81 Pictures Of Weird And Unexplainable Things People Experienced (New Pics)

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The internet can be a weirdly fascinating place. From time to time, you will see things that you simply can’t explain in words, whether it’s a photo, a video, or written text. 

Take the Strange subreddit, for example. The name itself is enough of a giveaway of what to expect from the page. But as its profile states, it’s a “community to share strange things that you encounter in your daily life.”

Check out some of these photos we collected from the online group. Be prepared to be bewildered and have a lot of questions swirling around your head.

#1 Froggy

81 Pictures Of Weird And Unexplainable Things People Experienced (New Pics)

Image source: HippieLoved

#2 Found A Strange Note Mixed In With My Old Files

81 Pictures Of Weird And Unexplainable Things People Experienced (New Pics)

Image source: DarkLime0430

#3 Playground In The Middle Of A Lake

81 Pictures Of Weird And Unexplainable Things People Experienced (New Pics)

Image source: EsKaBLYAT

Sure, many of the photos on this list likely weirded you out at first glance. However, they also made you curious enough to want to know what’s going on in these images. They made you curious, which is innate in all human beings. 

As psychologist Dr. Kou Murayama discovered in an experiment, some people are even willing to subject themselves to mild electric shock to find out how it feels.

#4 Wiggly Door

81 Pictures Of Weird And Unexplainable Things People Experienced (New Pics)

Image source: kkan781X

#5 These Sam And Dean Winchester Plushies

81 Pictures Of Weird And Unexplainable Things People Experienced (New Pics)

Image source: Kansas_67

#6 Picture Of Fans

81 Pictures Of Weird And Unexplainable Things People Experienced (New Pics)

Image source: Shall_We_Presuppose

In another study, Dr. Murayama and his colleagues had participants perform a “boring” task by definition, such as arranging words in alphabetical order. Through sheer curiosity alone, the researchers found that people tend to underestimate how much they would enjoy dull work. 

“They found a way to make it more interesting,” Dr. Murayama said in an interview with the American Psychological Association. “People have a good capacity to create enjoyment out of even a boring task.”

#7 Do You Find This Brand Odd?

81 Pictures Of Weird And Unexplainable Things People Experienced (New Pics)

Image source: BaronGreenback75

#8 What The Hell Is It Doing In My Sink

81 Pictures Of Weird And Unexplainable Things People Experienced (New Pics)

Image source: Rheinmetall_123

#9 Weird Flyer At The Skatepark

81 Pictures Of Weird And Unexplainable Things People Experienced (New Pics)

Image source: Opposite-Smell-8682

Our inherent penchant for curiosity is also why many are enthralled by mysteries. Author and neuropsychologist Dr. Sam Goldstein describes it as a “phenomenon” driven by the brain’s reward system, which releases dopamine during moments of problem-solving and discovery. 

“When we finally reach that ‘aha!’ moment, the brain experiences a surge of satisfaction, reinforcing our love for unraveling mysteries,” Dr. Goldstein wrote.

#10 Picture Cards That Came With My Autistic Son’s Communication Book

81 Pictures Of Weird And Unexplainable Things People Experienced (New Pics)

Image source: CrazyClaire99

#11 I Found My Mom’s Christmas Decorations. #4 Is A Personal Favorite

81 Pictures Of Weird And Unexplainable Things People Experienced (New Pics)

Image source: DjArcusII

#12 Seen In The Beaches In Toronto

81 Pictures Of Weird And Unexplainable Things People Experienced (New Pics)

Image source: Personal_Line_6023

Dr. Goldstein further noted that human fascination with mystery has deep evolutionary roots. As he explained, our ancestors had to be analytical and naturally curious to survive, specifically to detect potential threats and understand patterns in nature. 

“The ability to investigate and solve problems gave early humans a distinct advantage in navigating their environment,” Dr. Goldstein stated.

#13 Twisted Mint

81 Pictures Of Weird And Unexplainable Things People Experienced (New Pics)

Image source: MarcusMaximius

#14 Mystery Snow Print

81 Pictures Of Weird And Unexplainable Things People Experienced (New Pics)

Image source: kaybk2000

#15 11 Paper Cups In One Reeces

81 Pictures Of Weird And Unexplainable Things People Experienced (New Pics)

Image source: reddit.com

Dr. Goldstein ultimately concluded that mysteries are an “essential part of human cognition and culture.” This is why he encourages embracing mystery daily, even the weirdest ones, similar to what you will see from this list. 

“By embracing mystery daily, we can keep our minds sharp, satisfy our innate curiosity, and experience the thrill of discovery.”

#16 Found This Strange On Marketplace

81 Pictures Of Weird And Unexplainable Things People Experienced (New Pics)

Image source: Clean_Pay7587

#17 I Didn’t Know They Were Diagnosing The Deer Now

81 Pictures Of Weird And Unexplainable Things People Experienced (New Pics)

Image source: Immediate-Dog1957

#18 I Think I’m Allergic To The Sun

81 Pictures Of Weird And Unexplainable Things People Experienced (New Pics)

Image source: IntelligentCrows

#19 😅 What Strange Traffic Lights Have You Seen In The World?

81 Pictures Of Weird And Unexplainable Things People Experienced (New Pics)

Image source: Super-End-7085

#20 Is There Any Reason To Bury A Bible Like This?

81 Pictures Of Weird And Unexplainable Things People Experienced (New Pics)

Image source: Odd-Shirt1621

#21 What Was On My Front Door Frame?

81 Pictures Of Weird And Unexplainable Things People Experienced (New Pics)

Image source: enmapen

#22 Anyone Know What This Could Be, Mean, Or Stand For…?

81 Pictures Of Weird And Unexplainable Things People Experienced (New Pics)

Image source: DFW-Extraterrestrial

#23 Interesting Find At The Back Of My Copy Of Lolita

81 Pictures Of Weird And Unexplainable Things People Experienced (New Pics)

Image source: _peepee123

#24 Left On My Door

81 Pictures Of Weird And Unexplainable Things People Experienced (New Pics)

Image source: indiefilmproducer

#25 This Keeps Popping Up Over A Text Box That Says “Barney Sized Hugs”

81 Pictures Of Weird And Unexplainable Things People Experienced (New Pics)

Image source: taytayfosho

#26 5 Point Star Suddenly Appears In Me And My Wife’s Room

81 Pictures Of Weird And Unexplainable Things People Experienced (New Pics)

Image source: Xisothrous

#27 There’s A Face On Her Face!

81 Pictures Of Weird And Unexplainable Things People Experienced (New Pics)

Image source: koskeh

#28 ‏the Egyptian Film That Recorded A Real Curse Spell

81 Pictures Of Weird And Unexplainable Things People Experienced (New Pics)

Image source: ismaeil-de-paynes

#29 Nice View

81 Pictures Of Weird And Unexplainable Things People Experienced (New Pics)

Image source: Key-Albatross-774

#30 Would You???

81 Pictures Of Weird And Unexplainable Things People Experienced (New Pics)

Image source: TaxidermyScarecrow

#31 Mechanical Pencil Tip Lodged In Trumpet

81 Pictures Of Weird And Unexplainable Things People Experienced (New Pics)

Image source: That_Purpose5160

#32 Anyone Going?

81 Pictures Of Weird And Unexplainable Things People Experienced (New Pics)

Image source: AwareBandicoot5872

#33 A Blue Whale’s Heart Can Weigh Over 1,300 Lbs And Can Be Heard Beating From 2 Miles Away

81 Pictures Of Weird And Unexplainable Things People Experienced (New Pics)

Image source: Bubbly-Parsnip-5543

#34 I Found This Bill In My Back Pack From Primary School

81 Pictures Of Weird And Unexplainable Things People Experienced (New Pics)

Image source: reddit.com

#35 Did I Win A Prize Or Some Weird Factory Inspection Numbers

81 Pictures Of Weird And Unexplainable Things People Experienced (New Pics)

Image source: ThirtyRipeMangoes

#36 Found This At Work?

81 Pictures Of Weird And Unexplainable Things People Experienced (New Pics)

Image source: jake23506

#37 I Think Have A Little Bit Strange Fingers

81 Pictures Of Weird And Unexplainable Things People Experienced (New Pics)

Image source: Next-Environment-400

#38 Important Meeting

81 Pictures Of Weird And Unexplainable Things People Experienced (New Pics)

Image source: Key-Albatross-774

#39 My Car Just Alerted Me That Someone Was Opening The Doors. It’s Locked In My Garage Right Now

81 Pictures Of Weird And Unexplainable Things People Experienced (New Pics)

Image source: AggravatingBox2421

#40 I Discovered A Frog 🐸 Perched On The Edge Of My Cat’s Water Bowl!

81 Pictures Of Weird And Unexplainable Things People Experienced (New Pics)

Image source: rhettnfriends

#41 Texts In My Phone Not From Me?

81 Pictures Of Weird And Unexplainable Things People Experienced (New Pics)

Image source: CatAndBoots

#42 Found A Perfect Circle On The Wall While Moving Furniture

81 Pictures Of Weird And Unexplainable Things People Experienced (New Pics)

Image source: undercover-bunny3789

#43 Secret Compartment Behind Mirror

81 Pictures Of Weird And Unexplainable Things People Experienced (New Pics)

Image source: Noturaveragestick

#44 Was That A Message I Missed From The Past Or The Future

81 Pictures Of Weird And Unexplainable Things People Experienced (New Pics)

Image source: -SquirrelybyNature

#45 My Skin Randomly Goes Slightly Purplely/Blue!

81 Pictures Of Weird And Unexplainable Things People Experienced (New Pics)

Image source: Square_Hammer_

#46 This Doesn’t Feel Real

81 Pictures Of Weird And Unexplainable Things People Experienced (New Pics)

Image source: vishesh_07_028

#47 My Flexible Hands

81 Pictures Of Weird And Unexplainable Things People Experienced (New Pics)

Image source: FlexOrbit

#48 Strange Note Found In My Toddlers Playroom

81 Pictures Of Weird And Unexplainable Things People Experienced (New Pics)

Image source: dogsareallwehave

#49 Received This Package And This Was Written On The Back. What Is This, Scam? Wasn’t Expecting Anything?

81 Pictures Of Weird And Unexplainable Things People Experienced (New Pics)

Image source: Intrepid-Vanilla398

#50 Someone Is Texting Me On My Own Number

81 Pictures Of Weird And Unexplainable Things People Experienced (New Pics)

Image source: TechnicianIcy5950

#51 Random Coil In My Wavy Hair

81 Pictures Of Weird And Unexplainable Things People Experienced (New Pics)

Image source: Super-Respond5242

#52 Weird Facebook Account Sent Me An Invite With My Childhood Fake Name

81 Pictures Of Weird And Unexplainable Things People Experienced (New Pics)

Image source: Sea_Restaurant2238

#53 Braid Of Hair Appearing In My Driveway And It’s Not Mine

81 Pictures Of Weird And Unexplainable Things People Experienced (New Pics)

Image source: PrimalPummel93

#54 I Saw The Creepiest Thing On The Road Today. Left Me Speechless

81 Pictures Of Weird And Unexplainable Things People Experienced (New Pics)

Image source: Straight_Paramedic_8

#55 I Found Baby Clothes In My Car? I Don’t Know Any Babies ????

81 Pictures Of Weird And Unexplainable Things People Experienced (New Pics)

Image source: ScooberDoober03

#56 Camera Captured This Figure At The Back Of The House At 23:00. I Dont Know What/Who This Could Be

81 Pictures Of Weird And Unexplainable Things People Experienced (New Pics)

Image source: Glad_Percentage8709

#57 Curious Encounters Walking In The Woods

81 Pictures Of Weird And Unexplainable Things People Experienced (New Pics)

Image source: theotherAndrea

#58 Woman Nurses ‘Baby Hedgehog’ Overnight Only To Find It’s A Hat Bobble

81 Pictures Of Weird And Unexplainable Things People Experienced (New Pics)

Image source: peterpaul2k84

#59 Text My Mom Got

81 Pictures Of Weird And Unexplainable Things People Experienced (New Pics)

Image source: Mastervoxx

#60 The Night I Got Up For My 3am Pee , Half Asleep, I Lifted The Toilet Lid (They’re Kept Down To Keep My Cats Out) And I Found A Squirrel Of Some Sort Swimming In My Toilet Bowl!

81 Pictures Of Weird And Unexplainable Things People Experienced (New Pics)

Image source: rhettnfriends

#61 75″ Tb Delivered To Our Front Doorstep With No Return Label

81 Pictures Of Weird And Unexplainable Things People Experienced (New Pics)

Image source: cherryride

#62 New Cereal Mascot Design Looks Strange

81 Pictures Of Weird And Unexplainable Things People Experienced (New Pics)

Image source: Infamous_Exercise532

#63 What Do You Guys Think Of This Clouds. It’s Very Weird. I Never Seen One Of These Before. It Looks Pretty Fake. Have You?

81 Pictures Of Weird And Unexplainable Things People Experienced (New Pics)

Image source: Ok_Teach_1599

#64 How The Hell Did Thos 400lb Rock Get 40 Feet Up In Thos Tree?!

81 Pictures Of Weird And Unexplainable Things People Experienced (New Pics)

Image source: Osanamon

#65 What Hell Is This?

81 Pictures Of Weird And Unexplainable Things People Experienced (New Pics)

Image source: sizarxxx

#66 😂😂😂 Woke Up At 3am To This

81 Pictures Of Weird And Unexplainable Things People Experienced (New Pics)

Image source: Reasonable-Sock-8950

#67 This “Petrified” Banana That I’ve Now Had For 6 Years

81 Pictures Of Weird And Unexplainable Things People Experienced (New Pics)

Image source: SirBrinyolf

#68 Toddler Shoes Found At The Bottom Of The Stairs. We Don’t Have A Child

81 Pictures Of Weird And Unexplainable Things People Experienced (New Pics)

Image source: PurpleYoghurt16

#69 Someone Has Been In My Attic And I Think I Captured Them On Camera

81 Pictures Of Weird And Unexplainable Things People Experienced (New Pics)

Image source: Targetstarbucks

#70 Found A Tiny Tree Branch That Naturally Spells “Love”

81 Pictures Of Weird And Unexplainable Things People Experienced (New Pics)

Image source: Enough-Plum-813

#71 I Say This At The Store Yesterday

81 Pictures Of Weird And Unexplainable Things People Experienced (New Pics)

Image source: djdk74

#72 Random International Shipping Crate Arrived At My Parent’s House, No Return Address Or Who It’s Addressed To. Only Thing Inside Is A Window Pane

81 Pictures Of Weird And Unexplainable Things People Experienced (New Pics)

Image source: Pastaman125

#73 Hotel Art Piece Trying To Tell Me Something About The Bathroom Vent?

81 Pictures Of Weird And Unexplainable Things People Experienced (New Pics)

Image source: yestyleryes

#74 I Took A Photo In The Dark, The Flash Went Off, And It Captured A Really Horror Shot Of My Hand

81 Pictures Of Weird And Unexplainable Things People Experienced (New Pics)

Image source: Delicious_Injury_539

#75 This Photo Was Taken At 4.44am While I Was Asleep

81 Pictures Of Weird And Unexplainable Things People Experienced (New Pics)

Image source: that_fn

#76 Went To The Bathroom, Came Back And A “Fortune Teller Fish” Was On My Floor.. (Home Alone)

81 Pictures Of Weird And Unexplainable Things People Experienced (New Pics)

Image source: ixgoreee

#77 Why Does This Baby Got A Toe Instead Of A Hand???

81 Pictures Of Weird And Unexplainable Things People Experienced (New Pics)

Image source: Educational-Kale-569

#78 “Kid Chair” Found At Rack Room Shoes

81 Pictures Of Weird And Unexplainable Things People Experienced (New Pics)

Image source: Mammoth-Spend-6827

#79 Mom Received An “Abuelita” Mug By Mistake For Christmas And We Laughed It Off. 3 Days Later I Found Out I Was Pregnant

81 Pictures Of Weird And Unexplainable Things People Experienced (New Pics)

Image source: NervousStock2241

#80 This Island Genuinely Looks Like Side View Of A Human Head

81 Pictures Of Weird And Unexplainable Things People Experienced (New Pics)

Image source: ComplexPrimary4910

#81 Can Anyone Explain These Marks That Show Up On My Face When I Cry?

81 Pictures Of Weird And Unexplainable Things People Experienced (New Pics)

Image source: GoldBit5300

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
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