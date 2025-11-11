Mom Braids Unbelievably Intricate Hairstyles Every Morning Before School

My name is Shelley Gifford from Melbourne, Australia and I have a beautiful little daughter named Grace.
Growing up I always loved braiding, I would take any chance I could get to braid family and friends hair. At the time though I only ever knew how to French and Dutch braid, I wasn’t aware that so many other extensive braids existed.
It was in April 2014 that I discovered a world of braiding on Social Media. I found accounts that were solely set up to show hairstyles that mums had created on their daughters. I loved what I saw and it was then that I started my own Facebook and Instagram braiding accounts. I started following other hair and braiding accounts: asking questions and continuously watching video tutorials. I also attended braiding and up-do workshops. I just love learning new styles and advancing my skills. I’m hair obsessed. I’m always challenging myself to create something new and unique.
Our lives are so busy with school and after school activities that I love that morning time where we are all together as a family. George is never far from our side when I am braiding and occasionally, if I’m lucky, hubby will make the coffees. It’s nice to have that time to bond as a family in the mornings before the mad rush of the day starts.
More info: Facebook | Instagram
Growing up I always loved braiding, I would take any chance I could get to braid family and friends hair
And that’s when I’ve started braiding my daughter Grace’s hair
I braid Grace’s hair most days and take the photo of the style in the morning before Grace leaves for school
I only have approx 15-20 minutes on a school morning so if it can’t be done in this time I leave it for weekend
Grace is fantastic, I’ve been styling her hair since she was a toddler so she doesn’t know any different
It’s her quiet time for TV after she is ready for school so she is more than happy to sit there
I love doing something that I’m so passionate about and that Grace gets to be a part of it
She’s sweet, affectionate and beautiful little girl. Grace is everyone’s friend
Grace’s hair is certainly noticed by a lot of people at school, dance and her other activities
Everyone’s feedback to Grace’s hair is fantastic
We’ve had people approach us in streets saying I know that girl, based solely on her having an unusual braid
I love learning new styles, advancing my skills and challenging myself to create something new and unique
I find it easy to braid and post photos of my styles daily. When you love doing something, it is easy!
Thinking of new styles is time consuming, but that’s because I always want them to be unique
Sometimes braiding seems more like art than an everyday hairstyle
Our lives are so busy with school and after school activities
That’s why I love mornings where we are all together as a family
Follow Us