30 Examples Of ‘Urban Hell’ That Don’t Look Real But Sadly Are (Worst Of All Time)

When people started leaving rural areas for cities with hopes of finding a better life, they probably didn’t expect urbanization to get so out of hand. Now the concrete jungles where dreams were supposedly made of are seen drowning in pollution, trash, traffic, and dystopian dwellings. One could say that the promise of a better life has somehow turned into urban hell. 

To show just how really bad things are getting, Bored Panda compiled a list of the worst consequences caused by developing cities shared on the Urban Hell subreddit. Scroll down to find them, and make sure to upvote the ones that made you sad to see the reality we live in.

While you’re at it, don’t forget to check out a conversation with urban planner Andy Boenau, who kindly agreed to tell us how we can reverse the damage to urban environments.

#1 Urban Art In Belgrade

Image source: okami_shinobi003

#2 The Annual Monsoon Ritual Of Mumbai’s Ocean Giving Back What Has Been Dumped In It

Image source: 93arkhanov93

#3 Mumbai, India

Image source: yehbikgayehaigormint

#4 Beirut Port

Image source: Gordn_Ramsay

#5 A Boy Gathers Recyclable Items From A Semi-Dry Drain, At Taimoor Nagar In New Delhi

Image source: ParaMike46

#6 Electrical Wiring And Water Pipes In A Brazilian Favela

Image source: justuniqueusername

#7 This Is The Most Apocalyptic Image Of Modern Cairo, Egypt, I Have Ever Seen Anyone Take

Image source: bobmguthrie

#8 Hong Kong

Image source: QAFY

#9 Not A Very Romantic Scene

Image source: lazybong

#10 Ah Yes, Trees

Image source: MAAAS399

#11 Hong Kong’s Dismal Cage Homes House Thousands Of People

Image source: elt0p0

#12 Uae Nad Al Sheba III Neighborhood

Image source: DrFetusRN

#13 Chinese Ghost Town Of Mansions Reclaimed By Farmers

Image source: sacrecoeur1206

#14 Kowloon Peninsula, Hong Kong. Comparison Of 1964 – 2016

Image source: polysabu

#15 Cairo, Egypt

Image source: biwook

#16 New Delhi – During Lockdown vs. Now

Image source: naughty_ningen

#17 San Francisco, USA

Image source: Sayl0

#18 Contrary To Popular Belief, The Belgian Coast’s Real Estate Did Survive To The Two World Wars. Its Cultural Heritage Was Destroyed By Real Estate Developers’ Greed And Public Officials’ Lack Of Care

Image source: Ghaenor

#19 Literally, Just Thanksgiving Traffic In La

Image source: WhiteMos

#20 Hong Kong Street Life

Image source: DrFetusRN

#21 People Offering Prayers At River Yamuna, India, Which Is Frothing From Industrial Waste

Image source: excitedrod

#22 Residential Building In Hong Kong, Shot By Me On 35mm Film

Image source: dredogue

#23 People Living Next To A Helicoidal Street In Chongqing

Image source: biwook

#24 Dhaka, Bangladesh

Image source: biwook

#25 Magnitogorsk, One Of The Worst Polluted Cities In Russia. Only 28% Of The Children Born In The Town Are Fully Healthy

Image source: Travel_legend

#26 Private Houses On The Roof Of An Eight-Story Mall In Zhūzhōu, China

Image source: adamlm

#27 Naples, Italy

Image source: biwook

#28 Johannesburg, South Africa

Image source: Intricate1779

#29 Inequality In Tembisa, South Africa

Image source: PTRMT

#30 “Lying Skyscraper” In Moscow. About 736m Long

Image source: wicnfuai

