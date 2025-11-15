49 Deal-Breaking Traits In A Significant Other, As Shared By People In This Online Group

Knowingly or not, we all have those little lists of qualities we tend to look for in a potential romantic partner. However, there’s also the other side of the coin—traits we’re not so stoked about. And while some of these unappealing traits we can accept or at least halfway tolerate, some of them are absolute deal-breakers that we simply can’t stand. And since nothing unites people more strongly than a common dislike, let’s talk about that.
Recently, Reddit user u/Pnd1528 went on the platform and asked fellow users to share an “all too common” trait they find extremely unattractive in the opposite (or same) sex. As expected, the Reddit community didn’t hesitate and delivered some pretty spot-on ones. Bored Panda has compiled a list of some of the best, relatable, and most interesting answers found in this viral thread, so here you go! As per usual, don’t forget to vote for your favorite submissions and feel free to talk about the traits you find unappealing in the comment section down below.
More info: Reddit
Image credits: SurFeRGiRL30
#1
Littering. You’d be surprised how many people dont give a f*** and throw s*** out their car window. It’s disgusting.
Image source: Ket_om
#2
Being rude to wait staff
Image source: nolindlitch
#3
Men bragging about being violent. Bar fights ain’t sexy honey.
Image source: Ffphoebeigh
#4
Shouting at their partners in public.
Image source: [deleted]
#5
Lack of compassion. They only seem to care about themselves.
Image source: 5yn3rgy
#6
The inability to admit they are wrong or when they apologize and then justify their actions.
Image source: BarneyFifesSchlong
#7
The “Im an a**hole and I don’t care if people call me an a**hole” attitude.
Image source: emmaj95
#8
A general lack of curiosity towards the world
Image source: free_billstickers
#9
Chewing with your mouth open. F*** dude it drives me crazy
Image source: Ligggmmmaaa22
#10
The “Alpha” mentality.
Image source: Tiny_Rage
#11
Always on their phone. This s*** annoys me so much, I want to talk to someone while looking at them. When they are constantly on their phone it makes me feel like I am talking to myself and its awkward as f***.
Image source: rocknrollhatesme
#12
Everyone says they want their partner to be super career ambitious. Screw that, I say put in your 40 hours then chill. I want someone who knows how to relax
Image source: 24520ls
#13
The telepathy tax. Partners who hold it against their SO when they fail to anticipate and fulfill their unspoken needs and desires.
Image source: WanderersEndgame
#14
Anyone who takes any advice, disagreement, constructive criticism as a personal attack
Image source: pdxblazer
#15
S*** talking others to make themselves look better
Image source: DisastrousCerberus
#16
Toxic positivity, I need to be able to feel bad for a moment when I am dealing with something crappy. It helps me get through it. I dislike people pleasers too, be kind but don’t be a doormat.
Image source: [deleted]
#17
Being oblivious to different economic circumstances.
Image source: flipflopgazer
#18
Just general “toxic”/jeslous behaviour.
No, i do not want to sleep with the Barista because they asked my name for my order. Yes, i was told to treat as I wanted to be treated as a child so I Will be polite and smile to others from Time to Time, this does not mean i want to shag every human being i interact with.
Image source: tptch
#19
People being obsessed with their social media presence.
Image source: theragamuffinman
#20
For me, its the girls who CONSTANTLY say “I’m ugly” and then you tell them they aren’t, and then they go “no, im really ugly” and it just goes back and forth. I can’t stand it :/
Image source: birbthatcantbreathe
#21
Narcissistic, that goes to both genders
Image source: Blue_Jay_Jen
#22
Self absorbed behavior… the Kardashian/Housewives of ??? Syndrome. You are NOT the star of some reality show, stop acting like it.
Image source: nottheotherone4
#23
The whole “let me push all your buttons, you’re wrong, I’m right, I do it because I think it’s funny to rile you up” schtick. Then repeat it immediately.
Image source: jackssweetheart
#24
Spitting. Just grosses me out.
Image source: tlcb84
#25
When they think that their taste in music makes them a superior person instead of just having different tastes. Applies to both genders. Edit: phrasing
Image source: existanthominid
#26
Being needy and acting like your the only human in their life. Like please give me a f****** break I didn’t adopt a 37 year old child.
Image source: Stressberries
#27
Refusing to do anything they think is considered more “feminine” cause they think it’s gay. Not washing your face doesn’t make you straight, it just makes you crusty. I may have some bias since i do lean towards more feminine guys, but there’s certain limits, man.
Image source: soappistols
#28
Fake tans, like the ones where they look orange. I’ve seen both men and women walking around like they are hot s*** looking like an Oompa Loompa
Image source: -eDgAR-
#29
Smell and poor hygene. No one smells just because they are a dude, they smell because they don’t clean themselves. Excessive body spray is not an alternative
Image source: issa_h26
#30
Making fun of my appearance, even as a joke. It’s a giant red flag and I won’t date anyone who “teases” me about it.
Image source: [deleted]
#31
Not being “teachable”, as in can’t be introspective or when faced with new information cannot budge on their initial opinions/conclusions, is unattractive. It comes off as stupid and arrogant and makes me feel like I’m dealing with someone who is unreasonable.
Image source: bnrkll
#32
Pushing you to do something you don’t want to because ” everyone does it and it’s fun”
Image source: Wildchickenfart
#33
When they can’t take no for an answer. This is a pretty broad statement, but a lot of guys have trouble taking no. It can go from slightly annoying to really scary in a heartbeat
Image source: murdockboy55
#34
Playing hard to get. if you like me just f**** tell me, stop beating around the bush.
edit: i am a girl.
Image source: aboba_3
#35
Inflated egos. Entitlement. Incapability of being humble and make fun of yourself.
Image source: Cybergor
#36
Lip fillers. Its super popular right now but it just grosses me the f*** out.
Image source: TannedCroissant
#37
Squeaky little girl voices, especially if it’s on purpose.
Image source: _keep_it_up_friend_
#38
People who only like one side of you. No, I’m not going to be upbeat and cracking jokes all the time, sometimes I wanna be serious and if you can’t even pretend to care then the whole relationship feels kinda fake
Image source: ostrichual
#39
Messiness and having poor hygiene.
Image source: Cybergor
#40
Feeling the need to post on social media constantly and pretending that they don’t care about it but obviously care A LOT
Image source: krhinesmith18
#41
Acting thirsty or making sexual innuendos early on. Nothing dries me up more
Image source: CrustyLettuceLeaf
#42
The need to take pictures so often and record everything. This should never have been normalized.
Image source: [deleted]
#43
Not taking the f***** compliment. Like, if I say your hair looks good today, and you say, “haha, no! It looks like s***!” And i try to tell you again that it looks good, if you disagree the second time, I will tell you that fine, I agree it looks like s***.
Image source: [deleted]
#44
Acting like being a b**** or being edgy is cool
Image source: [deleted]
#45
People who do things for ‘clout’ and don’t actually care for being genuine until they need something from you.
Image source: dennaleia
#46
“Im just too crazy😝”, “Not like other girls”
Image source: Noiseyboisey
#47
Acting stupid for attention.
Image source: [deleted]
#48
Using your partner as your therapist.
Man, I don’t know why I attract the ‘broken’ guys, but every date I’ve been on where it went past the first date, they’d start telling me all about their disturbing thoughts and I’d be supportive, but I’d internally be screaming because this was supposed to be a fun time and I didn’t emotionally prepare for this.
Image source: hoeisajoe
#49
Desperately trying to be unique
Image source: blu-mister
Follow Us