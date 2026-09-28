‘Dutton Ranch’ Cast Net Worth Rankings: Who Is the Richest?

Dutton Ranch carries one of television’s biggest modern Western franchises into South Texas, but the financial histories behind its ensemble stretch far beyond ranchland. The series combines performers whose careers began only a few years ago with veterans who have spent decades earning from blockbuster films, prestige television, theater, directing, producing, franchise work, and long-running residual streams. That creates an enormous wealth gap inside the cast, with current television salaries representing only a small part of the fortunes accumulated by the most established names.
The net worth ranges below are based on widely reported public internet estimates and analysis, so they should be treated as informed approximations rather than exact figures.
For this ranking, the focus is on the ten principal performers who anchor the first season, giving the comparison a clean view of the show’s core ensemble without reaching into minor guest appearances. Some public estimates are substantially better documented than others, particularly for the longtime Hollywood veterans, so broader ranges are used where private finances remain unclear. Ranked from lowest to highest estimated fortune, here are the Dutton Ranch cast members who appear to have accumulated the most wealth.
10. J.R. Villarreal
J.R. Villarreal plays Azul Ramos, the experienced foreman who helps keep the new ranch functioning while its owners learn the realities of their South Texas surroundings. Villarreal began acting as a child and made an early television appearance in Without a Trace before earning wider recognition through Akeelah and the Bee. He later appeared in The Death and Life of Bobby Z, led the independent drama Magic City Memoirs, and accumulated additional acting and production credits before landing one of his most visible television roles in the Western franchise.
Reliable reporting about Villarreal’s finances is limited, so his estimated range is deliberately conservative. His professional earnings have primarily come from film and television acting, independent productions, and occasional work behind the camera rather than long-running network contracts or blockbuster franchise salaries. Azul gives him a much steadier platform, particularly because the character is embedded directly in the day-to-day operation of the ranch. Continued seasons could therefore make Dutton Ranch the most financially important television job of Villarreal’s adult career.
|Cast Member
|Estimated Net Worth
|Main Income Sources
|Notes
|J.R. Villarreal
|$250,000 – $1 million
|
|Public financial information is limited, making a conservative range more appropriate despite Villarreal’s long history in the industry.
9. Juan Pablo Raba
Juan Pablo Raba plays Joaquin, a fixer whose loyalty to the rival ranching family places him directly inside the conflict threatening Beth and Rip’s new beginning. Raba had already established a long international acting career before joining Dutton Ranch. He became widely known through Latin American television before expanding into English-language productions including Narcos, Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D., Six, Wild District, and Coyote. That crossover gave him a professional footprint spanning telenovelas, American cable television, streaming dramas, and feature films.
Public net worth estimates for Raba remain unusually broad, with many sources placing him somewhere below or around the $1 million mark despite decades of acting work. His international career makes any precise figure especially difficult because earnings have come through productions in several markets rather than one easily documented Hollywood salary history. Dutton Ranch gives him another significant American television credit and a recurring role inside an established franchise. His financial profile is therefore stronger than a single low online estimate might suggest, even though the available evidence does not support placing him near the wealthier veterans above.
|Cast Member
|Estimated Net Worth
|Main Income Sources
|Notes
|Juan Pablo Raba
|$500,000 – $1.5 million
|
|Raba has decades of international acting experience, although publicly reported financial estimates remain surprisingly modest and inconsistent.
8. Finn Little
Finn Little returns as Carter, continuing the character’s journey after growing up around the Dutton ranch and becoming part of Beth and Rip’s unconventional family. The Australian actor had already built a substantial résumé before entering the franchise. He starred in Storm Boy, appeared in Reckoning and Tidelands, and took a major role in Those Who Wish Me Dead. His arrival on Yellowstone then introduced him to a much larger international audience and gave him a recurring character with unusual long-term potential.
Little remains extremely young compared with nearly everyone above him, so his current fortune is limited more by earning years than by the quality of his opportunities. Public estimates generally place him somewhere around the $1 million level, with film salaries and several seasons of franchise television providing the likely foundation. Carrying Carter directly into Dutton Ranch gives Little continuity that few actors his age enjoy. If the spinoff continues for several seasons, that regular employment could significantly increase both his salary and the financial value of a career that is still in its earliest stage.
|Cast Member
|Estimated Net Worth
|Main Income Sources
|Notes
|Finn Little
|$500,000 – $1.5 million
|
|Little already has major film and franchise television experience, although his age naturally gives him far fewer years of accumulated earnings.
7. Marc Menchaca
Marc Menchaca plays Zachariah, the ex-convict ranch hand whose second chance places him inside Rip’s new working family. Menchaca had already spent years building a reputation as a dependable character actor before joining Dutton Ranch. His television credits include Homeland, The Sinner, Ozark, Manifest, and Black Mirror, while film roles have allowed him to move between independent dramas and genre projects. That résumé reflects a career based on steady, substantial character work rather than one defining blockbuster franchise.
Public estimates commonly place Menchaca around the $1 million level, although decades of professional employment make a somewhat broader range reasonable. Television salaries, independent films, recurring roles, stage experience, and residuals form the likely foundation of his fortune. Zachariah gives Menchaca one of his more sustained recent television opportunities and places him inside a franchise with unusually large audience reach. Financially, Dutton Ranch can provide the type of dependable series income that complements the shorter prestige and guest assignments that have characterized much of his career.
|Cast Member
|Estimated Net Worth
|Main Income Sources
|Notes
|Marc Menchaca
|$1 million – $2 million
|
|Menchaca has built his wealth through years of consistent character work across prestige television and independent film rather than major leading salaries.
6. Natalie Alyn Lind
Natalie Alyn Lind plays Oreana, whose connection to Carter places her among the younger characters helping define the next generation of the story. Lind was already a television veteran despite her age when she joined Dutton Ranch. She spent several years playing Dana Caldwell on The Goldbergs, portrayed Silver St. Cloud on Gotham, and became Lauren Strucker on The Gifted. She later starred in Big Sky and Tell Me a Story, creating a résumé filled with network and streaming roles before reaching her late twenties.
Widely circulated estimates generally place Lind’s fortune around $2 million to $3 million. That position is supported by an unusually long television career beginning in childhood, including multiple series-regular and recurring contracts. Acting remains her clearest source of wealth, supplemented by modeling-style commercial work and the visibility that comes from years of genre television. Oreana gives Lind another potentially long-running character and attaches her to one of Paramount’s most valuable franchises, adding another stable salary to a career that has already accumulated considerably more earning time than her age might suggest.
|Cast Member
|Estimated Net Worth
|Main Income Sources
|Notes
|Natalie Alyn Lind
|$2 million – $3 million
|
|Lind began acting as a child and has already accumulated numerous substantial television contracts despite still being one of the younger cast members.
5. Jai Courtney
Jai Courtney plays Rob-Will Jackson, the volatile heir standing on the opposite side of the ranching conflict. Courtney entered Dutton Ranch with one of the ensemble’s strongest blockbuster résumés outside its older veterans. His early breakthrough came through Spartacus: Blood and Sand, followed by major film roles in Jack Reacher, A Good Day to Die Hard, Divergent, and Terminator Genisys. He also became Captain Boomerang in Suicide Squad and later returned to the role in The Suicide Squad.
Courtney’s most widely cited net worth estimate sits around $3 million, which may appear modest considering the commercial scale of several films on his résumé. Ensemble franchise roles, however, do not necessarily generate the enormous salaries associated with top-billed stars. His fortune has instead been built through a steady succession of studio movies, television roles, stage work, and international productions. Dutton Ranch gives Courtney something particularly useful after years of film-heavy work: a substantial recurring television role with the potential to generate consistent income over multiple seasons.
|Cast Member
|Estimated Net Worth
|Main Income Sources
|Notes
|Jai Courtney
|$3 million – $5 million
|
|Courtney’s fortune comes largely from an extensive studio-film career, with Dutton Ranch adding a valuable long-term television opportunity.
4. Kelly Reilly
Kelly Reilly returns as Beth Dutton, carrying one of the original series’ most popular characters into an entirely new chapter. Reilly had already worked professionally for more than two decades before the role transformed her international profile. Her earlier films include Pride & Prejudice, Eden Lake, Sherlock Holmes, and Flight. Television credits such as True Detective further established her dramatic résumé before Yellowstone turned Beth into the defining role of her career.
Reilly’s publicly reported fortune is commonly estimated around $5 million, while reports surrounding her late-series Yellowstone salary suggest her earning power increased dramatically as the franchise grew. She reportedly reached the same general salary tier as her longtime co-lead during the final season, potentially earning hundreds of thousands of dollars per episode. Dutton Ranch strengthens her position further because Reilly is both a lead performer and an executive producer. That additional creative stake makes the spinoff financially more important than another acting contract and could substantially increase her wealth over future seasons.
|Cast Member
|Estimated Net Worth
|Main Income Sources
|Notes
|Kelly Reilly
|$5 million – $8 million
|
|Reilly’s late-franchise salaries and executive-producer role give her financial upside that may outpace older public net worth estimates.
3. Cole Hauser
Cole Hauser returns as Rip Wheeler after turning the ranch foreman into one of the defining characters of the larger franchise. Hauser had already been working in Hollywood for more than 25 years before Yellowstone dramatically raised his profile. His earlier movies include School Ties, Dazed and Confused, Good Will Hunting, Pitch Black, 2 Fast 2 Furious, and Olympus Has Fallen. Television work such as Rogue added another income stream before Rip became the role most closely associated with his career.
Hauser’s estimated net worth is widely placed around $10 million, and his late Yellowstone salary helps explain the jump. Reports have put his compensation near $700,000 per episode during the final season, potentially generating millions of dollars from one season alone before taxes, representation fees, and other expenses. Dutton Ranch extends that earning power while adding an executive-producer credit. Hauser has also developed business interests outside acting, giving him another route for wealth growth. Three decades of film income combined with the enormous financial value of Rip place him well above most of the ensemble.
|Cast Member
|Estimated Net Worth
|Main Income Sources
|Notes
|Cole Hauser
|$10 million – $15 million
|
|Hauser’s reported late-series salary and executive-producer role make the Dutton franchise the strongest financial period of his long career.
2. Ed Harris
Ed Harris plays Everett McKinney, the local veterinarian and veteran whose relationship with the newcomers gives the story one of its strongest links to the surrounding community. Harris arrived with more than a hundred screen credits and over four decades of major Hollywood experience. His film résumé includes The Right Stuff, The Abyss, Apollo 13, The Rock, The Truman Show, A Beautiful Mind, and Top Gun: Maverick. He also wrote, directed, produced, and starred in Appaloosa and directed Pollock.
Harris’ estimated net worth is widely reported at approximately $25 million, although that figure is commonly connected with shared household wealth alongside his wife, Amy Madigan. Acting salaries, directing, producing, screenwriting, theater, residuals, and valuable real estate have all contributed to that financial position. His run on Westworld was especially lucrative, with reported compensation reaching around $250,000 per episode. Dutton Ranch is therefore another major television paycheck layered onto a fortune accumulated across several generations of American film and television.
|Cast Member
|Estimated Net Worth
|Main Income Sources
|Notes
|Ed Harris
|$20 million – $30 million
|
|Harris has accumulated wealth across more than four decades of acting and filmmaking, with public estimates often reflecting shared household assets.
1. Annette Bening
Annette Bening takes the top position as Beulah Jackson, the powerful rival ranch owner whose resources and determination make her a formidable obstacle in Beth and Rip’s new life. Bening entered Dutton Ranch with one of the most acclaimed film careers in the ensemble. Her major credits include The Grifters, Bugsy, The American President, American Beauty, Being Julia, The Kids Are All Right, and Nyad. She has also maintained a substantial stage career, giving her decades of earning history across both screen and theater.
Bening is widely listed with a net worth around $150 million, although that figure is explicitly reported as combined wealth with her husband, Warren Beatty. Her individual fortune is therefore impossible to separate precisely from shared investments, real estate, and other household assets. Even with that important qualification, the scale of their reported wealth gives Bening a comfortable lead over the rest of the ensemble. Decades of major film salaries, producing work, property ownership, investments, and sustained demand have created a financial position that makes her the strongest candidate for the richest member of the Dutton Ranch cast.
|Cast Member
|Estimated Net Worth
|Main Income Sources
|Notes
|Annette Bening
|$75 million – $150 million
|
|The widely cited $150 million figure represents combined wealth with Warren Beatty, so Bening’s individually attributable fortune cannot be precisely verified.
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