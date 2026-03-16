43 Jaw-Dropping Outfits From Oscars 2026 That Left Fans Speechless

The 98th Academy Awards have finally arrived, and Hollywood Boulevard is officially the most glamorous place on Earth right now. With Conan O’Brien returning to the helm for the second year, the energy at the Dolby Theatre is unmatched as we celebrate a massive year for cinema.
But before the first golden statuette is handed out to either the haunting depths of Sinners or the high-stakes world of Marty Supreme or the adrenaline-fueled track of F1, let’s take a look at the real show happening on the red carpet.
Here are the timeless looks by Bored Panda from the 2026 Oscars red carpet.
#1 Elle Fanning
Fanning donned a custom Givenchy ballgown by Sarah Burton featuring a strapless hourglass bodice and a voluminous tulle skirt with a double train.
The white gown was adorned with delicate lavender wisteria petal embellishments cascading from the bodice down to the hem.
She completed her look with Cartier jewelry and wore her hair in a soft, elegant style.
Image source: Arturo Holmes/Getty Images
#2 Kate Hudson
Hudson arrived in a strapless aquamarine blue gown featuring a plunging cutout neckline and a peplum-style silhouette.
The dress was covered in shimmering blue and silver sparkles that caught the light.
She accessorized the outfit with a diamond choker necklace set with a blue-green gemstone. Hudson was accompanied by her mom, Goldie Hawn.
Image source: Mike Coppola/Getty Images
#3 Georgina Chapman
Chapman appeared on the Oscars red carpet in a strapless red gown featuring a fitted bodice and dramatic sculptural ruffle detailing around the hips.
The design flowed into a sleek mermaid-style skirt with a soft train.
She paired the look with delicate jewelry and styled her long blonde hair in loose waves with soft glam makeup.
Image source: Arturo Holmes/Getty Images
#4 Heidi Klum
Klum walked the Oscars red carpet in a nude strapless gown featuring a corset bustier and a sleek column skirt covered in pearls, sequins, and cross embellishments.
She layered pearl choker necklaces with a cross charm and added rings with nude Paris Texas heels. Her dirty-blonde hair was styled in tousled waves, paired with glowing makeup and glossy lips.
Image source: Mike Coppola/Getty Images
#5 Regina Hall
Hall arrived in a black gown featuring a bold asymmetrical off-the-shoulder neckline with sculptural draping.
The design revealed a metallic gold corset-style panel at the waist and a sleek skirt with a thigh-high slit.
She accessorized with a gold clutch, delicate jewelry, and black platform heels.
Image source: Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
#6 Demi Moore
The Substance star stepped onto the Oscars red carpet in a dramatic, feathered Gucci gown featuring a strapless bodice with long black plumes.
The design transitioned into glossy green feathers at the cinched waist before continuing into a fitted skirt and trailing train with alternating green and black feather details.
She completed her look with statement earrings and a cuff bracelet.
Image source: Mike Coppola/Getty Images
#7 Anne Hathaway
Hathaway made her Oscars return after 12 years in a strapless floral tapestry gown featuring a belted waist and a sweeping floor-length train.
She paired the look with matching elbow-length gloves and Bulgari diamond jewelry, including a statement necklace and chandelier earrings.
Her long brown hair was styled in a half-up, half-down look.
Image source: Jeff Kravitz/Getty Images
#8 Timothée Chalamet
The actor who’s in the running for Best Actor for his role in Marty Supreme appeared in an all-white suit by Givenchy, designed by Sarah Burton.
The tailored look featured a sleek silhouette and was styled with dark sunglasses. He completed the ensemble with coordinated white trousers and polished shoes.
Image source: Mike Coppola/Getty Images
#9 Mikey Madison
Anora, the actress, arrived in a blood-red Dior gown featuring a structured, curved bodice and off-the-shoulder straps.
The draped design was adorned with matching floral petal details and gathered at one side to create a high leg slit.
She paired the look with burgundy peep-toe pumps and Tiffany & Co. jewelry.
Image source: Mike Coppola/Getty Images
#10 Shayna Mchale
McHale wore a dramatic black gown featuring voluminous sculpted shoulders and a textured, shimmering fabric.
The design included a plunging neckline and a high thigh slit that revealed black pointed heels.
She accessorized with drop earrings and a bracelet, while her hair was styled in soft side-parted waves with bold makeup and red nails.
Image source: Arturo Holmes/Getty Images
#11 Kirsten Dunst
Dunst appeared in a timeless black Celine gown featuring a sleek, minimalist silhouette.
She kept the look classic with subtle jewelry and her honey-blonde hair styled in soft waves with a side part.
Image source: Mike Coppola/Getty Images
#12 Zoe Saldaña
Saldaña arrived in a black Saint Laurent slip dress featuring a sheer floral lace bodice and a matte skirt that flowed softly to the floor.
She accessorized with a striking diamond and ruby necklace, diamond stud earrings, and coordinating rings.
Her dark hair was styled in a romantic updo, paired with soft makeup.
Image source: Mike Coppola/Getty Images
#13 Melissa Mccarthy
McCarthy arrived in a crystal-embellished gown featuring a fitted champagne-toned silhouette covered in cascading beadwork.
The design was paired with long black sleeves and a high neckline that contrasted the sparkling bodice.
She accessorized with drop earrings, rings, and a black clutch.
Image source: Mike Coppola/Getty Images
#14 Rose Byrne
The Platonic star arrived in a dramatic strapless black Dior gown featuring a voluminous trumpet silhouette.
The dress was adorned with intricate beaded floral embroidery across the bodice, waist, and hemline of its train.
She accessorized with stud earrings and a gold flower-shaped collar necklace. Byrne finished the look with a bold red lip.
Image source: Mike Coppola/Getty Images
#15 Leonardo Dicaprio
DiCaprio donned a classic black tuxedo paired with a crisp white dress shirt and a black bow tie.
The tailored look was finished with polished black dress shoes.
Image source: Julian Hamilton/Getty Images
#16 Alicia Silverstone
The Clueless star embraced Old Hollywood glamour in a strapless velvet and sequin gown featuring a plunging black bodice, matching velvet gloves, and a draped white skirt.
She accessorized the look with gold and diamond drop earrings and a delicate necklace. Her ombre blonde hair was styled in loose waves with a middle part, paired with black eyeliner, rosy blush, and frosty coral-pink lipstick.
Image source: Kevin Mazur/Getty Images
#17 Audrey Nuna
The K-Pop Demon Hunters star wore a custom Thom Browne gown featuring a structured, military-inspired blazer-styled bodice with lines of gold sequins cascading down the front.
The design transitioned at the waist into a voluminous, sculpted skirt with a moiré texture and layered nylon-like fabric underneath.
Image source: Mike Coppola/Getty Images
#18 Emma Stone
Stone arrived in a shimmering silver Louis Vuitton gown featuring capped sleeves and a sleek, body-hugging silhouette covered in reflected sequins.
The metallic design gave the dress a liquid-like effect under the lights.
She styled her deep auburn hair in a bouncy bob with a deep side part and paired the look with soft peachy makeup.
Image source: Mike Coppola/Getty Images
#19 Jacob Elordi
The Frankenstein star arrived at the Oscars in a tailored Bottega Veneta suit, keeping the look sleek and classic on the red carpet.
He accessorized with Cartier jewelry, including C de Cartier 18-karat white gold, diamond stud earrings, 18-karat white gold Héritage onyx and diamond cufflinks, a triple-row Broderie de Cartier ring with 18-karat white gold and diamonds, a Panthère de Cartier ring in 18-karat white gold with diamonds, onyx, and emeralds, and a Tank à Guichets watch in platinum and leather.
He was accompanied by his mother, Melissa, as his plus one.
Image source: Mike Coppola/Getty Images
#20 Magie Kang
Kang appeared on the Oscars red carpet in a vibrant red off-the-shoulder gown featuring a ruched bodice and a softly draped knot detail at the neckline.
The fitted silhouette flowed into a pleated skirt with a subtle train.
She accessorized with a statement diamond necklace and rings.
Image source: Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
#21 Barbie Ferreira
The Euphoria star arrived in a structured cerulean Klein Blue gown by Zac Posen for GapStudio. The silhouette featured a low-cut corset bodice and a voluminous full skirt with a bow detail at the back.
She kept the accessories minimal with subtle silver jewelry and completed the outfit with Old Hollywood-style waves and a cool-toned lip.
Image source: Matei Horvath/Getty Images
#22 Charithra Chandran
The Bridgerton star made her Oscars debut in an emerald Miss Sohee gown from the brand’s Spring/Summer 2024 Couture collection.
She paired the look with a diamond necklace and matching earrings from Chopard.
The actress also wore a red Artists for Ceasefire pin on the red carpet, using the moment to call for a better world by speaking out against violence.
Image source: Arturo Holmes/Getty Images
#23 Mckenna Grace
Grace stepped onto the Oscars red carpet in a pale pink satin ballgown featuring a structured scoop-neck bodice and a dramatic full skirt with a long train.
She paired the look with matching pink opera gloves and diamond jewelry, including a delicate necklace and drop earrings.
Her blonde hair was styled in a soft updo with curtain bangs, complementing the overall look.
Image source: Frazer Harrison/Getty images
#24 Bruna Marquezine
Marquezine arrived in a strapless silver sequined gown featuring a sleek, body-hugging silhouette.
She accessorized the shimmering look with a delicate diamond necklace and matching earrings. Her dark bob was styled in a sharp middle-parted look.
Image source: Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
#25 Kristen Wig
Wiig appeared on the Oscars red carpet in a black gown featuring a draped, beaded bodice with a deep neckline.
The look flowed into a voluminous sheer skirt adorned with intricate embellishments arranged in a repeating pattern.
She accessorized with a chunky statement necklace, bracelets, and rings, while wearing her hair in loose, shoulder-length waves with natural glam makeup.
Image source: Kevin Mazur/Getty Images
#26 Kathy Bates
Bates stepped onto the Oscars red carpet in a silver-blue satin gown featuring long sleeves and a softly structured silhouette.
The bodice was embellished with delicate crystal detailing across the neckline and shoulders, while the skirt flowed into a subtle train.
She paired the look with a simple necklace, earrings, and a metallic clutch.
Image source: Mike Coppola/Getty Images
#27 Hannah Beachler
Beachler wore a strapless gold corset-style bodice adorned with delicate embellishments. She paired it with a tiered silver fringe skirt.
The star accessorized with a bold layered gold choker necklace, matching earrings, and bracelets, while carrying a jeweled clutch.
Image source: Jeff Kravitz/Getty Images
#28 Goldie Hawn
Hawn accompanied her daughter, Kate Hudson, and wore a black halter gown featuring sheer fabric and sparkling silver embellishments cascading down the bodice.
She paired the outfit with dramatic long gloves. Her blonde hair was styled in soft, voluminous waves.
Image source: Gilbert Flores/Getty Images
#29 Gwyneth Paltrow
Paltrow returned to the Oscars in a custom ivory silk strapless gown by Giorgio Armani Privé.
The design featured dramatic side cutouts with sheer crystal-embellished tulle panels running along the sides of the dress.
The actress accessorized with a Tiffany & Co. necklace and a matching ring.
Image source: Matei Horvath/Getty Images
#30 Priyanka Chopra And Nick Jonas
Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas walked the Oscars red carpet in a strapless white Dior gown featuring a high leg slit accented with cascading black-and-white ruffles.
She paired the look with pointed black heels, a diamond statement necklace, and stud earrings.
Meanwhile, Jonas complemented her in a classic black tuxedo with a white dress shirt and black bow tie.
Image source: Gilbert Flores/Getty Images
#31 Ji-Young Yoo
Yoo wore a Carolina Herrera ball gown by Wes Gordon. The outfit featured a strapless pale blue bodice with a deep sweetheart neckline and a structured black waistband tied with a bow.
The look flowed into a voluminous navy ball skirt with pockets. She accessorized with a diamond drop necklace, stud earrings, and a sleek short bob.
Image source: Arturo Holmes/Getty Images
#32 Felicity Jones
Jones stepped out onto the Oscars red carpet in a pale-yellow Prada gown featuring a high bateau neckline and a sleek column silhouette.
The dress was layered with delicate tulle embellished with scattered crystals and finished with a soft trailing train.
She accessorized the retro-inspired look with 1920s Fred Leighton jewelry.
Image source: Kevin Mazur/Getty Images
#33 Marsai Martin
Martin wore a chocolate brown satin gown featuring a structured corset bodice and a fitted silhouette that flowed into a dramatic train.
The strapless design highlighted the sculpted neckline and draped detailing at the waist. She accessorized with a diamond choker necklace, stacked bracelets, and rings, while her short, wavy bob complemented her look.
Image source: Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
#34 Chase Infinity
Infiniti attended her first Oscars in a custom lavender Louis Vuitton silk gown featuring an asymmetric multilayered frill detail draped along the side.
The design required over 750 hours of craftsmanship to complete. She accessorized with diamond jewelry, including a De Beers London Summer choker necklace set with a 9.06-carat fancy intense yellow cushion diamond.
Image source: John Shearer/Getty Images
#35 Kieran Culkin
Culkin donned a brown tailored blazer layered over a black shirt and matching black trousers. He completed the look with polished black dress shoes and a watch, adding a small gold lapel pin to the jacket.
His tousled hair and light beard gave the formal ensemble a relaxed finish.
Image source: Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
#36 Isabela Moner
The Last of Us star donned the Oscars red carpet in a black leather gown featuring a structured corset bodice and a sleek, draped skirt with a subtle train.
The sleeveless design highlighted the sculpted neckline and fitted silhouette.
She accessorized her look with a green gemstone necklace and matching earrings, while her short bob with blunt bangs and smoky eye makeup completed the look.
Image source: Arturo Holmes/Getty Images
#37 Ejae
Ejae wore a shimmering gold Dior gown featuring crisscross wrap-style fabric that formed a high front slit.
The strapless bodice was accented with small black tuft details, while the skirt extended into a circular train with fringe along the hem.
She completed the look with pointed black pumps and styled her hair in a sleek bun.
Image source: Julian Hamilton/Getty Images
#38 Odessa A’zion
The Marty Supreme actress made her Oscars debut in an all-black Valentino ensemble featuring a plunging wrap-style jacket with subtle floral patterns and rhinestone embroidery.
She paired it with a long velvet skirt adorned with metallic flower-shaped details along the hips.
To complete her look, she accessorized with layered gem-encrusted chain necklaces and a black ribbon choker, while her jet-black curls were styled loose around her shoulders.
Image source: Kevin Mazur/Getty Images
#39 Ruth E. Carter
The American custom designer wore a strapless black-and-white gown featuring a sculpted black column skirt and a white lace bustier-style bodice.
The look was paired with a white satin shawl draped around her arms.
She accessorized with a delicate necklace, statement heels, and a sparkling clutch.
Image source: John Shearer/Getty Images
#40 Sigourney Weaver
Weaver arrived in a long-sleeved gold gown featuring intricate beadwork arranged in scalloped patterns across the fabric.
The design included a high neckline and embellished cuffs with contrasting blue detailing.
Image source: Arturo Holmes/Getty Images
#41 Isha M. Ambani
Ambani arrived in a strapless ivory gown adorned with colorful floral embroidery across the bodice and skirt.
The design featured a sleek silhouette with black side panel detailing.
She accessorized with a black choker necklace featuring a diamond pendant, drop earrings, and styled her hair in a sleek half-up look.
Image source: Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
#42 Mia Goth
Goth stunned in a cream Dior gown featuring a plunging neckline and delicate spaghetti straps.
The dress was crafted from layered, airy fabric embroidered with lace-like florals and finished with scalloped edges, with oversized fabric flowers blooming from one side of the bodice.
She paired the look with white strappy sandals and wore her hair in soft, middle-parted waves.
Image source: Matei Horvath/Getty Images
#43 Molly Sims
Sims adorned in a strapless pale-yellow gown featuring a structured bodice and a dramatic high-low skirt with a flowing train.
The sculptural design revealed strappy gold heels beneath the hem. She accessorized with a delicate gold necklace and gold earrings.
Image source: Kevin Mazur/Getty Images
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