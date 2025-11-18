50 Times People Used Their Awesome Sense Of Humor To Surprise Their Valentines (New Pics)

Valentine’s Day is right around the corner, and many of you Pandas out there might be thinking about how to surprise your special someone. That’s easier said than done, however. Even if you’re a seasoned gift-giver!
In our experience, something that never goes out of style is humor. We wanted to inspire you to embrace comedy this year, so our team at Bored Panda curated this list of the funniest Valentine’s Day gifts you can make or get the love of your life. You might want to take notes because the creativity is through the roof here!
Bored Panda wanted to learn about gift-giving and humor in relationships, so we got in touch with Glenn Geher, Ph.D., a professor of psychology at the State University of New York at New Paltz and a published author. He walked us through how generosity ties in with our evolved psychology and shared some great insights about the power of creating art together with one’s partner.
#1 Made A “Play Boy” Calendar For My Girlfriend For Valentine’s Day
Image source: demonkiller74
#2 The Valentine’s Note I Wrote For My Students
Image source: actuallyarabbit
#3 Best Valentine’s Day Gift Ever
Image source: srobinson2012
#4 Special Valentine’s Day Edition Of Very Ugly Plates
Image source: milczak
#5 In College I Had A Professor That Didn’t Want Anyone To Feel Left Out On Valentine’s Day, So He Passed Around A Box For Everyone To Pick Out A “Gift” To Take Home
Image source: reddit.com
#6 My Daughter Was Concerned, Because Her Classmates Don’t Know What Her Cat Looks Like. She Drew 21 Of These To Give Out At Her Kindergarten Valentine’s Day Party
Image source: MrPennywhistle
#7 Happy Valentine’s Day
The letter says:
“To: My daughter Allyson
From: Your loving dad
Subject: Valentine’s day
Dear Daughter,
Please consider this note as your Valentine’s day card. All the ones at the store sucked. So, this note is to tell you I love you. Happy Valentine’s day.
Very truly yours,
Your father Leon”
Image source: crazypeanutscientist
#8 My Mom Wrapped These Hershey’s Candies For Valentine’s Day, I Can’t Bring Myself To Eat Them
Image source: Saintroi
#9 Gave My Husband A Sign For Valentine’s Day That Fully Embodies His Experience Gardening
Image source: SEsun813
#10 A First-Grade Class Sent Valentine’s Day Cards To A Local Nursing Home. The Teacher Forgot To Proofread
Image source: RollDamnTide16
#11 So My Wife Was Mad At Me Last Week And Said Not To Bother Getting Her Flowers For Valentine’s Day. I Obeyed Her Wishes And Just Got Her Flowers Every Other Day This Week
Image source: Chromedragon79
#12 What My Girlfriend Gave Me For Valentine’s Day On The Left, And What I Gave Her On The Right. We Couldn’t Stop Laughing
Image source: EssentialParadox
#13 Valentine’s Day Cake For My Wife
Image source: 4KidCrazy
#14 Handmade Valentine’s Day Card From My Girlfriend
Image source: tylerman3184
#15 Valentines? No. Bananatines
Daughter’s school said the kiddos can exchange cards tomorrow. All I heard was “let’s be a lil extra crafty, mom.”
Image source: AccidentalCornDog
#16 Someone Else Posted A “Soldier Valentine” So I Thought I Would Post Mine. Afghanistan 2013
Image source: aprilshowers300
#17 Happy Valentine’s Day To My Fellow Trash Lovers
Image source: theartfulpossum
#18 This Valentine’s Day Card Made By My Friend
Image source: sanjirou3
#19 I Have A Valentine’s Date From Tinder. She Said She Wants To Take It Slow. However, That’s Not Stopping Me From Giving Her A Dozen Roses
Image source: Da3013
#20 My Funny Valentine
Image source: tgambee
#21 I Hope You Had A Rockin’ Valentine’s Day
Image source: Jenannsmith
#22 This Valentine’s Day Card
Image source: rad1ram
#23 Valentine’s Day
Image source: kenz024
#24 A Strange Girl I’ve Hardly Ever Talked To Handed This To Me At The Begining Of Class Today. I Was The Only Kid She Gave This To And I Don’t Know What To Think Of It
Image source: datchanchan
#25 Turned My Husband’s Favorite Saying Into A Valentine’s Day Gift For Him
Image source: sloe-eyed
#26 As If Being Deployed For Valentine’s Day Isn’t Bad Enough. Thanks, Donovan
Image source: SAPHEI
#27 Mom Was Eager To Show Me Her Valentine’s Present From My Dad. He Thinks He’s Hilarious
Image source: Sigma_Rho
#28 I Made My Husband A Valentine’s Day Gift This Year. What Can I Say, I’m A Hopeless Romantic
Image source: cstruiks
#29 My Valentine’s Gift From Last Week Has Assorted Beef Jerky Instead Of Chocolates
Image source: colby979
#30 I Was Told You Might Like My Valentine’s Day Card
Image source: maryjaneexperience
#31 Happy Valentine’s Day
Image source: FairchildIV
#32 I Found This Picture In My Camera Roll Of A Shirt My Mom Made For My 1-Year-Old For Valentine’s Day
Image source: corbillardier
#33 This Questionable Valentine’s Day Card I Got Last Year
Image source: Professional-Log2127
#34 For The Girl Who Doesn’t Like Flowers, But Loves Pickles, I Present A Bouquet Of Pickles For Valentine’s Day
Image source: Liquid_lunch420
#35 Made This Apple Watch Stand For My Boyfriend As A Valentine’s Day Gift
Image source: iDiddleKiddos
#36 A Picture Of A Valentine’s Day Present My Wife Just Sent Me. Should I Be Concerned?
Image source: Grand_Admiral_Bronn
#37 Girlfriend Got Me A Really Sweet And Geeky Gift For Valentine’s Day
Image source: RockPaperBFG
#38 Our Valentine’s Cards This Year Kinda Compliment Each Other
Image source: teamoth
#39 Both Of My Childrens’ Grandmothers Bought Them The Same Valentine’s Day Cards
Image source: Pockes
#40 This Scary Magikarp I Fed To My Girlfriend On Valentine’s Day. She Loved It Anyways
Image source: Nermit
#41 Made This For My Valentine
Image source: Mediocre-Muffin89
#42 Valentine’s Day Card From My Wife
Image source: little_truths_studio
#43 Got An Early Valentine’s Day Gift From My Husband
Image source: LindsayDuck
#44 Valentine’s Day Gift From My Husband. He Couldn’t Wait 3 Days To Give It To Me
Image source: Ashgenie
#45 A Quickie For My Valentine
Image source: soup_or_sara
#46 I Made My Boyfriend A Valentine’s Day Present, But I Just Feel Like It’s A Flop
Image source: krcg88
#47 My Wife Always Comes Through With The Best Valentine’s Day Gift
Image source: ed32965
#48 I Made My Boyfriend A Valentine’s Day Card
Image source: Cupofkelsey
#49 Valentine’s Present From My Girlfriend Of My One True Love
My girlfriend got me a framed picture of my own bag of golf clubs as she says they’re my one true love.
Image source: iGaza
#50 The Best Valentine’s Present Ever
Image source: tanderoo123
