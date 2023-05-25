Everything We Know About They Cloned Tyrone

They Cloned Tyrone is one of the highly-anticipated projects on Netflix with a star-studded cast list. The sci-fi, comedy has a cast ensemble to look forward to, including Jamie Foxx who is also one of the producers. The film will be the directorial debut of Juel Taylor who also co-wrote the piece with Tony Rettenmaier.
While the full premise and finer details are yet to make it to the public space, Netflix has shared a sneak peek at what to expect. Notably, the movie is expected to exclusively stream on Netflix upon its release before a possible cinematic release. With just a few weeks to the release date, let’s explore everything there is to know about They Cloned Tyrone.
Who Are the Stars of They Cloned Tyrone?
Known for his portrayal of Finn in the Star Wars trilogy, John Boyega is the lead star in They Cloned Tyrone. The British actor brings the role of Fontaine to life, a stint he is excited to add to his growing credits. Boyega replaced Brian Tyree Henry who was cast as Fontaine but couldn’t continue with the production.
They Cloned Tyrone has a trio of main characters which includes Boyega’s role as the lead. Making up the trio are Yo-Yo (Teyonah Parris) and Slick Charles (Jamie Foxx). Other names on the cast list are J. Alphonse Nicholson as Isaac, Tamberla Perry as Biddy, and Megan Sousa as Ree-Ree. Also starring in the film is 24 star Kiefer Sutherland in a yet undisclosed role.
What Is the Plot of the Sci-Fi Mystery?
From the available tidbits so far, They Cloned Tyrone is about an unlikely trio (Fontaine, Yo-Yo, and Slick Charles) who find themselves uncovering a government conspiracy through a series of events that started with the apparent death of Fontaine. While the initial official synopsis from Netflix doesn’t reveal enough, the title of the film teases the mystery that is likely to unfold. Fontaine is a drug dealer who operates in his neighborhood and was eventually killed by his rival, Isaac.
To Fontaine’s surprise, he wakes up the next morning without a scratch on his body. Together with Slick Charles and Yo-Yo, Fontaine sets out to find answers and the quest leads the trio to an underground lab where members of the Black community are used as lab rats. Fontaine also made a shocking discovery – he is actually a clone under the control of a tech company. Despite the mysteries and violence, They Cloned Tyrone presents itself as a comedic sci-fi.
When Will They Cloned Tyrone Be Released?
Netflix released the first trailer for They Cloned Tyrone on September 24, 2022, and the over two-minute-long trailer promises viewers a few laughs when the R-rated sci-fi comedy movie finally drops. They Cloned Tyrone has set its world premier for June 14, 2023. The world premiere which will take place at the American Black Film Festival will be followed by a Netflix release on July 21, 2023. There is no release date set for the film in cinemas as it will be exclusively streamed on Netflix in the meantime. Until then, check out the trailer below:
