‘Game of Thrones’ Cast Net Worth Rankings Reveal Who Ruled Beyond the 9.2 IMDb-Rated Fantasy Epic

When Game of Thrones burned its glory across TV screens from 2011 to 2019, it rewrote the rules of what a fantasy series—and its cast—could achieve. With an IMDb rating of 9.2, the show launched its actors into cinematic royalty. This ranking draws from verified net worth estimates, fueled by Game of Thrones salaries, blockbuster film deals, endorsements, and smart franchise leverage, to chart who emerged wealthiest from the ashes of Westeros.

10. Isaac Hempstead-Wright (Bran Stark)

Isaac Hempstead-Wright in Game of Thrones

Isaac’s estimated net worth is around $3.7 million. He started as one of the youngest Starks with a small role and grew into a central character by the series’ end. His pay increases and post-series voice work and appearances have reflected that rise. Like Bran’s journey from sidelined boy to king, Isaac’s wealth was built gradually, through consistent work and careful career choices.

9. John Bradley (Samwell Tarly)

John Bradley in Game of Thrones

John is estimated at $6.2 million. His income comes from Game of Thrones, voice work, film roles, and steady appearances at conventions. Playing the loyal and lovable Samwell won him enduring fan support that keeps opportunities—and revenue—flowing.

He’s proof that even without wielding a sword, a memorable role can forge lasting financial rewards.

8. Gwendoline Christie (Brienne of Tarth)

Gwendoline Christie in Game of Thrones

Gwendoline’s net worth sits between $4 million and $7 million, thanks to her GoT role and major appearances in franchises like Star Wars and The Sandman.

She turned Brienne’s unshakable honor into a global calling card, making herself one of the most in-demand actors for strong, unique characters.

7. Maisie Williams (Arya Stark)

Maisie Williams in Game of Thrones

Maisie’s net worth is estimated between $6 million and $10 million. Beyond her assassin’s arc, she’s earned through films, voice acting, and fashion brand collaborations.

Her career reflects Arya’s adaptability—shifting easily from genre TV to independent film while building a strong, youthful brand.

6. Sophie Turner (Sansa Stark)

Sophie Turner in Game of Thrones

Sophie’s net worth stands around $10 million to $12 million, boosted by major roles in the X-Men films and high-profile brand work.

From Stark daughter to queen in the North, Sophie’s rise in GoT mirrored her growth into one of the show’s most bankable stars.

5. Kit Harington (Jon Snow)

Kit Harington in Game of Thrones

Kit’s net worth is approximately $14 million, with final-season earnings reaching about $1.1 million per episode. His wealth also comes from film roles, voice work, and stage performances.

Like Jon Snow’s leadership, Kit’s financial success came from consistency—anchoring the show from start to finish and leveraging that visibility afterward.

4. Nikolaj Coster-Waldau (Jaime Lannister)

Nikolaj Coster-Waldau in Game of Thrones

Nikolaj is estimated at $16 million. Alongside his GoT earnings, he’s starred in films, secured endorsements, and worked steadily in international cinema.

Jaime’s arc of redemption found a parallel in Nikolaj’s career—continuously evolving and strengthening his standing in the industry.

3. Lena Headey (Cersei Lannister)

Lena Headey in Game of Thrones

Lena’s net worth is around $16 million, built on her commanding GoT presence, earlier film work, and steady voice and TV roles.

She played Cersei like a chess master—and approached her career the same way, making moves that kept her both relevant and well-compensated.

2. Emilia Clarke (Daenerys Targaryen)

Emilia Clarke in Game of Thrones

Emilia is estimated at $20 million, combining her GoT earnings with brand ambassadorships and blockbuster film roles.

Her transformation from unknown actress to global star mirrors Daenerys’s own ascent—fueled by charisma, ambition, and smart choices.

1. Peter Dinklage (Tyrion Lannister)

Peter Dinklage in Game of Thrones

Peter tops the list with a net worth between $25 million and $30 million, earned through GoT, film roles, voice acting, and continued television success.

Like Tyrion, Peter’s sharp wit and presence made him indispensable—both on the show and in Hollywood — cementing his position as the wealthiest of the Westeros alumni.

Note: Figures are commonly reported online estimates (directional, not exact). Actual finances are private and change over time.

 
Rank Actor Character Reported Net Worth (USD) Primary Income Drivers Post-GoT Highlights
10 Isaac Hempstead-Wright Bran Stark ~$3.7M GoT salary escalations; voice work; appearances Voice roles; select TV/film appearances
9 John Bradley Samwell Tarly ~$6.2M GoT; film/TV roles; conventions Film roles; ongoing TV/voice projects
8 Gwendoline Christie Brienne of Tarth $4M–$7M GoT; franchise films/series; endorsements Star Wars; The Sandman; stage work
7 Maisie Williams Arya Stark $6M–$10M GoT; film/TV; brand partnerships Indie films; fashion/tech collaborations
6 Sophie Turner Sansa Stark $10M–$12M GoT; franchise films; endorsements X-Men franchise; brand campaigns
5 Kit Harington Jon Snow ~$14M GoT (final-season peak per-episode); film/voice/stage Film work; theatre; prestige TV
4 Nikolaj Coster-Waldau Jaime Lannister ~$16M GoT; international films; endorsements Global features; streaming dramas
3 Lena Headey Cersei Lannister ~$16M GoT; film/TV; voice acting Animation/voice; genre TV; features
2 Emilia Clarke Daenerys Targaryen ~$20M GoT; film; brand ambassadorships Blockbuster films; global brand deals
1 Peter Dinklage Tyrion Lannister $25M–$30M GoT; film/TV; voice roles A-list features; awards-driven projects
