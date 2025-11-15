40 Embarrassing Moments People Didn’t Know Who They Were Talking To And Made A Fool Of Themselves

When you think about it, the internet is a democracy. Whether you’re the President, an award-winning scientist, or just a spiteful troll, you can create a Twitter account and go from one thread to another, explaining to other users why they’re stupid. However, if you’re actually doing it, that’s precisely what you need to keep in mind. It’s just a matter of time before you run into someone who can call out your BS. And when that happens, you’re going to end up on the subreddit r/DontYouKnowWhoIam. Like the name suggests, this online community is dedicated to those spicy moments when people were oblivious to who they were talking to, and has collected quite a lot of them since its inception in 2015. Here are some of the best ones.

#1 Regional Reports Manager

Image source: mopeiobebeast

#2 Underestimating A Multi Talented Model!

Image source: loleatme

#3 Learn To Speak English

Image source: ZenLikeCalm

#4 The Guy Then Came At Him Saying He Violated The Hippocratic Oath

Image source: NoBananaRunts

#5 Red Faces All Round

Image source: ItalianGreyhounds

#6 Experience ≠ Skill Level

Image source: paradox4286

#7 Challenging A Doctor

Image source: wsavi5

#8 Don’t You Know What I Am?

Image source: you-want-nodal

#9 He’s Egyptian

Image source: JammyDucky

#10 Becky Says Do Your Research About Vaccines Y’all!

Image source: jmrormj

#11 Karen vs. Owner

Image source: YessRules

#12 Accusing A Former Us Secretary Of Labor Of Being A Keyboard Warrior

Image source: Ravenae

#13 Physician Didn’t Read A (Verified) Acct Bio Of Another Doctor Before Patronising Him About His Area Of Expertise

Image source: NastyLittleHobbitses

#14 Accusing The Artist Based On Images From The Artist’s Own Website

Image source: Lumberjack_Mike

#15 Man Tries To Lecture History Professor On History

Image source: lordofthehamstrings

#16 Tony Hawk Tries To Rent A Car

Image source: Minxy0707

#17 What Are The Odds, Really?

Image source: beerbellybegone

#18 Director Is Asked What Her Job Is

Image source: paintballer18181

#19 Anti-Masker Gets Shut Down Quickly

Image source: ItalianGreyhounds

#20 Sauna Advice

Image source: EstonianSaunas

#21 A Different Kind Of Dykwim

Image source: Da_Xeqtr

#22 Ah Well

Image source: mathewsam0

#23 My Friend Is A Scientist, So Exchanges Like This Occur Almost Every Day

Image source:  LazagnaAmpersand

#24 Running “Coach” Meets The Runner He Bases His Training On

Image source: How_Far_We_Done_Fell

#25 It Happens Again

Image source: spikeiscool2015

#26 Asian? It Must Be A Chinese Puppet Handler

Image source: MadHardHatter

#27 Spotted On Tictac

Image source: ThatOneGuyOT

#28 Please Educate Yourself About Vaccines

Image source: Valentinay95

#29 Someone Lied On Their Resume

Image source: beerbellybegone

#30 In All Fairness I Don’t Tend To Wear T-Shirts With My Boss’s Name On Them

Image source: JohnTheWegie

#31 Oh You R So Cool And Must Be A Really Important Person

Image source: Noname_Maddox

#32 Having A Ba In Politics Is Better Than Being A Constitutional Lawyer, Right?

Image source: beerbellybegone

#33 “Are You Neil Patrick Harris Like Huh”

Image source: RedactedByElves

#34 Youtube Doing What Youtube Does Best

Image source: ItalianGreyhounds

#35 Explaining What Baguette Means To A French Person

Image source: Hotmessrepublic

#36 Man Who Helped Legalise Gay Marriage In Gb Accused Of Doing Nothing For Lesbians

Image source: mildbeanburrito

#37 Guys Tells John Wayne Parr, That He’s Friends With John Wayne Parr

Image source: ThikThak1

#38 Tried To Start Some Racial Nonsense

Image source: ItalianGreyhounds

#39 Arnold The Schwarzenegger

Image source: ItalianGreyhounds

#40 Twitter Telling The Autor To Read His Own Article

Image source: vianaernesto

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
More from this Author
