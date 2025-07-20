The Sandman Season 2: 5 Questions The Upcoming Installment Should Answer

Neil Gaiman, David S. Goyer, and Allan Heinberg’s The Sandman will return for Season 2 this July. Scheduled for release in two parts, the second and final installment will continue telling Morpheus/Dream’s story as he tries to move on from the events of Season 1. Originally planned as a movie, the first season premiered in August 2022 to widespread acclaim, after being stuck in development limbo for over two decades.
Three days after its arrival on Netflix, the fantasy drama pulled 69.5 million watch hours to become the platform’s most-watched show, a position it held for weeks. With such an enormous success, it was only a matter of time before the streaming giant announced a second season. This happened in November 2022, and now, The Sandman is set to return on July 3 and 24, with a bonus episode on July 31, 2025. Here are 5 questions from Season 1 that The Sandman Season 2 should answer.
1. What Exactly Is Lucifer Plotting?
In “Lost Hearts,” Lucifer (Gwendoline Christie) hinted at a major showdown with Morpheus/Dream (Tom Sturridge), ruler of the Dreaming. Facing growing pressure, Lucifer declined to command the armies of hell against the Dreaming. Nevertheless, the ruler of hell promised to take action after Lord Azazel (Roger Allam) pointed out that the generals of hell demand action.
Azazel left and Lucifer disclosed her plans to Mazikeen (Cassie Clare), saying she will do “something that I have never done before. Something that will make God absolutely livid, and bring Morpheus to his knees.” The demons cheer her on, bringing the season to an end. Two weeks later, a bonus episode was released, but it didn’t follow up on the arc. Given that, it’s highly anticipated that The Sandman Season 2 will, to a fair extent, dwell on Lucifer executing her plan.
2. Will Corinthian Return?
A nightmare portrayed by Boyd Holbrook, Dream created Corinthian to serve humanity, but he became a menace and started preying on humans after escaping from the Dreaming. From inspiring serial killers to scheming against his creator, Corinthian was the show’s favorite evil. The villain’s arc wasn’t only effective in antagonizing Dream’s quest but also instrumental in shaping the overall story.
Corinthian met his end in “Lost Hearts,” when his maker “uncreated” him. Reducing the teeth-eyed nightmare to a skull and pile of ash, Dream said, “the next time I make you, you will not be so flawed and petty, little dream.” Dream recreated Gault as a good dream in the same episode, will the same fate be extended to Corinthian in The Sandman Season 2?
3. What’s The Fate of Lyta’s Baby?
After Lyat (Razane Jammal) reunited with her late husband, Hector Hall (Lloyd Everitt), in Dreaming, she wakes to find herself pregnant. With the pregnancy attributed to Rose Walker’s (Vanesu Samunyai) vortex power, which is also blurring the line between Dreaming and the waking world, Unity Kincaid (Sandra James-Young) sacrifices herself to save Rose and close the vortex. Now, Dream is concerned about Lyat’s child, whom he has claimed because of his conception in the Dreaming. The Sandman Season 1 eventually focused on Dream’s effort to rebuild the Dreaming, leaving viewers to wonder what’s next for Lyta’s son?
4. What Does Desire Want To Achieve?
Dream’s fluid sibling, Desire (Mason Alexander Park), isn’t very fond of him. For most of Season 1, Desire plots against Dream, going as far as setting him up to spill family blood. In Episode 10, Dream learns Rose Walker was part of Desire’s ploy to make him go astray. When he confronted them to warn against further shenanigans, Desire said:
“Oh, poor Dream. I really got under your skin this time, didn’t I? Next time, I’ll draw blood.” This leaves the audience with several questions revolving around what they intend to achieve with their schemings against Dream. What will they do next? Why are they bent on antagonizing him? Is it just sibling rivalry, or is there a reason for the hostility?
5. How Will The Other Endless Feature In Season 2?
Of the seven Endless, The Sandman Season 1 features only four, with the storyline revolving around Dream, Desire, and their twin sister Despair (Donna Preston). Death also appears in Episode 6, “The Sound of Her Wings,” just as Destruction was referenced several times as “the Prodigal.” Destiny and Delirium were absent in Season 1, but have been confirmed for Season 2 alongside Destruction. It remains to be seen how they will feature in the story. Read about Heartstopper’s dreamy movie finale for Nick and Charlie.
