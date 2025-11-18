50 Times People Used Their Awesome Sense Of Humor To Surprise Their Valentines (New Pics)

by

Valentine’s Day is right around the corner, and many of you Pandas out there might be thinking about how to surprise your special someone. That’s easier said than done, however. Even if you’re a seasoned gift-giver!

In our experience, something that never goes out of style is humor. We wanted to inspire you to embrace comedy this year, so our team at Bored Panda curated this list of the funniest Valentine’s Day gifts you can make or get the love of your life. You might want to take notes because the creativity is through the roof here!

Bored Panda wanted to learn about gift-giving and humor in relationships, so we got in touch with Glenn Geher, Ph.D., a professor of psychology at the State University of New York at New Paltz and a published author. He walked us through how generosity ties in with our evolved psychology and shared some great insights about the power of creating art together with one’s partner.

#1 Made A “Play Boy” Calendar For My Girlfriend For Valentine’s Day

50 Times People Used Their Awesome Sense Of Humor To Surprise Their Valentines (New Pics)

Image source: demonkiller74

#2 The Valentine’s Note I Wrote For My Students

50 Times People Used Their Awesome Sense Of Humor To Surprise Their Valentines (New Pics)

Image source: actuallyarabbit

#3 Best Valentine’s Day Gift Ever

50 Times People Used Their Awesome Sense Of Humor To Surprise Their Valentines (New Pics)

Image source: srobinson2012

#4 Special Valentine’s Day Edition Of Very Ugly Plates

50 Times People Used Their Awesome Sense Of Humor To Surprise Their Valentines (New Pics)

Image source: milczak

#5 In College I Had A Professor That Didn’t Want Anyone To Feel Left Out On Valentine’s Day, So He Passed Around A Box For Everyone To Pick Out A “Gift” To Take Home

50 Times People Used Their Awesome Sense Of Humor To Surprise Their Valentines (New Pics)

Image source: reddit.com

#6 My Daughter Was Concerned, Because Her Classmates Don’t Know What Her Cat Looks Like. She Drew 21 Of These To Give Out At Her Kindergarten Valentine’s Day Party

50 Times People Used Their Awesome Sense Of Humor To Surprise Their Valentines (New Pics)

Image source: MrPennywhistle

#7 Happy Valentine’s Day

The letter says:

“To: My daughter Allyson
From: Your loving dad
Subject: Valentine’s day

Dear Daughter,

Please consider this note as your Valentine’s day card. All the ones at the store sucked. So, this note is to tell you I love you. Happy Valentine’s day.

Very truly yours,
Your father Leon”

50 Times People Used Their Awesome Sense Of Humor To Surprise Their Valentines (New Pics)

Image source: crazypeanutscientist

#8 My Mom Wrapped These Hershey’s Candies For Valentine’s Day, I Can’t Bring Myself To Eat Them

50 Times People Used Their Awesome Sense Of Humor To Surprise Their Valentines (New Pics)

Image source: Saintroi

#9 Gave My Husband A Sign For Valentine’s Day That Fully Embodies His Experience Gardening

50 Times People Used Their Awesome Sense Of Humor To Surprise Their Valentines (New Pics)

Image source: SEsun813

#10 A First-Grade Class Sent Valentine’s Day Cards To A Local Nursing Home. The Teacher Forgot To Proofread

50 Times People Used Their Awesome Sense Of Humor To Surprise Their Valentines (New Pics)

Image source: RollDamnTide16

#11 So My Wife Was Mad At Me Last Week And Said Not To Bother Getting Her Flowers For Valentine’s Day. I Obeyed Her Wishes And Just Got Her Flowers Every Other Day This Week

50 Times People Used Their Awesome Sense Of Humor To Surprise Their Valentines (New Pics)

Image source: Chromedragon79

#12 What My Girlfriend Gave Me For Valentine’s Day On The Left, And What I Gave Her On The Right. We Couldn’t Stop Laughing

50 Times People Used Their Awesome Sense Of Humor To Surprise Their Valentines (New Pics)

Image source: EssentialParadox

#13 Valentine’s Day Cake For My Wife

50 Times People Used Their Awesome Sense Of Humor To Surprise Their Valentines (New Pics)

Image source: 4KidCrazy

#14 Handmade Valentine’s Day Card From My Girlfriend

50 Times People Used Their Awesome Sense Of Humor To Surprise Their Valentines (New Pics)

Image source: tylerman3184

#15 Valentines? No. Bananatines

Daughter’s school said the kiddos can exchange cards tomorrow. All I heard was “let’s be a lil extra crafty, mom.”

50 Times People Used Their Awesome Sense Of Humor To Surprise Their Valentines (New Pics)

Image source: AccidentalCornDog

#16 Someone Else Posted A “Soldier Valentine” So I Thought I Would Post Mine. Afghanistan 2013

50 Times People Used Their Awesome Sense Of Humor To Surprise Their Valentines (New Pics)

Image source: aprilshowers300

#17 Happy Valentine’s Day To My Fellow Trash Lovers

50 Times People Used Their Awesome Sense Of Humor To Surprise Their Valentines (New Pics)

Image source: theartfulpossum

#18 This Valentine’s Day Card Made By My Friend

50 Times People Used Their Awesome Sense Of Humor To Surprise Their Valentines (New Pics)

Image source: sanjirou3

#19 I Have A Valentine’s Date From Tinder. She Said She Wants To Take It Slow. However, That’s Not Stopping Me From Giving Her A Dozen Roses

50 Times People Used Their Awesome Sense Of Humor To Surprise Their Valentines (New Pics)

Image source: Da3013

#20 My Funny Valentine

50 Times People Used Their Awesome Sense Of Humor To Surprise Their Valentines (New Pics)

Image source: tgambee

#21 I Hope You Had A Rockin’ Valentine’s Day

50 Times People Used Their Awesome Sense Of Humor To Surprise Their Valentines (New Pics)

Image source: Jenannsmith

#22 This Valentine’s Day Card

50 Times People Used Their Awesome Sense Of Humor To Surprise Their Valentines (New Pics)

Image source: rad1ram

#23 Valentine’s Day

50 Times People Used Their Awesome Sense Of Humor To Surprise Their Valentines (New Pics)

Image source: kenz024

#24 A Strange Girl I’ve Hardly Ever Talked To Handed This To Me At The Begining Of Class Today. I Was The Only Kid She Gave This To And I Don’t Know What To Think Of It

50 Times People Used Their Awesome Sense Of Humor To Surprise Their Valentines (New Pics)

Image source: datchanchan

#25 Turned My Husband’s Favorite Saying Into A Valentine’s Day Gift For Him

50 Times People Used Their Awesome Sense Of Humor To Surprise Their Valentines (New Pics)

Image source: sloe-eyed

#26 As If Being Deployed For Valentine’s Day Isn’t Bad Enough. Thanks, Donovan

50 Times People Used Their Awesome Sense Of Humor To Surprise Their Valentines (New Pics)

Image source: SAPHEI

#27 Mom Was Eager To Show Me Her Valentine’s Present From My Dad. He Thinks He’s Hilarious

50 Times People Used Their Awesome Sense Of Humor To Surprise Their Valentines (New Pics)

Image source: Sigma_Rho

#28 I Made My Husband A Valentine’s Day Gift This Year. What Can I Say, I’m A Hopeless Romantic

50 Times People Used Their Awesome Sense Of Humor To Surprise Their Valentines (New Pics)

Image source: cstruiks

#29 My Valentine’s Gift From Last Week Has Assorted Beef Jerky Instead Of Chocolates

50 Times People Used Their Awesome Sense Of Humor To Surprise Their Valentines (New Pics)

Image source: colby979

#30 I Was Told You Might Like My Valentine’s Day Card

50 Times People Used Their Awesome Sense Of Humor To Surprise Their Valentines (New Pics)

Image source: maryjaneexperience

#31 Happy Valentine’s Day

50 Times People Used Their Awesome Sense Of Humor To Surprise Their Valentines (New Pics)

Image source: FairchildIV

#32 I Found This Picture In My Camera Roll Of A Shirt My Mom Made For My 1-Year-Old For Valentine’s Day

50 Times People Used Their Awesome Sense Of Humor To Surprise Their Valentines (New Pics)

Image source: corbillardier

#33 This Questionable Valentine’s Day Card I Got Last Year

50 Times People Used Their Awesome Sense Of Humor To Surprise Their Valentines (New Pics)

Image source: Professional-Log2127

#34 For The Girl Who Doesn’t Like Flowers, But Loves Pickles, I Present A Bouquet Of Pickles For Valentine’s Day

50 Times People Used Their Awesome Sense Of Humor To Surprise Their Valentines (New Pics)

Image source: Liquid_lunch420

#35 Made This Apple Watch Stand For My Boyfriend As A Valentine’s Day Gift

50 Times People Used Their Awesome Sense Of Humor To Surprise Their Valentines (New Pics)

Image source: iDiddleKiddos

#36 A Picture Of A Valentine’s Day Present My Wife Just Sent Me. Should I Be Concerned?

50 Times People Used Their Awesome Sense Of Humor To Surprise Their Valentines (New Pics)

Image source: Grand_Admiral_Bronn

#37 Girlfriend Got Me A Really Sweet And Geeky Gift For Valentine’s Day

50 Times People Used Their Awesome Sense Of Humor To Surprise Their Valentines (New Pics)

Image source: RockPaperBFG

#38 Our Valentine’s Cards This Year Kinda Compliment Each Other

50 Times People Used Their Awesome Sense Of Humor To Surprise Their Valentines (New Pics)

Image source: teamoth

#39 Both Of My Childrens’ Grandmothers Bought Them The Same Valentine’s Day Cards

50 Times People Used Their Awesome Sense Of Humor To Surprise Their Valentines (New Pics)

Image source: Pockes

#40 This Scary Magikarp I Fed To My Girlfriend On Valentine’s Day. She Loved It Anyways

50 Times People Used Their Awesome Sense Of Humor To Surprise Their Valentines (New Pics)

Image source: Nermit

#41 Made This For My Valentine

50 Times People Used Their Awesome Sense Of Humor To Surprise Their Valentines (New Pics)

Image source: Mediocre-Muffin89

#42 Valentine’s Day Card From My Wife

50 Times People Used Their Awesome Sense Of Humor To Surprise Their Valentines (New Pics)

Image source: little_truths_studio

#43 Got An Early Valentine’s Day Gift From My Husband

50 Times People Used Their Awesome Sense Of Humor To Surprise Their Valentines (New Pics)

Image source: LindsayDuck

#44 Valentine’s Day Gift From My Husband. He Couldn’t Wait 3 Days To Give It To Me

50 Times People Used Their Awesome Sense Of Humor To Surprise Their Valentines (New Pics)

Image source: Ashgenie

#45 A Quickie For My Valentine

50 Times People Used Their Awesome Sense Of Humor To Surprise Their Valentines (New Pics)

Image source: soup_or_sara

#46 I Made My Boyfriend A Valentine’s Day Present, But I Just Feel Like It’s A Flop

50 Times People Used Their Awesome Sense Of Humor To Surprise Their Valentines (New Pics)

Image source: krcg88

#47 My Wife Always Comes Through With The Best Valentine’s Day Gift

50 Times People Used Their Awesome Sense Of Humor To Surprise Their Valentines (New Pics)

Image source: ed32965

#48 I Made My Boyfriend A Valentine’s Day Card

50 Times People Used Their Awesome Sense Of Humor To Surprise Their Valentines (New Pics)

Image source: Cupofkelsey

#49 Valentine’s Present From My Girlfriend Of My One True Love

My girlfriend got me a framed picture of my own bag of golf clubs as she says they’re my one true love.

50 Times People Used Their Awesome Sense Of Humor To Surprise Their Valentines (New Pics)

Image source: iGaza

#50 The Best Valentine’s Present Ever

50 Times People Used Their Awesome Sense Of Humor To Surprise Their Valentines (New Pics)

Image source: tanderoo123

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
More from this Author
Related Posts
Hey Pandas, How Did You Get To Know About Bored Panda? (Closed)
3 min read
Nov, 14, 2025
Why Thousands of eSports Fans Flock to Stadiums around the World
3 min read
Sep, 26, 2017
I Escape Into Another World Through Photography
3 min read
Nov, 11, 2025
SIL Tries To Steal Niece’s Birthday Party But Gets Shut Down Harshly By The Girl’s Mom
3 min read
Sep, 2, 2025
From Dusk Till Dawn
From Dusk Till Dawn Season 1 Episode 2 Review: “Blood Runs Thick”
3 min read
Apr, 14, 2015
Maple Leaves Left In A Box For 15 Years Became Canvases For My Art
3 min read
Nov, 11, 2025
Main Heading Goes Here
Sub Heading Goes Here
No, thank you. I do not want.
100% secure your website.