“He Does Not Want To Be There”: Ethan Hawke’s Pairing With Sydney Sweeney Sparks Online Firestorm

The internet went into a full-blown spiral the moment they saw Ethan Hawke paired with Sydney Sweeney for the Actors on Actors series.
Many wondered whether the pairing was some form of karmic revenge after the scandal following Ethan’s divorce from Uma Thurman.
“Someone hates him to do this to him,” one commented online.
The internet had a meltdown over Ethan Hawke being paired with Sydney Sweeney for the Actors on Actors series
Image credits: variety
The Actors on Actors is an annual interview series that pairs some of the most talked-about artists from the industry. The paired actors are often from different genres, generations, or career stages.
As they sit face to face, the artists candidly talk about their careers and what it’s like to work in showbiz.
Image credits: Jesse Grant/Deadline via Getty Images
Image credits: anoncausepak
Variety and CNN unveiled the lineup for the 23rd season of the show, which will see Ariana Grande sitting opposite Adam Sandler for the first episode.
Other pairings include Julia Roberts and Sean Penn, Jonathan Bailey and David Corenswet, Cynthia Erivo and Hugh Jackman, and Jennifer Lawrence and Leonardo DiCaprio.
But it was the pairing of Sydney Sweeney with Ethan Hawke that sent the internet into a meltdown.
“The face of a man who just had the most inane conversation of his life,” read one comment online
Image credits: Variety
Image credits: linno100te
“Poor Ethan pulled the short straw,” one commented, while another wrote, “My thoughts are with ethan hawke.”
“Who did Ethan Hawke piss off?” one asked.
Another said, “What did Sydney Sweeney do to deserve this? Ethan Hawke is an old los*r.”
“Imagine still getting karma for cheating on Uma Thurman,” said another.
Image credits: ethanhawke
Image credits: shookgirl96
Image credits: evenstqrs
Some claimed it was “karma for cheating on uma.”
“He’s a cheater anyways,” one said. “He’ll probably enjoy listening to her vocal fry regardless of her having the acting capabilities of a cereal box.”
“What did ethan hawke do to deserve this?” one asked, to which another user replied, “Cheating on Uma Thurman obviously.”
Image credits: Fred Hayes/WireImage/Getty
Ethan Hawke and Uma Thurman met on the set of Gattaca in 1997 and went on to become one of Hollywood’s most famous power couples.
“There’s a certain intimacy to the work that we do. Imaginative intimacy,” he said when asked about co-stars falling in love on set during a GQ interview in September.
Ethan and Uma split in the wake of rumors about him cheating on her with their nanny Ryan Shawhughes
Image credits: FINlCK
Image credits: happyenchilada2
“It’s such a high. It feels dangerous and thrilling. It turns the temperature up in your life,” he continued. “It can be like falling in love at summer camp. It doesn’t have any connection to the dailiness of real life. That’s the danger of it.”
The couple exchanged wedding vows in 1998 and became parents to daughter Maya, 27, and son Levon, 23.
Image credits: ethanhawke
Uma filed for a divorce in 2004 in the wake of rumors about him having an affair with their nanny Ryan Shawhughes.
Although Ethan denied cheating on the Pulp Fiction star, he went on to date Ryan after the split and married her in 2008.
They are parents to two daughters, Clementine, 17, and Indiana, 14.
Image credits: FX
Image credits: RynVader
The actor spoke about his views on cheating and said he believes humans are not monogamous.
“People have such a childish view of monogamy and fidelity,” he said in a 2013 interview with Mr. Porter. “‘He’s cheated so he’s bad, she’s cheated so she’s bad,’ as opposed to a recognition that our species is not monogamous.”
The actor went on to say that his “relationship with [his] present wife” was “thrilling” and he’s “committed to it.”
“But neither she nor I know what shape the future will come in,” he continued. “S*xual fidelity can’t be the whole thing you hang your relationship on. If you really love somebody you want them to grow, but you don’t get to define how that happens. They do.”
Image credits: Warner Bros.
Image credits: shadowbxnned
The Training Day actor has previously said he felt “depressed” after his breakup with Uma and found the media coverage about it “humiliating.”
He also said he vowed to his kids never to publicly talk about the split.
“The public eye is like gasoline, but what makes divorce hard is the stuff that makes it hard for everyone—the family elements, how to help the kids through it,” he told the Los Angeles Times last month.
“I’m so envious of people who have amicable splits.”
“I can’t really talk about this because I vowed to my kids so many times not to talk about the divorce in public,” he went on to say.
“But one thing I will say is if you get the privilege of travelling the world, you realise that everywhere men and women have a tremendous amount of difficulty staying married.”
Sydney Sweeney previously appeared on the hit Actors on Actors series opposite Christina Ricci
After their divorce was finalised in 2005, Uma said in a 2006 interview with Parade that she “cannot participate in anything critical” about her “children’s father.”
“I just need to keep peace,” she told the outlet. “I think it’s fair to say that I haven’t said one mean thing, and I’m not going to start now. It’s terrible for my family.”
“Somebody on his team is getting fired for making him do ts [sic],” one commented online
Image credits: geokonic__
Image credits: 11stkid
Image credits: nominluv_
Image credits: paddington127
Image credits: floptinaboots
Image credits: Bananas4Gibbons
Image credits: RefriedBeanDip
Image credits: Karolina_Minoru
Follow Us