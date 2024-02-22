Ted Review: The Seth MacFarlane Series Is Genuinely Funny And Heartwarming

That foul-mouthed, but lovable Teddy bear is back! This time, the show takes it back to 1993 after the magical bear has experienced fame and fortune. Here’s the official synopsis of the live-action show:
In this comedic prequel event series to the Ted films, it’s 1993, and Ted the bear’s (Seth MacFarlane) moment of fame has passed. He’s now living back home in Framingham, Massachusetts with his best friend, 16-year-old John Bennett (Max Burkholder), along with John’s parents, Matty and Susan (Scott Grimes and Alanna Ubach) and cousin Blaire (Giorgia Whigham). Ted may be a lousy influence on John, but at the end of the day, he’s a loyal pal who’s always willing to go out on a limb for friendship.
Seth MacFarlane surprised audiences with a funny and heartwarming film back in 2012. Though the sequel wasn’t as good as the first movie, the series has returned to form thanks to some sharp writing, great acting, and a surprising amount of depth in a series that could’ve easily gone off the rails.
Ted Has A Great Balance Of Humor And Heart
Going into Ted, I didn’t know what to expect. I enjoyed the first film because it was a funny romp and relatable message. However, I didn’t know if this was a premise that you could go straight into a television format. Thankfully, Seth MacFarlane has proven me wrong as Ted is freaking hilarious! The clever part of the show is that the comedy is far from lazy; the humor doesn’t come from easy jokes or gags (there’s only one fart joke) as MacFarlane does a nice job of playing off the family dynamic.
The most surprising aspect is that the show is more complex and thought-provoking than expected. Ted feels like a classic sitcom, where each of the seven episodes tackles a different subject that adds more depth and character to not just Ted and John but also Matty, John, and Blaire. The story talks about politics, sexuality, bullying, love, and relationships, and though it can veer into the exploration territory, Ted’s best jokes come from the delicate balance of these subjects.
The first episode is nearly an hour long and it zoomed by because the show was such a joy to watch. Ted does get overly preachy in episode six, as that episode covers politics and sexuality and it isn’t as smooth as it could be. Still, it’s an enjoyable ride that allows you to grow closer to the family and wishes you more once the end credits hit in the final episode. This doesn’t mean that the series is perfect; if you didn’t enjoy the humor in the original film then it’s doubtful that you’ll get into the series. Like every comedy, some jokes can be hit and miss, but the misses are few and far between.
The Characters Have A Surprising Amount Of Complexity
Seth MacFarlane knows how to pick a cast. Max Burkholder and Ted have amazing chemistry. Their banter is widely hilarious and their misadventures are fun. Seth does an excellent job of balancing Ted himself; his character never crosses the line of annoying or unlikeable. Ted is still a bad influence on John, but the key thing is that his heart is always in the right place. The character helps aid in the growth of John, as it’s a rewarding watch to see this pairing on screen.
The supporting characters are equally great. Matty and Susan have a fun chemistry as Ted’s parents. The development of their relationship is sweet and when the show focuses on them individually, the story and respective actors shine nicely. Susan sticks out better than Matty as she’s given more to do, plus her dynamic with Blaire gives more context to her personality and character.
Speaking of Blaire, there are times she can be flat-out annoying. Blaire is a feminist, so anytime she calls out Matty it feels forced. Matty is no angel, but mind you, the only reason Blaire is in the house is due to Matty agreeing that she can stay. That isn’t to say that Blaire doesn’t have her moments. Anytime she’s paired with John and Ted then the chemistry between these characters is great.
More importantly, she comes off as more likable because she’s not playing a caricature of a feminist. This isn’t to say that Blaire is channel-changing bad. She has great moments outside of scenes with Ted and John. Plus, she does mellow out towards the finale. However, her girl-boss attitude was genuinely frustrating at times. In terms of other supporting characters, there’s a great arc with John’s bully Clive (Jack Seavor), and everyone else plays their parts well overall.
Ted Works Well With The Television Format
Should this be a one-off with Ted and John then it’s a satisfying prequel to the movies that come before it. However, Ted works perfectly as a television series. Seth MacFarlane not only understands how to pen the character, but his world is fun to watch altogether. Seth can be hit or miss when it comes to his projects, but Ted is a surprising winner that should have you cracking up each episode. Again, if you didn’t particularly enjoy the humor in the films then this likely isn’t for you, but don’t go thinking that this is a non-stop raunch fest as Ted nicely strikes a balance between humor, heart, drama, and sentimentality.
