James Cameron Sets the Record Straight on Michelle Yeoh’s Role in Future Avatar Sequels

Michelle Yeoh’s much-anticipated arrival in the Avatar sequels is set to be a bit of a wait. Despite earlier expectations, the Oscar-winning actress won’t make her debut until Avatar 4.
The speculation surrounding Yeoh’s role began when a photo of her on the Avatar set surfaced, hinting that she might appear in the third film, officially titled Avatar: Fire and Ash. However, at Disney’s D23 fan convention in Anaheim, director James Cameron clarified this misunderstanding during an
Entertainment Weekly interview:
Michelle Yeoh won’t be in 3. She’s in 4 and 5…So that got a little bit misreported. She will be coming in soon to do her part, which is an interesting, fun character.
Back in 2019, Disney announced Yeoh would portray Dr. Karina Mogue in the Avatar franchise. The announcement was followed by a behind-the-scenes photo shared by late producer Jon Landau in March 2021. This snapshot featured Yeoh playfully engaging in martial arts moves with Cameron on set during the filming of Avatar 3, where production also included actor Giovanni Ribisi, who plays Parker Selfridge.
Cameron emphasized the complexity and planning involved in the sequels, explaining that scripts for all films, up to the fifth installment, were written years ago to accommodate logistical necessities like the age constraints of their young cast. The director mentioned shooting parts of Avatar 4 simultaneously with previous films to ensure consistency.
This whole thing has been planned for years and years… We’ve been working on parts of 4 even as we go along, mostly because we’ve got this young cast. We had to shoot them all while they were still young.
The confirmation of Yeoh’s appearance in subsequent movies leaves fans eagerly awaiting her portrayal of Dr. Mogue. In a past interview with EW, Yeoh expressed her admiration for Cameron’s work:
I was so impressed with the work James Cameron did. He’s a genius; he’s a walking genius… I can’t wait to go back soon, I hope.
Cameron did tease that each Avatar sequel would introduce audiences to new biomes of Pandora. For instance, while The Way of Water immersed viewers into the world of the water-adept Metkayina Clan, Avatar: Fire and Ash will reveal an aggressive volcanic race known as the Ash People, led by Game of Thrones alum Oona Chaplin as Varang.
The next installment in the saga, Avatar: Fire and Ash, is set to open on December 19, 2025. Following this release schedule are Avatar 4, expected on December 21, 2029, and Avatar 5, scheduled for December 19, 2031.
