegg as the Junk parts dealer on Jakku, Unkar Plutt.
Amanda Foreman – 5
Television audiences of the late 90s to early 2000s will remember Amanda Foreman for playing Meghan Rotundi on JJAbrams’ drama series Felicity (1998–2002) for The WB. She also played Carrie Bowman in Alias (2003–2006). The first time Foreman worked with Abrams was in film was in the reboot science fiction action film Star Trek (2009). Foreman was cast as Hannity, a Starfleet officer on the Enterprise bridge. Her second collaboration with Abrams was in a cameo appearance in his next film, Super 8 (2011). Foreman played the character of a Channel 14 News Anchor, Lydia Connors. Her third collaboration with Abrams was in his last Star Trek film, Star Trek Into Darkness (2011). In the movie, Amanda Foreman played Ensign Brackett.
Tony Guma – 8
Tony Guma may not been a popular name in film and television, but he has been one of JJ Abrams’ most frequent collaborators. So far, Guma has appeared in 4 of Abrams’ feature films, three television series, and a television movie. Tony Guma first worked in Abrams’ in Felicity, appearing in a single episode in 2000. Guma also appeared in single episodes of Abrams’ Alias (2003) and Undercovers TV series (2010). In 2006, he starred in Abrams’ Mission: Impossible III. In 2009, Guma starred in Star Trek and Abrams TV docu-drama Anatomy of Hope. Guma appeared in the next two Abrams’ feature films, Super 8 (2011) and Star Trek Into Darkness (2013).
Greg Grunberg – 8
Film and television actor Greg Grunberg has also worked with JJ Abrams in eight of his productions, making his the director’s most frequent collaborator. Understandably, Abrams and Grunberg have known each other since childhood and are best friends. Their collaborations cut across film, as Grunberg has also starred in two of Abrams’ created TV shows. Grunberg and Abrams first worked together in Abrams’ first created TV show, Felicity, where he played Sean Blumberg. Introduced as a recurring character in the first two seasons, Grunberg played Sydney Bristow’s (Jennifer Garner) CIA coworker, Eric Weiss, in Abrams’ Alias.
In the Lost TV series, he appeared in a minor role as the plane’s pilot, Seth Norris. The first time Grunberg starred in an Abrams film was in his directorial debut, Mission: Impossible III (2006). Although only his voice is heard in Star Trek (2009) as James T. Kirk’s stepfather, it still counts as a collaboration. Grunberg’s scenes were cut to reduce the film’s runtime. So far, the only JJ Abrams feature film that Greg Grunberg didn’t star in was Star Trek Into Darkness (2013).
Tell us what's wrong with this post? How could we improve it? :)
Let us improve this post!