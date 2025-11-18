I Started Drawing Hyper-Realistic Art Using Pencil Crayons 3 Years Ago, Here Are 15 Of My Best Works

I’m a high school student, and I’m working my way towards hyper-realistic pencil crayon drawings. I’m still a long way away, but I wanted to share my progress from the past few years I have been developing my skills. I hope to hear from fellow artists reading this post for support and advice to improve my technique!
#1
#2 Blt Sandwich
#3 Shrooms
#4 Cupcakes
#5 Teddy Bears
#6
#7 Buns Of Steel (2022 New Year)
#8 Fruit Tart
#9 Ham
#10 Cakes (Wonky Plates; Not My Best…)
#11 Frog
#12 Jack Russel Puppy
#13 Locked Out (Drawn In Pen, But I Wanted To Add It)
#14 Random Fridge Items
#15 Nail Polish Bottles (One Of My First)
Did you like this article? Follow us on Google News
Follow Us