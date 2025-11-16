Here Are My 30 One-Panel Comics That I Created To Highlight How Delightfully Ridiculous We All Are

by

Spicy Little Brain is a webcomic that showcases the absurdity of being human, and how delightfully ridiculous we all really are.

It was created by me, Sia Spark (she/her), an Australian artist. Spicy Little Brain is inspired by my experiences of mental health struggles, chronic illness/disability, and neurodivergence.

By capturing the strangeness of life, I hope to make people laugh and smile and lighten the mental load of themes and topics that can otherwise feel heavy and isolating.

It’s awesome that so many people connect with my comics! I have lots of silly little thoughts and when I receive messages from people around the world who’ve had the same thought, it’s really validating and honestly, quite fun.

Humor is definitely a coping mechanism for me (my therapist says it’s okay!) and I quite enjoy poking fun at myself, my brain, and the issues that I’ve faced. It doesn’t make them any less serious or important, but I feel like by bringing a little humor to it, it takes away their power over you, and that’s pretty cool.

More info: Instagram | redbubble.com

#1

Here Are My 30 One-Panel Comics That I Created To Highlight How Delightfully Ridiculous We All Are

#2

Here Are My 30 One-Panel Comics That I Created To Highlight How Delightfully Ridiculous We All Are

#3

Here Are My 30 One-Panel Comics That I Created To Highlight How Delightfully Ridiculous We All Are

#4

Here Are My 30 One-Panel Comics That I Created To Highlight How Delightfully Ridiculous We All Are

#5

Here Are My 30 One-Panel Comics That I Created To Highlight How Delightfully Ridiculous We All Are

#6

Here Are My 30 One-Panel Comics That I Created To Highlight How Delightfully Ridiculous We All Are

#7

Here Are My 30 One-Panel Comics That I Created To Highlight How Delightfully Ridiculous We All Are

#8

Here Are My 30 One-Panel Comics That I Created To Highlight How Delightfully Ridiculous We All Are

#9

Here Are My 30 One-Panel Comics That I Created To Highlight How Delightfully Ridiculous We All Are

#10

Here Are My 30 One-Panel Comics That I Created To Highlight How Delightfully Ridiculous We All Are

#11

Here Are My 30 One-Panel Comics That I Created To Highlight How Delightfully Ridiculous We All Are

#12

Here Are My 30 One-Panel Comics That I Created To Highlight How Delightfully Ridiculous We All Are

#13

Here Are My 30 One-Panel Comics That I Created To Highlight How Delightfully Ridiculous We All Are

#14

Here Are My 30 One-Panel Comics That I Created To Highlight How Delightfully Ridiculous We All Are

#15

Here Are My 30 One-Panel Comics That I Created To Highlight How Delightfully Ridiculous We All Are

#16

Here Are My 30 One-Panel Comics That I Created To Highlight How Delightfully Ridiculous We All Are

#17

Here Are My 30 One-Panel Comics That I Created To Highlight How Delightfully Ridiculous We All Are

#18

Here Are My 30 One-Panel Comics That I Created To Highlight How Delightfully Ridiculous We All Are

#19

Here Are My 30 One-Panel Comics That I Created To Highlight How Delightfully Ridiculous We All Are

#20

Here Are My 30 One-Panel Comics That I Created To Highlight How Delightfully Ridiculous We All Are

#21

Here Are My 30 One-Panel Comics That I Created To Highlight How Delightfully Ridiculous We All Are

#22

Here Are My 30 One-Panel Comics That I Created To Highlight How Delightfully Ridiculous We All Are

#23

Here Are My 30 One-Panel Comics That I Created To Highlight How Delightfully Ridiculous We All Are

#24

Here Are My 30 One-Panel Comics That I Created To Highlight How Delightfully Ridiculous We All Are

#25

Here Are My 30 One-Panel Comics That I Created To Highlight How Delightfully Ridiculous We All Are

#26

Here Are My 30 One-Panel Comics That I Created To Highlight How Delightfully Ridiculous We All Are

#27

Here Are My 30 One-Panel Comics That I Created To Highlight How Delightfully Ridiculous We All Are

#28

Here Are My 30 One-Panel Comics That I Created To Highlight How Delightfully Ridiculous We All Are

#29

Here Are My 30 One-Panel Comics That I Created To Highlight How Delightfully Ridiculous We All Are

#30

Here Are My 30 One-Panel Comics That I Created To Highlight How Delightfully Ridiculous We All Are

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
More from this Author
Related Posts
Here Are 30 Of The Best Of My Bad Puns Based On Everyday Objects
3 min read
Nov, 14, 2025
Artist Sorts Superheroes into Harry Potter’s Hogwart Houses
3 min read
May, 30, 2017
The Five Best Antagonist Scenes in Ozark
3 min read
Jan, 28, 2022
Someone Asked Twitter To Name A Badder B*tch Than Taylor Swift, Probably Did Not Expect A Reaction Like This
3 min read
Nov, 12, 2025
There’s A Proposal To Build 1,000 Ft Walls Around An Excavated Central Park
3 min read
Nov, 11, 2025
Meet Ryuji, The Most Expressive Shiba From Japan
3 min read
Nov, 12, 2025
Main Heading Goes Here
Sub Heading Goes Here
No, thank you. I do not want.
100% secure your website.