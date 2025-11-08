“Never Lived Happily Ever After”: US Singer Unknowingly Marries Malaysian Sultan In Secret Ceremony

A US singer didn’t know she had gotten married to Malaysia’s former king. And now she doesn’t know how to get a divorce.
Brittany Porter’s love story with Sultan Muhammad V started out like a modern fairytale. But now she is desperately searching for ways to officially separate from the Sultan, who married three other women before her.
“I deserve a proper divorce, a proper apology,” the 30-year-old singer said.
Image credits: its.brook.lynn
Brittany Porter, who makes music under the stage name Brook Lynn, said she met Muhammad V through mutual friends in New York in January 2024.
He reigned as the king of Malaysia from 2016 until he was abdicated in 2019. He then resumed his duties as Sultan of Malaysia’s Kelantan region, a role he first took up in 2010 after his father Ismail Petra became incapacitated due to a stroke.
Image credits: its.brook.lynn
Brittany said she quickly felt a connection with the Sultan when they first met.
“We had this instant chemistry and good banter,” she told South China Morning Post.
She found herself attracted to his intelligence and “cute British accent,” she said.
Soon after they first met, Muhammad V showered her with expensive gifts and sponsored her friends’ trips
Image credits: its.brook.lynn
It didn’t take long for their relationship to blossom, with Muhammad V showering her with lavish gifts and paying for her friends’ extravagant trips.
“He flew me and my friends all around the world. He was so generous, the nicest hotels, giving my friends the best treatment, experiences and gifts,” she said.
“He loves hotels, he probably spent millions on them for our trips,” she added.
Image credits: its.brook.lynn
Although he spoiled her with lavish gifts, they only took their first overseas trip together in April, 2024, shortly after he proposed to her, the singer said.
Brittany thought they landed in Oman to celebrate their engagement with a small religious ceremony.
It was much later that she realized the ceremony, a ‘nikah,’ was actually a legal marriage.
A nikah is a legally and religiously binding agreement of marriage between two individuals under Islamic law.
The singer said she was blindsided when the religious ceremony in Oman wound up being an official marriage
Image credits: its.brook.lynn
Brittany said she had no idea the religious ceremony in Oman meant she was officially becoming the Sultan’s fourth wife.
He currently has two spouses, including the singer.
“In my culture, the big ceremony is a wedding, which we planned for January 2025. So I was confused,” she told the outlet.
“In Oman they brought an imam out and I did the whole conversion, but he didn’t teach me all that much about Islam,” she added.
Image credits: its.brook.lynn
Upon returning back to Malaysia, Brittany was formally referred to as “Che Puan,” a formal title given to the non-royal spouses of royal family members.
But things weren’t rosy for long as the couple began experiencing issues early on.
The couple began having arguments over her extravagant spending habits, and thing worsened after a miscarriage
Image credits: its.brook.lynn
Brittany said the Sultan often argued with her about her lavish expenses. Their relationship became even more tense after the singer suffered a miscarriage in July, 2024.
Things escalated to a point where Muhammad V reportedly stopped picking up her calls or replying to messages.
Image credits: its.brook.lynn
In an effort to confront him, the wife traveled to Malaysia, only to find out that he went off to Singapore. He had also blocked her on all platforms, completely cutting off contact with her.
With no other choice left, Brittany began sharing her story online and being more vocal about her predicament.
“I never received any kind of closure and accountability. I deserve a proper divorce, a proper apology,” she said.
Brittany said she is now in her “villain era” and wants a “proper divorce”
Image credits: its.brook.lynn
Since their split, Brittany has been focusing on her music and even released two songs. She also has hopes of releasing an album by the beginning of next year.
“I feel like I’m in my villain era right now,” she told the Daily Mail.
“Going through all of this,” she continued, “it really put me on a different path.”
Image credits: Kelantan University of Malaysia
Image credits: Tuan Zamzamie
Muhammad V first tied the knot with Tengku Zubaidah binti Tengku Norudin, 45, and was married from 2004 to 2008.
He then married Russian beauty queen Oxana Andreevna Voevodina (who was known as Rihana Petra during their marriage), from 2018 to 2019. They welcomed a son in 2019.
The Sultan has been married to Sultanah Nur Diana Petra Abdullah since 2010 and were publicly seen together in September on his 56th birthday.
