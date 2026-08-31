Dee Bradley Baker: Bio And Career Highlights

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Dee Bradley Baker: Bio And Career Highlights

Image credits: Wikimedia Commons

Dee Bradley Baker

August 31, 1962

Bloomington, Indiana, US

64 Years Old

Virgo

Dee Bradley Baker: Bio And Career Highlights

Who Is Dee Bradley Baker?

Dee Bradley Baker is an American voice actor known for his distinctive vocal range and mastery of animal and creature sounds. He brings countless animated characters to life with remarkable emotional depth.

His breakout came as Olmec in the game show Legends of the Hidden Temple, captivating young audiences with his booming, god-like voice. He further cemented his unique talent with creature vocalizations.

Early Life and Education

Growing up in Greeley, Colorado, Dee Bradley Baker’s parents, Nancy and Buddy, encouraged his early passion for performing. He began working in musicals, operas, and stand-up comedy by age nine.

He graduated from University High School before attending Colorado College, where he earned a Bachelor of Arts in Philosophy. During this time, he also studied biology, fine arts, and German, including a year overseas.

Notable Relationships

Dee Bradley Baker has maintained a private but enduring personal life, notably marrying Michelle Brown in 1990.

The couple shares two daughters, Josie Baker and Cora Baker, maintaining a stable family unit away from the public eye.

Career Highlights

Dee Bradley Baker’s extensive career includes iconic voice roles in animation, notably as Captain Rex and all clone troopers in the Star Wars: The Clone Wars series, showcasing his versatility across numerous distinct characters.

Beyond Star Wars, he is renowned for his creature vocalizations in Avatar: The Last Airbender as Appa and Momo, and as Perry the Platypus in Phineas and Ferb, bringing unique life to non-human roles.

He also earned a Primetime Emmy Award nomination for his role as Klaus Heissler in American Dad!, cementing his status as a versatile and celebrated voice talent.

Signature Quote

“You’ve got to connect with the things that you love.”

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
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