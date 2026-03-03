Politician Who Called Ghislaine Maxwell His “Soulmate” Found Deceased After Epstein Files Reveal

Weeks after his name was found in the Jeffrey Epstein files, a Russian mogul and flamboyant former senator was found lifeless with a pistol next to him.
Umar Dzhabrailov, 67, once called Ghislaine Maxwell his “soulmate” and even spoke about his friendship with Epstein and Sean “Diddy” Combs in the past.
“Mysterious coincidence? Not!” one netizen commented on the news of his passing.
A Russian mogul and flamboyant former senator was found lifeless with a pistol next to him
Image credits: Konstantin ZAVRAZHIN/Gamma-Rapho via Getty Images
Trigger warning: This article contains graphic details that may be distressing to some
Umar Dzhabrailov was found unresponsive with a firearm wound to his head in a luxury Moscow apartment on Monday, March 2.
A Luger pistol was found lying next to the body of the former Russian senator, who once ran for president against Vladimir Putin in 2000.
Investigators did not find any final note written by him at the scene.
Image credits: Laura Cavanaugh/Getty Images
Officials claimed the “preliminary conclusion” was that Dzhabrailov took his own life. However, his daughter Alvina Dzhabrailova, 32, claimed he was “silenced.”
“He was k*lled because he’s linked to the Epstein files,” the daughter said in a social media video.
She said she had recently spoken to her father but admitted she “didn’t really like him very much.”
“He didn’t k*ll himself,” Alvina alleged and said she was “emotional” over the news.
Umar Dzhabrailov’s daughter claimed he was “silenced” for being “linked to the Epstein files”
Image credits: alvinasupernova
The daughter shared several messages online, including an Instagram Story that said she has been “under surveillance for years.”
In another message, she thanked her followers for their support and called the situation “overwhelming yet also very humbling.”
Dzhabrailov was known to have ties with Jeffrey Epstein and Ghislaine Maxwell.
His name was mentioned in the Epstein files, released by the US Justice Department. However, being named in the documents does not confirm any wrongdoing or connection to Epstein’s crimes.
Image credits: alvinasupernova
Dzhabrailov and Maxwell exchanged emails in the past and spoke about meeting each other in Moscow.
“Dear Ghislaine, I’m back from London, planing 2 B in Moscow,” the controversial businessman wrote in an email dated May 24, 2001.
“Really want 2 C U, but I need 2 know exactly when U arive,” he continued, “cause I want 2 take care of U and arrange welcoming things. Wishing U all the best! Umar.”
Maxwell exchanged emails with the controversial businessman and spoke about making arrangements to meet
Image credits: alvinasupernova
Maxwell’s response arrived in his inbox the next day, saying: “Umar, sorry that we did not come last week.”
“Got side tracked and ended up in France,” she said before indicating that she had plans to visit Moscow the following week.
“We Jeffrey Tom and I are coming next week arriving Fri. Will you be around and can we get together?” she wrote. “Let me know. Hope you are well. Ghislaine.”
Image credits: alvinasupernova
After the Epstein scandal unraveled, Dzhabrailov acknowledged his ties with Maxwell and called her his “soulmate.”
“I knew Epstein. I was introduced to him by Ghislaine Maxwell, a soulmate of mine,” he previously said.
The wealthy politician went on to express “regret” over the 20-year prison sentence Maxwell received for s*x trafficking and conspiring with Epstein to exploit minors.
“I never could have imagined that they were partners, that she was involved in finding those girls who are now all over the media,” he said. “I regret that Ghislaine, the most charming woman, got a life sentence.”
Dzhabrailov called Maxwell “the most charming woman” and expressed “regret” over her prison sentence
Image credits: DoJ
It is unclear how close Dzhabrailov was to Maxwell.
The deceased businessman reportedly spoke about how he always tells young men to “respect the woman in every girl.”
“You must be gentlemen, cavaliers, knights. We must love our women, respect them,” he said before calling himself a gentleman, cavalier, knight, and gangster.
“I am a sophisticated, subtle connoisseur and expert on women’s hearts and natures,” he added.
Image credits: Ivanna91
Dzhabrailov was previously scrutinized for his friendship with Sean “Diddy” Combs as well.
He once claimed on Telegram that he became friends with him, Beyoncé, and Jay Z at the Cannes Festival.
“As it happened, my yacht was docked next to theirs. We became friends and later began attending various events together,” Newsweek quoted him saying.
“There were no ‘oil parties’ or any other shady stuff,” he added, referencing claims about the disgraced rapper using bottles of baby oil for his wild “freak offs.”
The former Russian senator also spoke about his friendship with Sean “Diddy” Combs
Image credits: Foc Kan/WireImage
Dzhabrailov reportedly survived a previous attempt to end his own life in 2020.
He has been involved in several controversies, and his circle of friends reportedly included Naomi Campbell. He was linked to German supermodel Claudia Schiffer as well.
In 2017, Dzhabrailov was arrested for firing a decorative pistol at Moscow’s Four Seasons Hotel.
He was also interrogated for the homicide of American businessman Paul Tatum in a subway, which was one of the most controversial sh**tings in Moscow in the 1990s after the collapse of the Soviet Union.
Tatum worked as Dzhabrailov’s business partner, and together, they ran the Radisson Slavyanskaya Hotel in the Russian capital.
Dzhabrailov also dated TV star and former Playboy model Ksenia Sobchak, the daughter of Vladimir Putin’s close friend and political mentor, Anatoly Sobchak.
Following his passing, Ksenia described him as a “well-educated, gallant” and “handsome man,” who could “recite poems by Khayyam or Brodsky to [her] by heart.”
“It was a fantastic time, a fantastic love affair. My first private jet, meeting world-class celebrities, Dolce Vita…” she added.
If you or someone you know is struggling with self-harm or s**c*dal ideation, help is available: International Hotlines
“I might be wrong, but there seems to be a sort of pattern here,” one netizen commented online
Follow Us