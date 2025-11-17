50 Brides That Embraced A Different Look On Their Wedding Day

A wedding dress not only makes the bride look and feel pretty. It’s a chance to express individuality, creativity and sometimes even to pay homage to family tradition. Some brides opt for DIY wedding dresses – it’s cheap, personal and definitely unique. Thrifty brides know where and how to find unconventional wedding gowns without breaking the bank.
Some brides on this list even decided to trade a wedding dress for a wedding suit. However, what ties all of these pictures together is that all of the looks are in some way unconventional. Be it color, shape or style. So, dear pandas, upvote your favorite unique dresses and leave a comment under those that left the biggest impression. And check out our interview with the Rock n Roll Bride magazine editor Kat Williams to learn more about unconventional wedding dresses!
#1 A Part Of Me Was Worried I Would Regret Not Wearing A Dress For Our Wedding. Needless To Say Once We Got The Photos Back I No Longer Cared About The Dress
Image source: sarbrosious
#2 Decided To Photobomb My Wife During Our Wedding Photoshoot Last Month
Image source: Thatguy9211
#3 Floral Wedding Dress: What Bouquet Should I Get?
Image source: dragon_sydney
#4 Heard Such Kind And Helpful Thoughts When I Posted About Wanting To Wear A Red Dress. Here’s How It Turned Out
Image source: Illyria222
#5 My Wedding Dress Didn’t Arrive In Time So I Wore My Mom’s 1960s Wedding Dress And It Was Perfect For Our Backyard Ceremony
Image source: esuslee
#6 I’m So Excited About My Wedding Dress, I Feel Like A Fairy
Image source: myfriendsrock98
#7 Traditional Wedding Of A British-Ghanaian Couple In London
Image source: Darqseyd
#8 My Colorful Wedding Dress. Fabric From Ghana, Dress Custom-Made In Kenya
Image source: tiredmilennial
#9 My Green “Wedding” Dress. Don’t Let Anyone Tell You What To Do – Do You With Your Wedding
Image source: Danswoman
#10 Wedding Dress With Gold-Work Embroidery
Image source: Yoiton
#11 Black Wedding Dress
Image source: MissMizeri
#12 My Mother (The Sewing Queen) And My Mother-In-Law (The Crochet Queen) Made My Wedding Dress
Image source: howlingwulvi
#13 Traditional Slay: Bridal Attire Of The Fulani Women, West Africa
Image source: TheAfternoonStandard
#14 My Totally Non-Traditional Totally Awesome Dress. The Giant Purple Skirt Was Removable For Dancing, Underneath Was A Silk Sheath With Short Mermaid Train
Image source: WhiskeySteeves
#15 Tie-Dye Wedding Dress
Image source: RIPJ4WZ
#16 I Designed It, And My Mom Made It. I Couldn’t Be Happier With The Way My Unconventional Dress Turned Out
Image source: articulateantagonist
#17 I Finally Got The Pictures Back From My Wedding A Few Months Ago And Just Wanted To Share My Non-Traditional Wedding Dress
Image source: Emnightshayamalan
#18 Bride In India
Image source: weddingindia1
#19 Our Super Mario And Rainbow Unicorn Wedding. We Decided To Have Some Fun With Our Wedding Reception. Our Wedding Party Was All In Rainbows Too
Image source: MissyeffinG
#20 Ghana, West Africa. Ghanaian Weddings Are Famous For Their Colorfulness
Image source: akiboatimpressions
#21 Lucky To Witness One Of Two Japanese Wedding. This One In Particular Appeared Right Before Me
Image source: lanphantastic
#22 My Custom Dress Is Ready. Can’t Wait To Try It On
Image source: roxybudgy
#23 I Made A Non-Traditional Wedding Dress
Image source: Sunshine_manifest
#24 My Photos Finally Came Back. This Is Me And My Best Friend Since We Were Toddlers
Image source: LankySandwich
#25 My Dream Wedding Dress
Image source: Pak_Cricket_Best
#26 My Pakistani Wedding Back In May
Image source: mahassan91
#27 Just Had To Share My Dress. Wish I Could Wear It Every Day
Image source: Sow_My_Hautes
#28 Photos From My Winter Wedding In Teuta Matoshi Dress
If you are thinking of getting a non-white dress trust me you won’t regret it! I was anxious at first but once I had the dress I selected the color palette to work around it and it all fell into place so well!
The dress is from Teuta Matoshi, I did the custom sizing and it was a perfect fit, the only alteration needed was the length (too long). They even did some customization to the dress for no extra cost, like adding a modesty panel to the corseted back and making my husband a pocket square that we didn’t end up using. Would definitely recommend buying from them.
Image source: parisburnscp
#29 We Did It
Image source: Riderkes, heatherkliss
#30 Traditional Wedding Dress Of North Caucasian People. It Was Heavy And Very Beautiful
Image source: reddit.com
#31 Our Gothic Queen Katie Looking Stunning In Her Bespoke Charcoal And Slate Grey Gown
Image source: thecoutureco
#32 My Wedding Dress
By far my biggest dye project. Rit dye on pure silk chiffon and then hand-dyed opals to sew on the said dress (rit again) looked so good in the sunlight and I love how it turned out. Thanks heap for your advice over the past 2 years.
Image source: mittencats
#33 Ordos-Style Mongolian Wedding Head-Dress
Image source: khoshutsuld
#34 Please Excuse My Messy House, But My Custom Black Wedding Dress Came In The Mail Today. I Can’t Wait For My Fiancé To See It, So I Had To Share It Somewhere
Image source: minasmorgirl
#35 Traditional Style Of Bride Dress In Takasuda
Image source: kamakura.yorozuya
#36 I Crocheted My Own Wedding Dress. 21 Days, 121 Hours, 79,000+ Stitches
Image source: jazzygurumi
#37 Found My Indian Wedding Dress! It Was The Most Sparkly Outfit They Had In The Store
Image source: maheyka
#38 Update On The Grey/Blue Dress: Got Married
Image source: xKobito
#39 Halloween Wedding. Under 10k. Who Says You Can’t Have Creepy, Cheap And Nice Things?
Image source: PostmodernMorticia
#40 Something A Little Different, My Modern Cheongsam, A Traditional Chinese Wedding Dress, That I’ll Be Wearing Down The Aisle
Image source: TheWeebQueen
#41 My Unconventional Wedding Dress, I Seriously Love The Train
Image source: wedding-throwaway-
#42 I Got To Go To A Traditional Korean Wedding Today At The House Of Changwon
Image source: theglobeisbeautiful
#43 Said Yes To The Red Dress
Image source: NoPresence6987
#44 An Unconventional Wedding For An Unconventional Couple. We Got Married 11 Days Ago And It’s Been Amazing So Far
Image source: throwmetowolves
#45 Black Wedding Dress Is The Move. So Happy In Love With My Metal Man
Image source: uracodfish
#46 Full Moon Union Under The Blue Moon Of All Hallows’ Eve
Image source: goowitch
#47 I Was Set On A Green Dress, And I Am So Thrilled With The Choice I Made
Image source: technicolournurd
#48 I Found My Dress! Not Your Typical Wedding Dress But I’m Getting Married In Southern Germany So Why Not
Image source: girlacrosstheocean
#49 My Dream Dress
Image source: steensley
#50 The Black Wedding Gown And A Matching Bat Veil I Made For My Friend’s Halloween Wedding
Image source: tacorockin
#51 Picked Up My Non Traditional Dress Yesterday!
#52 We Did It! 2/10/20 At Lookout Mountain Colorado. Best Day Ever!
Image source: sstrelnikova1
#54 My Very Non Traditional Dress 😍
#55 Court House Wedding Dress!
