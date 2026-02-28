Every Disney Movie Coming Out in 2026

Disney movies in 2026 represent more than just another year on the studio’s calendar, as they signal a strategic turning point. After recent box office highs and publicized missteps, Disney enters this year with something to prove. Having spent decades acquiring different film studios, Walt Disney Studios looks to compete for the year’s top film.
Looking across the release schedule, 2026 presents a mix of familiar franchises and carefully positioned new projects. Some films aim to reignite long-standing fan enthusiasm, while others quietly test new creative waters. Together, they reveal how Disney is navigating a rapidly changing movie landscape. Here are all the scheduled Disney movies in 2026.
Send Help
Release Date: January 30
Studio Release Label: 20th Century Studios
Send Help stands out as one of the more intriguing wild cards among Disney movies in 2026. The project has quietly generated curiosity due to its unconventional positioning within Disney’s release slate, suggesting something that leans away from traditional spectacle. Sam Raimi, who directed the movie, returns to the horror genre after almost 17 years. In recent years, the studio has shown a willingness to back projects that don’t fit neatly into a single genre box.
If Send Help delivers on its promise of a more contained, story-driven experience, it could appeal strongly to adult audiences seeking something different. Its success may not be measured solely by box-office numbers, but by how effectively it expands perceptions of what Disney movies can be in 2026. Rachel McAdams and Dylan O’Brien lead the cast as a mistreated employee stranded on a deserted island together, as they fight for survival.
Psycho Killer
Release Date: February 20
Studio Release Label: 20th Century Studios
Psycho Killer is one of the more surprising inclusions tied to Disney movies in 2026, especially given its provocative title. Disney has increasingly explored genre storytelling in recent years, and this film appears to continue that trend. Its placement on the release schedule shows Disney hopes to begin the year in unfamiliar terrain with its horror choices.
If handled well, the film could broaden perceptions of what a Disney-backed release can look like. The studio has proven it can stretch creatively without alienating audiences. This project may be another step in that evolution. While Gavin Polone makes his feature directorial debut, more familiar faces and names are attached to the project, including Georgina Campbell and Malcolm McDowell.
In the Blink of an Eye
Release Date: February 27
Studio Release Label: Searchlight Pictures
In the Blink of an Eye feels positioned as a more emotionally driven entry among Disney movies in 2026. Unlike the others, the movie won’t have a theatrical release but will be available to stream on Hulu after its 2026 Sundance Film Festival premiere. The sci-fi drama stars Kate McKinnon, Rashida Jones, and Daveed Diggs. Disney has long excelled at stories that resonate on a personal level, and this film appears to tap into that strength. It could be one of the year’s quieter but more affecting releases.
Hoppers
Release Date: March 6
Studio Release Label: Walt Disney Pictures
The Daniel Chong-directed sci-fi action comedy Hoppers will be Disney’s first animated film release of 2026. It adds a lighter, more playful note to the lineup of Disney movies in 2026, positioning itself squarely as a family-friendly crowd-pleaser. The story centers on Mabel (voiced by Piper Curda), a passionate animal lover.
Mabel finds herself caught up in a breakthrough technology that allows human consciousness to be “hopped” into lifelike robotic animals. With this new ability, she literally steps into the world of woodland creatures, experiencing life from their perspective as she navigates the social and physical challenges of the animal kingdom. Hoppers packs a few A-list stars, including Jon Hamm, Meryl Streep, Dave Franco, Kathy Najimy, and Ego Nwodim.
Ready or Not 2: Here I Come
Release Date: March 27
Studio Release Label: Searchlight Pictures
Ready or Not 2: Here I Come enters Disney movies in 2026 with built-in recognition and expectations. Sequels often face pressure to justify their existence, especially when the original found success through originality. Picking up almost immediately after the events of the original, Ready or Not 2: Here I Come thrusts Grace (Samara Weaving) back into peril shortly after she survived a deadly game of hide-and-seek. Grace is drawn into an even more dangerous struggle when powerful rival families target her and her younger sister as part of another lethal ritual.
The Devil Wears Prada 2
Release Date: May 1
Studio Release Label: 20th Century Studios
Few sequels generate as much instant attention as The Devil Wears Prada 2. Its inclusion in Disney’s 2026 lineup reflects the studio’s willingness to revisit beloved properties with cultural staying power. The original film remains a pop culture staple, which makes this follow-up both exciting and risky. Nostalgia can be powerful, but only when handled carefully.
The sequel’s success will likely hinge on its ability to reflect how fashion, media, and ambition have changed. Audiences expect evolution, not imitation. If Disney captures that shift authentically, the film could resonate with both longtime fans and new viewers. This is one of 2026’s most closely watched releases.
The Mandalorian and Grogu
Release Date: May 22
Studio Release Label: Lucasfilm
The Mandalorian and Grogu represent Disney’s ongoing effort to bridge streaming success with theatrical storytelling. Among Disney movies in 2026, this title carries significant franchise weight. While the characters have already proven their popularity, a big-screen transition feels like a natural next step.
It’s a calculated move with high upside. Bringing these characters to theaters also raises expectations for scale and spectacle. If the film delivers on that promise, it could redefine how streaming-born properties expand theatrically. This release may set an important precedent.
Toy Story 5
Release Date: June 19
Studio Release Label: Walt Disney Pictures
Toy Story 5 arrives on the backbone of one of the most successful animated franchises in cinema history. This makes it one of the most emotionally charged Disney movies in 2026. The franchise has repeatedly found ways to justify its continued existence, despite earlier conclusions that felt definitive. With its iconic voice cast reprising their roles, Anna Faris, Greta Lee, Conan O’Brien, and Ernie Hudson are part of its new cast.
Moana
Release Date: July 10
Studio Release Label: Walt Disney Pictures
A new Moana project brings renewed focus to one of Disney’s most beloved modern properties. Within Disney movies in 2026, this title carries strong goodwill thanks to its cultural impact and enduring popularity. The original film resonated across generations, blending music, identity, and adventure.
Any continuation faces high expectations. Disney’s challenge will be to honor what made Moana special in its live-action take. If the studio expands that universe thoughtfully, the film could become another standout success.
Super Troopers 3: Winter Soldiers
Release Date: August 7
Studio Release Label: Searchlight Pictures
Super Troopers 3: Winter Soldiers is an unexpected but attention-grabbing entry for Disney in 2026. The franchise has always leaned heavily on cult appeal rather than mainstream dominance. Its return suggests confidence in the brand’s loyal fanbase. The last time audiences watched a Super Troopers movie, back in 2018, Disney had yet to acquire Searchlight Pictures. As such, if the film captures the irreverent tone fans expect while updating it for modern audiences, Super Troopers 3: Winter Soldiers could perform well. Otherwise, nostalgia alone may not be enough.
The Dog Stars
Release Date: August 28
Studio Release Label: 20th Century Studios
The Dog Stars appears poised to be one of the more dramatic and introspective Disney movies in 2026. Directed by Ridley Scott, The Dog Stars is a post-apocalyptic sci-fi film with a star-studded cast. They include Jacob Elordi, Margaret Qualley, Josh Brolin, Guy Pearce, and Benedict Wong. The movie, adapted from Peter Heller’s 2012 novel, is set in a post-apocalyptic world where a devastating flu pandemic has wiped out much of humanity. At its core, the story follows Hig, a civilian pilot who has survived the outbreak and now lives in near isolation at a remote airfield, accompanied only by his loyal dog and a hardened ex-marine companion.
Whalefall
Release Date: October 16
Studio Release Label: 20th Century Studios
Whalefall stands out as a concept-driven entry among Disney movies in 2026. Directed by Brian Duffield and based on Daniel Kraus’s 2023 novel of the same name, the story centers on a scuba diver (Austin Abrams) who embarks on a deep-sea mission to recover his deceased father’s (Josh Brolin) remains. While underwater, he’s unexpectedly swallowed whole by an enormous sperm whale, and the core of the film follows his desperate bid to survive with only limited oxygen and time on his side.
Hexed
Release Date: November 25
Studio Release Label: Walt Disney Pictures
Rather than relying on familiar franchise characters, Hexed leans into a magical coming-of-age narrative that blends wonder, humor, and family dynamics. At its heart, the story follows a socially awkward teenage boy whose unusual quirks turn out to be real magical abilities. Disney has consistently turned most of its animated films into successes. Hexed is projected to be one of the studio’s hits in 2026.
Avengers: Doomsday
Release Date: December 18
Studio Release Label: Marvel Studios
Avengers: Doomsday is easily one of the most high-stakes Disney movies in 2026. The Avengers name still carries enormous weight, even as audience expectations have shifted. This film arrives at a moment when Marvel is under pressure to refocus and reenergize its storytelling.
Disney will need to balance spectacle with narrative clarity to fully win back audiences. If Avengers: Doomsday delivers a cohesive and emotionally grounded story, it could mark a turning point for the franchise. Few releases in 2026 carry more pressure, or more potential, as Avengers: Doomsday.
