From Bizarre To Downright Dangerous, Here Are 40 Architectural Fails That Deserve Public Shame

People on the internet love to shame others for their choices. Whether it’s tragic hairdos, crafts, or proposals, people love pointing out how tasteless others can be. It gives us a sense of superiority, of course, but there’s another element too. We might just be having some harmless fun and being silly.
Architecture is no different when it comes to being shamed. Online, there are groups and pages dedicated to bad decisions that some architects and interior designers have made throughout the years. The “I’m Architecture Shaming” page is all about that kind of content, so, scroll down and see some of its best posts below!
#1 Those Teefs, I Mean… Windows
#2 Not Exactly Architecture But This Is A Crime Against Interior Design
#3 Why? Just Why?
#4 It’s Like An 80’s Cartoon Villain Lair
#5 Help Wanted: Gatekeeper
#6 There Are No Words For This Chandelier
#7 Adding On An Exexexexextension
#8 As Seen Somewhere In Ohio. It Looked Normal And Fairly Nice From The Front And Then I Saw The Sides Of The Building
#9 Shameful. But I Like Cats And So This Would Be Ok With Me!
#10 Love Me Some Brutalism, But Not Sure How I Feel About This One
#11 I Can Finally Contribute. Two Houses Got Married
#12 What I Thought Was A Prison Is Actually The Holiday Inn At Heathrow Airport
#13 Oyster Shell Fireplace. I Hate It
#14 Feel Like This Belongs Here
#15 Throw A Blanket Over That And You’ve Got A Pretty Sweet Fort
#16 I Kinda Like It, But Could See Why Some People Would Hate It. I Would Absolutely Be Stubbing My Toe On That Bottom Step
#17 No Words
#18 Windows?! More Like Liabilities!
#19 Sorry But This Genuinely Took Two Years Out Of My Life LOL
#20 Perfect House For This Page
#21 Just Moved To A New Neighborhood. I Hate This House
#22 New Apartments Just Built Near Me
#23 Mcdonalds In Bergen, Norway
#24 Well, Hello Neighbor
#25 “It’s Fine, Just Add A Bump Out”
#26 Directly From A Science Fiction Movie
#27 Another Satisfied Customer
#28 Thought The Group Would Like This
#29 One Job!!!! You Had One Job!
#30 Don’t Let The Land Limit Your Ambitions
#31 Y’all Living In A Cinnamon Toast Crunch
#32 Kitchen By Artist Niki De Saint Phalle. It’s Atrocious, But I Also Really Like It
#33 Client – “I Want A Garage.” Architect – “Sure Bro.”
#34 My Hotel Room In Wellington Nz. Yes That Is A Giant Structural Pillar In The Middle Of The Room
#35 I’m Sure The Neighbors Are Thrilled
#36 This Looks Like A Pod Racer Or Something…one Of The Weirdest Houses I’ve Come Across
#37 I Have Made The Mistake Of Trying To Climb Those Stairs With The Handrail On My Right. (And No, There Is No Warning Sign At The Bottom)
#38 Thought You’d Enjoy This Horrendous Shower With Not Just One Step To Get Into It, But A Second Into A Weird Pit, With Sharp Edges, Truly Horrendous Tiles, And Almost Certainly Loads Of Mildew, So Hard To Clean That!
#39 Choices Were Made
#40 My Design Clients Want A Kitchen Remodel In Their New House Because They Hate Their “Wedding Cake Pantry”!
