Over the past decades, the MGM movie franchises have been one of the world’s most successful franchises. Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer’s (MGM) logo is one of the most recognizable studio logos for film and television audiences. By April 17, 2024, MGMayer will be 100 years old. It was founded in 1924 by Marcus Loew after merging Metro Pictures, Goldwyn Pictures, and Louis B. Mayer Pictures.
Having survived several hurdles in the last century, MGM has produced/co-produced many award-winning box-office hits. While some of its franchises have two to five films, some have 10 to 25 movies, alluding to the age and success of MGM. Here are the top MGM movie franchises with the highest number of films.
Barbershop (2002–2016) – 4 Films
The Barbershop franchise was one of the most popular African-American comedy films in the 2000s. Not only has the franchise been commercially successful, it has had a growing cult following over the years. Its star-studded cast included some of the biggest black actor names in Hollywood. With Ice Cube leading the cast, Barbershop‘s original cast included names like Anthony Anderson, Eve, Michael Ealy, Keith David, and Cedric the Entertainer. The franchise comprises Barbershop (2002), Barbershop 2: Back in Business (2004), Barbershop: The Next Cut (2016), and a spin-off starring Queen Latifah, Beauty Shop (2005). The Barbershop franchise has grossed $235 million at the Box Office.
Legally Blonde (2001-2024) – 5 Films
It’s been over two decades since the first Legally Blonde film was released in 2001. Legally Blonde was one of Hollywood’s top romantic comedies of the 2000s. As one of MGM movie franchises, Legally Blonde will have a fifth film added to the franchise with the release of Legally Blonde 3. Although no official release date has been announced, Amazon MGM Studios is still committed to the project. The first two films, Legally Blonde (2001) and Legally Blonde 2: Red, White & Blonde (2003), were released on the big screen with Reese Witherspoon portraying Elle Woods. Two additional made-for-television films, Legally Blonde and Legally Blondes, were released in 2003 and 2009, respectively. One of MGM movie franchises listed with 5 films is Ben-Hur, released between 1925 and 2016.
Rocky (1976-2023) – 9 Films
The Rocky film series and its spin-off have been one of the most successful MGM movie franchises. Starring Sylvester Stallone, the sports drama franchise focused on the boxing careers of Rocky Balboa and his protégé Adonis Creed. The first six films, which followed Rocky Balboa’s life and career, were the original in the franchise; the additional three films are spin-offs focused on the life and career of Adonis Creed. The first installment, Rocky, was released in 1976. Subsequent sequels included Rocky II (1979), Rocky III (1982), Rocky IV (1985), Rocky V (1990), and Rocky Balboa (2006). The spin-off film series began with Creed (2015), with two sequels, Creed II (2018) and Creed III (2023). However, 38 years before the first Rocky film was released, MGM had another franchise, Dr. Kildare, with 9 films.
Maisie (1939-1947) – 10 Films
Film audiences were first introduced to Maisie Ravier in the 1939 comedy Maisie when actress Ann Sothern began portraying the character. For almost a decade, audiences were entertained by the brassy but kindhearted Brooklyn burlesque dancer. As one of MGM movie franchises, the Maisie film series went on to have 10 films. Released every year after the 1939 original film, Maisie films included Congo Maisie (1940), Gold Rush Maisie (1940), Maisie Was a Lady (1941), Ringside Maisie (1941), Maisie Gets Her Man (1942), Swing Shift Maisie (1943), Maisie Goes to Reno (1944), Up Goes Maisie (1946), and Undercover Maisie (1947).
The Pink Panther (1963-2009) – 11 Films
The Pink Panther film series released 9 films within three decades, from 1963 to 1993. MGM got distribution rights for the sixth film, Revenge of the Pink Panther (1978), and owned it after acquiring the rights of the franchise from United Artists. The first MGM-produced The Pink Panther was the reboot series in 2006. A sequel, The Pink Panther 2, followed in 2009. Acquiring the rights to the franchise has put all 11 films under Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer.
Andy Hardy (1937–1958) – 16 Films
Actor Mickey Rooney breathed life into the Andrew “Andy” Hardy character in all 16 films in the Andy Hardy film series. All 16 films were released between 1937 and 1958, with more than one release for some years. A Family Affair (1937) was the first film adaptation in the franchise. It was followed by You’re Only Young Once (1937), Judge Hardy’s Children (1938), Love Finds Andy Hardy (1938), and Out West with the Hardys (1938).
Three films were released in 1939, including The Hardys Ride High (1939), Andy Hardy Gets Spring Fever (1939), and Judge Hardy and Son (1939). Seven films were released in the 1940s, including Andy Hardy Meets Debutante (1940), Andy Hardy’s Private Secretary (1941), Life Begins for Andy Hardy (1941), The Courtship of Andy Hardy (1942), Andy Hardy’s Double Life (1942), Andy Hardy’s Blonde Trouble (1944), and Love Laughs at Andy Hardy (1946). Andy Hardy Comes Home (1958) was the last of the Andy Hardy film series and the only one to be released in the 1950s.
James Bond (1962-2021) – 25 Films
The James Bond film series is MGM movie franchises with the highest number of films. With a record number of 25 movies, the James Bond film series is also MGM’s highest-grossing franchise. Although the Pierce Brosnan-led The World Is Not Enough (1999) was the first time MGM officially produced a James Bond movie, it did so unofficially through its subsidiary, United Artists, which it acquired in 1981. The last Daniel Craig James Bond movie, No Time to Die (2021), was produced by MGM. With the search for a new James Bond actor, MGM still holds the rights to the franchise. Having known MGM movie franchises with the highest number of films, here are Columbia Pictures highest grossing movie franchises.
