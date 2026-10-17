Every Seth MacFarlane TV Show He Created, Ranked

Seth MacFarlane built his television career on animation, but his creator credits eventually moved far beyond the format that made him famous. Across more than 25 years, he has created or co-created family sitcoms, a science-fiction adventure, a live-action comedy, and even an unscripted science series built around catastrophic global events. The tone changes dramatically from project to project, yet his fascination with eccentric ensembles, genre storytelling, elaborate comedy, and unexpectedly sincere relationships keeps resurfacing.
This ranking includes every television series that has actually premiered and officially credits MacFarlane as a creator or co-creator. That gives him six qualifying shows. Executive-producing projects he did not create are excluded, as is the upcoming Ted animated series because it has not premiered yet. With writing, originality, characters, consistency, ambition, longevity, and cultural impact all considered, here is every Seth MacFarlane-created TV show ranked.
6. ‘The End Is Nye’ (2022)
The End Is Nye sends science educator Bill Nye directly into dramatized global catastrophes before turning each disaster into a lesson about how science might reduce, prevent, or help humanity survive the damage. MacFarlane co-created the six-part Peacock series with Nye and Brannon Braga. Hurricanes, supervolcanoes, asteroid impacts, solar storms, earthquakes, and other threats become miniature disaster movies before the program shifts toward scientific explanation and possible solutions.
The format is clever because fear provides the opening hook while curiosity supplies the payoff. Nye gets to embrace spectacle without abandoning the educational approach that made him famous, and MacFarlane even appears in different cameo roles throughout the series. Its placement at No. 6 reflects the limits of comparison more than a failure of execution. Six documentary episodes simply offer less room for character development and long-term evolution than the scripted comedies and dramas above it, but it remains the strangest and most unexpected creator credit in MacFarlane’s television career.
5. ‘The Cleveland Show’ (2009)
The Cleveland Show moves Cleveland Brown away from Quahog and back to Stoolbend, Virginia, where he reconnects with former high-school sweetheart Donna Tubbs. Mike Henry voices Cleveland, while Sanaa Lathan plays Donna as their marriage brings two families together under one roof. MacFarlane co-created the Family Guy spinoff with Henry and Richard Appel, surrounding Cleveland with a completely new collection of children, neighbors, talking animals, and hometown problems.
Four seasons and 88 episodes gave the series enough time to become more than a one-off experiment. Rallo develops into one of its strongest comic characters, and the blended-family setup gives Cleveland stories he could never have carried back in Quahog. The weakness is familiarity. Cutaways, celebrity references, musical numbers, and absurd neighbors repeatedly echo the structure of MacFarlane’s earlier animation. There are plenty of funny episodes, but Cleveland ultimately feels more naturally suited to ensemble duty than to anchoring an entire animated universe by himself.
4. ‘Ted’ (2024)
Ted takes MacFarlane’s foul-mouthed teddy bear back to 1993, when teenage John Bennett is still living at home and trying to survive high school with Ted as his closest friend. Max Burkholder plays John, Alanna Ubach plays his endlessly supportive mother Susan, Scott Grimes plays volatile father Matty, and Giorgia Whigham plays outspoken cousin Blaire. MacFarlane voices Ted while also serving as creator, writer, director, and executive producer.
The surprise is how quickly the Bennett household becomes more interesting than a simple television extension of the movies. Susan’s overwhelming sweetness, Matty’s insecurity, and Blaire’s willingness to challenge everyone give the show a reliable ensemble engine. Season 2 arrived in March 2026 and confirmed that the concept could sustain more than one burst of nostalgia. The series still has a comparatively short history, which keeps it below MacFarlane’s longer-running creations, but its mix of crude comedy and genuine family affection is already remarkably assured.
3. ‘The Orville’ (2017)
The Orville follows Ed Mercer, played by MacFarlane, after he receives command of a Union exploratory starship four centuries in the future. His new first officer happens to be ex-wife Kelly Grayson, played by Adrianne Palicki. The crew also includes Dr. Claire Finn, played by Penny Johnson Jerald, Bortus, played by Peter Macon, and artificial life-form Isaac, played by Mark Jackson. What begins as a comedic space adventure gradually grows into something considerably more serious.
That evolution makes the series one of MacFarlane’s most impressive creative achievements. Later episodes explore artificial intelligence, religion, prejudice, gender, warfare, relationships, and the consequences of cultural interference with surprising patience. The third season, released as The Orville: New Horizons, embraces longer runtimes and more cinematic storytelling without abandoning the characters who made the premise work. MacFarlane’s love of optimistic science fiction is obvious, yet the show develops enough ethical complexity and emotional confidence to stand as its own universe rather than a prolonged genre joke.
2. ‘American Dad!’ (2005)
American Dad! centers on CIA agent Stan Smith, voiced by MacFarlane, and the bizarre household he tries to control. Wendy Schaal voices Francine, Rachael MacFarlane voices Hayley, Scott Grimes voices Steve, and Dee Bradley Baker plays Klaus, while MacFarlane also voices alien Roger. He co-created the series with Mike Barker and Matt Weitzman, originally building much of its satire around Stan’s politics and his work for the CIA.
The series became far better once it learned how little it actually needed that original framework. Roger’s seemingly endless collection of personas can launch almost any kind of story, Steve became an unexpectedly brilliant vehicle for musical comedy, and Francine grew into one of the strangest sitcom mothers on television. Even after moving from Fox to TBS and then returning to Fox in 2026, the show retained its appetite for surreal experimentation. Its willingness to reinvent its own structure has made American Dad! arguably the most consistently unpredictable comedy MacFarlane helped create.
1. ‘Family Guy’ (1999)
Family Guy follows the Griffin family in Quahog, Rhode Island, with MacFarlane voicing Peter Griffin, Stewie Griffin, Brian Griffin, Glenn Quagmire, and numerous supporting characters. Alex Borstein voices Lois, Mila Kunis voices Meg, and Seth Green voices Chris. The basic family-sitcom premise is deliberately simple, giving the series freedom to abandon conventional reality whenever it wants through cutaway gags, musical sequences, celebrity parodies, flashbacks, and extended jokes completely detached from the main plot.
Its influence and survival make the top position unavoidable. Fox cancelled the series twice, but strong DVD sales and rerun performance helped revive it in 2005, turning what could have been a cult curiosity into a television institution. Stewie and Brian became an unusually durable comedy pairing, the “Road to” episodes gave MacFarlane room for his love of classic musical entertainment, and the show’s storytelling style influenced an entire generation of adult animation. Quality naturally fluctuates across such an enormous run, but Family Guy remains the creation that built MacFarlane’s television career and made every later experiment possible.
Follow Us