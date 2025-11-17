50 Wholesome Pics Of Adopted Pets That Show What Joy Giving Them A Second Chance Brings To Everybody (June Edition)

It is that time of the month when we are ready to present you with some new photos featuring cute pets who have happily found their forever homes. We have compiled a long list of images shared by the online community on Reddit, along with some short stories about the fresh pet parents and their fluffy babies. You can admire adorable kittens, playful puppies, and some grown-ups who have been given a second chance at life and found loving families.

Adopting a pet is a significant decision that should not be made spontaneously. While there are exceptions to this rule, we have all heard heartwarming stories about people who stumbled upon homeless felines in need and decided to adopt them instantly. Then it all resulted in some wonderful outcomes for both- the cat and the rescuer. However, today we would like to discuss the most responsible and thoughtful way to bring a new family member into our home. We had the opportunity to speak with Paulina Andrzejewska, a cat and dog behaviorist, who is an expert in understanding the dynamics between dogs and cats. She also assists dog owners in training their beloved companions. Scroll down to learn more about what we found out!

#1 I’ve Been Trying To Rescue This Tiny Lady From Under A Broken Sidewalk For The Last Three Days. Today I Succeeded. Little Does She Know She’s About To Be Spoiled For Life

Image source: Dont_Tell_Me_Now

#2 When Your Husband Finds A Stray Kitten.. Very Hard To Say No!

Image source: Chipotleislyfee

#3 We Were Worried That The Cats Wouldn’t Get Along With The New Puppy

Image source: arykmax

#4 Our Buba, Found On The Highway In A Plastic Bag, After 4 Days With Us She’s Already Potty Trained, Happy

Image source: kaltasikni

#5 Tadpole And Joey Less Than An Hour After Moving Into Their Forever Home. I Think They Love Their New Dad Already 💕

Image source: Jacsmom

#6 Meet Nugget!

Image source: Shyra1989

#7 Onyx, My First Pet, My Pride And Joy

Image source: cancerbabygoincrazy

#8 Two Week Old Void

Image source: corpusapostata

#9 Got Our Husky A Kitten And They Are Smitten

Image source: ShannonsParade

#10 Adopted My Sweet Kendall From Animal Control Last Week

Image source: Equivalent-Map-3207

#11 What’s One More? We Foster Failed

She’s the perfect final addition to our family. We feel insane but we tried to find her a home and instead found ourselves feeling like she was already home. Welcome to your forever home, Paloma

Image source: Syngoniumgirl

#12 Happy First Cat Dad Father’s Day To Me ! Meet Frida And Florence

Image source: beforemyeyesforget

#13 He’s Never Been Around Cats Before So I Was Nervous Taking In A New Kitten… But They Quickly Became Best Friends 💕

Image source: lishyloser

#14 She Came Up To Me And Just Started Meowing For Me To Pay Attention To Her, I Liked Her So Much That I Took Her Home, Now I Think How To Call This Beauty With Beautiful Graces!

Image source: Horrofternoon

#15 Adopted This Little One 2 Weeks Ago

Image source: neamli

#16 My New Kitten Philip J Fry, Small Fry For Now

Image source: silver_fawn

#17 Picked Up A New Newfie For My Other Newfie. Everyone Meet Hank

Image source: Constant-Recover-935

#18 Meet Winston ❤️

Image source: hewelcher13

#19 New Kitten And Her Ice Cream Toy

Image source: a_tattooed_artist

#20 I Present To You Mireya. We Found Her A Week Ago In A Very Cold Ditch, We Adopted Her And We Made Her A Coat. I Love Her So Much. [oc]

Image source: Mistressafrodita

#21 Adopted This Sweet Girl While We Foster Her Siblings! Her Name Is Coconut!

Image source: viku123

#22 Adopted My Girl!

Image source: Emergency-Train-5177

#23 Adopted This King A Week Ago!!

Image source: Wolf_God_020287

#24 I Adopted These Two Bundles Of Joy Recently – They Seem To Have Settled In Quite Nicely. The Burnt One Is Named Haru, And The Lightly Toasted One Is Mango!

Image source: rugile

#25 I Got This Handsome Dude Yesterday. His Name Is Charlie

Image source: Relative_Neck

#26 My Roomate Adopted This Baby! She’s Been Hospitalized But Survived And Now Happy With Us ❤️ We Are Thinking Naming Her Ursula, Another Ideas?

Image source: onlyludovica

#27 Mirra Is Home With Us! Thank You For All The Well Wishes!

Image source: Hoperosaliex

#28 We Added A Family Member To The Homestead! Hopefully He’ll Keep The Turkeys Out Of Our Garden

Image source: Al4Jenkins

#29 The Sick Baby Chose Me!

Image source: Shyra1989

#30 We Adopted This Sweet Boy!

Image source: Emptydata_Enzo

#31 I Adopted This Voidling Today!

Image source: v1k1rox

#32 Adopted The Little Boi 2 Weeks Ago

Image source: neamli

#33 Meet Our Newest Babies, Mia And Lilly!

Image source: SpaZMonKeY777

#34 New Kitten’s First Nap In Her New Home!

Image source: The_Shadow_Of_Yor

#35 My New Friend

Image source: Goldigger101

#36 Just Reserved This Lil Guy As A Pal For My 1 Yr Old Cat Who Is Lonely, He Can Come Home W Us At The End Of The Month!

Image source: dracumorda

#37 Pretty Girl Names For This Baby?

Image source: ImaBeRealRich

#38 Few Days Ago We’ve Adopted Our Baby Boy Peter

Image source: SteveHood

#39 Meet Olive! My Second Kitty. Got Her From A Rescue Yesterday. Shes So Small

Image source: Woolmouth

#40 Introducing Amadeus. I Got Him Only Two Days Ago And Now I Can’t Imagine My Life Without Him

Image source: pippythepaladin

#41 Just Adopted This Cutie! Renamed Him Bear Because That’s Exactly What He Looks Like. He Is So So Sweet And So Friendly

Image source: cucumberscities

#42 Our Newest Family Member, Nero

Image source: fugly_neighbour

#43 I Adopted A Cat Today!

Image source: dstroh_

#44 (Oc) Reddit, Meet Pearl. My Lil Street Kitty

Image source: itskaymay

#45 Here Is Pickles. The Newest Criminal In Our Gang

Image source: ultrablanca

#46 What Should I Name Her ??? Any Suggestions!!!!

Image source: i-m_grooot

#47 My New Baby Tofu 💜

Image source: NinetailsBestPokemon

#48 Just Adopted These Wild Boys And Struggling To Name Them. Any Suggestions?

Image source: sunshineandzen

#49 Our Newest Residents Here At Sara Morocco And We Are In Love!

Image source: sproggs44

#50 Guess My New Puppy’s Breed!

Image source: FoxSeaHole

