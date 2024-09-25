Sophie Turner: What Has the Sansa Stark Actress Been Up to Since Game of Thrones?

For English actress Sophie Turner, playing Sansa Stark on HBO’s fantasy drama series Game of Thrones has been the defining role of her entire career. Sophie Turner’s interest in the performing arts began as far back as when she was three. At that age, her parents enrolled her as a member of the Playbox Theatre Company, based in Warwick, England.
Sophie Turner, like several of the other top Game of Thrones cast, the series was either their screen debut or first major project. The multi-Primetime Emmy Award-winning show aired originally for 8 seasons, from April 17, 2011, to May 19, 2019. Sansa Stark’s story arc and the overall Game of Thrones success opened many doors for Sophie Turner. Here’s a timeline of Sophie Turner’s life and career after the Game of Thrones finale.
Sophie Turner Starred in ‘Dark Phoenix’ After ‘Game of Thrones’
After the Game of Thrones finale, Sophie Turner starred in her next big production in June 2019. Sophie Turner joined the ensemble cast of Simon Kinberg’s superhero film Dark Phoenix. In the movie, Turner portrayed the title character, the iconic Marvel Comics character Jean Grey/Phoenix. Turner joined the star-studded ensemble cast comprising James McAvoy, Michael Fassbender, Jennifer Lawrence, Jessica Chastain, Nicholas Hoult, Tye Sheridan, and Alexandra Shipp. Dark Phoenix was a critical and commercial flop, grossing $252.4 million against a production budget of $200 million, excluding marketing costs.
Next Up: Jonas Brothers “What a Man Gotta Do” Music Video
Sophie Turner also starred in the 2019 indie movie Heavy. She played Maddie, the protagonist’s romantic interest. The movie didn’t receive the necessary marketing to make it popular. Turner’s next major appearance was in the Jonas Brothers’ “What a Man Gotta Do” music video. The single’s music video featured the Jonas Brothers and their wives. Turner appeared beside her husband, recreating scenes from the 1978 musical romantic comedy Grease. The music video has over 129 million views on YouTube.
She Did Another Film Called ‘Survive’ Right After
Sophie Turner’s next television project after the Game of Thrones was Survive. She was part of the Quibi drama series, cast as its female lead character, Jane. She played a woman diagnosed with PTSD and depression. After a plane crash, Jane is stranded on a remote snow-covered mountain with another survivor Paul (Corey Hawkins). The 12-episode series aired originally from April 6 to April 17, 2020.
She Did A Voiceover Role in ‘The Prince’ Animated Sitcom
In the HBO Max animated sitcom The Prince, Sophie Turner voiced Princess Charlotte of Cambridge. The 12-episode series centered around the fictitious life of Prince George of Cambridge. Other prominent members of the Royal family appear and are voiced by other notable actors. The Prince received generally negative reviews from critics. Unsurprisingly, the show was canceled after the first season.
Sophie Turner Also Starred in ‘The Staircase’ in 2022
The following year, Sophie Turner starred in HBO Max’s biographical crime-drama miniseries The Staircase (2022). The miniseries is based on Jean-Xavier de Lestrade’s true-crime documentary. The series’ plot centers around a crime novelist, Michael Peterson (Colin Firth), as he becomes the prime suspect in his wife Kathleen Peterson’s (Toni Collette) murder. Sophie Turner was cast as Margaret Ratliff, Michael Peterson’s adopted daughter. The Staircase was a critical success.
Her Film ‘Do Revenge’ Came Out in 2022
The 2022 Do Revenge was one of Amazon Prime Video’s most-streamed movies of the year. The teen black comedy was also a critical success. Although Sophie Turner isn’t cast in the lead role, the popularity of Do Revenge makes it a worthy addition to Turner’s timeline since Game of Thrones. Turner plays Erica Norman in Do Revenge, where her character is portrayed as a mean girl and introduced to the tennis camp where Drea (Camila Mendes) and Eleanor (Maya Hawke) meet. Drea successfully frames Erica with cocaine and sees the character kicked out to rehab. However, audiences argued it was an underutilized role for Sophie Turner.
Sophie Turner’s Marriage & Divorce From Joe Jonas Became The Next Talk of the Town
Sophie Turner married American singer Joe Jonas on May 1, 2019, about three weeks before the Game of Thrones finale. However, since the couple married in Las Vegas, they held a second wedding ceremony for family and friends on June 29, 2019, in Carpentras, France. The marriage produced two children, Willa Jonas (born July 2020) and Delphine Jonas (born July 2022). Four years after their wedding, Joe Jonas filed for divorce in September 2023. A temporary custody agreement was reached by October 2023. Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas finalized their divorce in September 2024.
Sophie Turner’s Has More Upcoming Projects Lined Up
Sophie Turner has stayed busy in her career ever since Game of Thrones. Turner leads the new British six-part crime-drama series Joan, scheduled for release in October 2024. She also has another upcoming TV series, Haven, which is currently in pre-production. The last time Turner starred in a movie was in 2022. She has three upcoming movies—Cloud One, Trust, and The Dreadful—which are at different production stages. Besides playing Sansa Stark on HBO’s Game of Thrones, there are several other things to know about Sophie Turner.
