I Started Drawing Hyper-Realistic Art Using Pencil Crayons 3 Years Ago, Here Are 15 Of My Best Works

I’m a high school student, and I’m working my way towards hyper-realistic pencil crayon drawings. I’m still a long way away, but I wanted to share my progress from the past few years I have been developing my skills. I hope to hear from fellow artists reading this post for support and advice to improve my technique!

#1

#2 Blt Sandwich

#3 Shrooms

#4 Cupcakes

#5 Teddy Bears

#6

#7 Buns Of Steel (2022 New Year)

#8 Fruit Tart

#9 Ham

#10 Cakes (Wonky Plates; Not My Best…)

#11 Frog

#12 Jack Russel Puppy

#13 Locked Out (Drawn In Pen, But I Wanted To Add It)

#14 Random Fridge Items

#15 Nail Polish Bottles (One Of My First)

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
