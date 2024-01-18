6 TV Show Characters We Hope to See Again in a Spin-off

Spin-offs offer fans the chance to delve deeper into the lives of their favorite characters, expanding the universe of beloved TV shows and exploring new storylines. Today, we’re looking at six TV show characters who have captured our hearts and imaginations, characters we hope to see again leading their own spin-off series. From the cunning streets of Westeros to the political intrigue of Washington D.C., these characters have untold stories waiting to be unraveled.
Jesse Pinkman’s Life After Breaking Bad
Jesse Pinkman’s journey from a small-time meth cook to a deeply complex character has been nothing short of remarkable. Aaron Paul’s portrayal has earned critical acclaim, especially in the follow-up movie El Camino, which picks up right after the series finale. Jesse’s struggle to escape his past and start anew is a narrative ripe for exploration. A spin-off could give us a window into his life post-Breaking Bad, perhaps delving into his emotional healing process or new challenges he faces in creating a life free from crime.
Arya Stark’s Quest West of Westeros
The end of Game of Thrones left Arya Stark sailing towards the unknown, her fate an open book. Maisie Williams, who brought Arya to life, once expressed a desire for her character to confront Cersei Lannister, suggesting Arya’s potential for high-stakes encounters. Her exploratory nature and the mystery of what lies west of Westeros sets the stage for a spin-off filled with adventure and discovery. Imagine Arya, alive and well, facing new cultures and dangers, continuing her growth as a warrior and explorer.
The Complex World of Tommy Shelby
Tommy Shelby is a character whose very presence commands attention. Cillian Murphy’s portrayal of this intelligent and powerful leader has been pivotal to Peaky Blinders’ success. A spin-off could explore Tommy’s past, revealing how he became the man he is or follow his future endeavors as he navigates through political landscapes and expands his empire. The cunning ways in which Tommy solves problems he faces are testament to his complexity as a character, making him perfect for his own narrative arc.
Eleven’s Journey Beyond Hawkins
In Stranger Things, Eleven’s powers connect her to otherworldly mysteries, while her personal life presents its own set of challenges. After being adopted by Joyce and moving to California, Eleven faces high school bullies and struggles with loneliness. A spin-off could juxtapose her extraordinary abilities with the trials of adolescence. Closing interdimensional portals might be easier than facing high school bullies, but Eleven’s story is far from over; her journey to regain her powers and confront new threats provides ample material for a series centered around her evolution.
Joan Holloway’s Rise in the 70s
Mad Men‘s Joan Holloway is a character defined by her objective logic and success-driven nature. Her evolution from office manager to partner showcases her ambition and capability. A spin-off could focus on Joan as she navigates the changing professional landscape of the 70s while also exploring her personal desires for traditional values. The duality of Joan’s character — methodical yet conflicted — makes for a compelling narrative about a woman ahead of her time.
Doug Stamper’s Political Underworld
Doug Stamper’s unwavering loyalty and dark deeds as Frank Underwood’s fixer made him an enigmatic figure in House of Cards. His ultimate confession about Frank’s death revealed just how far he would go to protect what he believes in. A spin-off could dive deep into Doug’s psyche, exploring his motivations and the political machinations he engages in away from the public eye. The political underworld through Doug’s eyes would undoubtedly be a gripping tale of power, betrayal, and redemption.
In conclusion, these six characters have more than earned their spotlight outside their original narratives. Spin-offs provide an opportunity not just for fans to re-engage with these worlds but also for these characters’ stories to expand in new and unexpected ways. Who else do you think deserves their own series? Let us know your thoughts on other potential candidates for spin-offs!
